BenQ launches the HT1070A home cinema projector

Why it matters to you Projectors are awesome, but fairly expensive. At just $649, BenQ's new home cinema model is worth a look.

We can’t think of anything in the entire world more exciting than projectors (can you?). These incredible machines can transform any mundane viewing into a revelatory experience, replacing your meager television screen with a massive picture stretching from wall to wall. It’s like IMAX for your bedroom.

Vietnamese electronics manufacturer BenQ is known for its incredible XL monitor line (favored by many professional gamers), but its projectors are nothing to scoff at, either. Today, BenQ launched the HT1070A, an update to their super-popular HT1070 home cinema projector.

The HT1070A — available now — doesn’t mess around with an already-successful formula, instead bringing to the table a few minor improvements. BenQ designed the projector with a family-friendly budget in mind, but also managed to bake in some features you rarely see on projectors under $1,000.

Like the HT1070, the HT1070A projects in 1080p full HD resolution, with a Rec. 709 adherence ratio over 96 percent. Utilizing Digital Light Processing (DLP) alongside BenQ’s proprietary CinematicColor technology, the HT1070A boasts a 15,000:1 contrast ratio, up from 10,000:1 on the HT1070.

Additionally, the HT1070A produces 2,200 lumens of brightness — a 10 percent improvement over then HT1070’s 2,000 lumens. The projector has dual HDMI inputs for interfacing with a litany of devices like Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, and set-top boxes, and it features three dedicated picture modes (Sport, Vivid TV, and Cinema), each carefully calibrated to provide the clearest, brightest imaging possible for any media.

The HT1070A is a cinch to get up and running, coming equipped with an ultra-simple setup wizard along with vertical keystone adjustment, a 1.2 optical zoom lens, and adjustable feet. It features a 1.28-1.56 throw ratio (slightly larger than the HT1070’s), meaning you’ll get a 100-inch projection at a distance of nine feet or so (2.8 meters).

Not sure if you need a projector? Don’t sweat it — we’ve got you covered with a dedicated guide. If you’re waffling between buying a projector or a big-screen TV, we can help out with that as well. The HT1070A is available for $640 via BenQ’s website or via a number of online retailers, including Best Buy (some websites still have it listed as a pre-order item, though, so be careful).