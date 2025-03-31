 Skip to main content
The Beats Studio Pro are back to their lowest ever price

Beats Studio Pro bottom close-up.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Have you been looking for a great pair of wireless headphones that don’t cost an arm and a leg? Brands like Beats often come to mind when we start talking about headphones, and today, we’re excited to announce that the Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones are on sale! For a limited time, you’ll be able to score these cans for only $180 when you shop at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. According to the Amazon price tracking website camelcamelcamel.com, this is the lowest price the Studio Pros have ever been, matching their holiday 2024 price.

The Beats Studio Pro are actually a part of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, too, which ends March 31.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Pro 

The TLDR of the Beats Studio Pro: A comfortable fit meets excellent sound quality and outstanding ANC performance. Beats never disappoint when it comes to cross-genre compatibility, and the Studio Pro is no exception. Expect full and balanced sound with a bit of extra oomph in the low end. The headphones also use an adaptive ANC system that does a phenomenal job at canceling out unwanted sounds while honing in on what’s important (via the Transparency mode). 

The Studio Pro have a USB-C port for charging up the cans, but you’ll also be able to use the connection for wired playback. There’s also a 3.5mm auxiliary port if you’d prefer to keep the USB-C open for charging. Speaking of which, the Studio Pro should last up to 40 hours on a full charge, and just 10 minutes of recharging nets you an extra 4 hours of battery life. 

Purchase the Beats Studio Pro while they’re still on sale, and maybe take a quick gander at our lists of the best Beats headphone deals, best Bose headphone deals, and best headphone deals before you take off. We guarantee you’ll find something new, cool, and exciting! 

