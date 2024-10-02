This projector is specifically designed for gaming, and it’s $500 off



When you think about gaming on the go, you’re probably thinking about something like a gaming laptop or a handheld console like a Nintendo Switch, and that’s because it’s pretty hard to lug around a massive TV with you wherever you go. Of course, projectors have been another option, but a lot of them aren’t made specifically for gaming, and that’s where the BenQ X300G Projector comes in; it’s a projector that has been built from the ground up with gaming in mind, and it’s surprisingly fantastic. Even better, it has a massive $500 discount from BenQ directly, so it’s going for $1,299 instead of the usual $1,799.

Why you should buy the BenQ X300G Projector

One thing that sets the BenQ X300G apart is that it considers things like input lag and refresh rate, which a lot of other projectors don’t. So, if you’re into competitive FPS games, for example, you can actually get it to run at 1080p and an impressive 240Hz with only a 4.2ms input lag, which is pretty much on par with some of the best gaming monitors. On the other hand, if you’re gaming on a console and want to take advantage of 4K, you can run it at 4K with 60Hz, although you do get a worse 16.7ms input lag, so you probably don’t want to use that mode for anything that has high-intensity or competitive gameplay.

As for the image quality itself, it’s pretty excellent for a projector, and you can get a screen size of up to 120 inches, although BenQ says that 100 inches is the ideal maximum for gaming. Given the slight warping that can happen with short-throw projectors at steep angles, that makes sense, although you’ll be happy to know that the X300G has an auto-keystone feature that adjusts tilt, rotation, and size, so it’s really easy to set up. There is also an auto-focus feature, as well as a 1.2x optical zoom, which helps maintain the crispness of the pixels when using larger sizes.

Of course, there is a lot more to the BenQ X300G, so it’s worth checking it out, especially since it’s just $1,299 instead of the regular $1,799. That said, if you’re not quite sold on the idea of a gaming projector, you should check out some of these great TV deals, or maybe check out these other projector deals if you’d like some more projector options.