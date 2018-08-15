Beem United’s latest wireless earbuds track your heart rate during workouts

Share

There are plenty of fitness-focused wireless earbuds out there, but a lot of time, putting “sport” or similar terms in the names of earbuds simply means they’re less likely to fall out of your ears. That said, there are some, like Beem United’s new BeActiv S100, that actually go out of their way to enhance your workout experience.

Building on the previous earbuds in Beem United’s BeActiv line, the BeActiv S100 earbuds take the overall aesthetic and sound profile and add a continuous heart rate monitor. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen earbuds with a heart rate monitor built-in, but the feature is still novel enough that we’re happy to see when manufacturers include it.

Looking at the sound, the BeActiv S100 use a 9.2mm dynamic driver with a composite diaphragm for enhanced bass. The earbuds offer up to eight hours of playback time on a single charge, and they only take 1.5 hours to charge from empty to full battery.

The heart rate monitor isn’t the only aspect of these earbuds that is built with fitness in mind. The BeActiv S100 earbuds use a behind-the-neck design that means you won’t be wrestling with cables while you’re out for your daily run, and the headphones are IPx5 certified against sweat-related damage, so you don’t have to worry about ruining your headphones when you push yourself just a little bit further.

The Beem Sport app is an essential part of the experience of using the earbuds, providing you with real-time tracking of your heart rate to help you stay in the zone. The app also lets you choose your preferred workout including running, jogging, indoor or outdoor cycling, and more, and even keeps a history of your workout data to help you measure your progress.

The Beem United BeActiv S100 wireless earbuds are available now via Amazon and the Beem United website in a variety of bright, fun colors including Electric Black and Mandarin, and retail for $160. If you want to see how the feature set holds up, take a look at our list of the best headphones for running, and if you’re not sure you need something so focused on fitness, be sure to check out our list of the best earbuds.