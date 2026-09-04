Belkin’s SoundForm lineup brings ANC earbuds to under $60

Belkin picked IFA 2026 to give its SoundForm audio lineup a proper glow-up, and this time the focus is squarely on your wallet. The company just announced three new additions, SoundForm Isolate, SoundForm Dot, and SoundForm Play, and together they push ANC and other premium features down to affordable prices. All three will be on display at IFA and start shipping this September.

What do the new earbuds actually offer?

Leading the pack is SoundForm Isolate, Belkin’s most powerful noise-cancelling earbuds yet. They pack up to 45dB of ANC along with three ear tip and wing tip sizes for a snug fit, so they should stay put whether you are commuting or grinding through deep work. Battery life tops out at 32 hours, and a 10-minute fast charge gets you 90 minutes of playback when you are in a rush. All this comes in at just $59.99.

If that is still more than you want to spend, SoundForm Dot might be the better fit. It comes in two flavors, one with ANC and one without, so you only pay for what you actually need. The ANC version offers 30 hours of battery life and costs $39.99, while the non-ANC model drops to $34.99 for an even easier entry into true wireless audio. Both models support Bluetooth Multipoint, so you can jump between your laptop and phone without pairing again.

There’s also something for the kids

SoundForm Play is a pair of over-ear ANC headphones built for kids five and up, complete with an optional 85dB volume limiter to protect young ears. There is also a new Focus Boost feature that plays soundscapes like Seashore and Pink Noise to help kids concentrate during homework or study sessions.

Battery life is rated at up to 62 hours with ANC off and 45 hours with it on, so it should easily survive a school week. It is priced at $49.99. All three products go on sale this September at belkin.com, Amazon, and select retailers worldwide.