The best 4th of July 4K TV deals: Samsung, TCL, and Vizio go on sale

Nowadays, every major holiday goes hand-in-hand with a shopping bonanza. The 4th of July is no exception, with millions of Americans expected to take a few minutes out of their day to snap up a bargain. Among the most discounted items are 4K TVs, but with so many to choose from, it’s easy to fall victim to a bad deal or two.

That’s where Digital Trends comes in. We’ve sifted through the hundreds of top-brand 4K TVs on sale this Independence Day and selected four that are just too good to miss — and with pricing starting as low as $280 for a 50-inch Vizio, $600 for 65-inch Samsung, $800 for a 75-inch TCL, and financing available, there’s bound to be something for everyone.

Today’s Best 4th of July 4K TV Deals

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Since there’s a limited amount of stock set aside for the best deals, you’ll need to act fast to score one. As such, valuable time can’t be wasted researching the various televisions available — a mere matter of seconds can be the difference between snagging a bargain or leaving empty-handed.

You can rest assured that each of the following 4K TVs is worth your hard-earned cash. All of them deliver a similar user experience, coming decked out with a crisp, clear 4K screen and smart software that acts as a portal into the wonderful world of on-demand streaming, The main difference between them? Screen size.

Our top pick is highlighted in bold.

50-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV — $280 55-inch Curved Samsung 4K TV — $550 65-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV — $450 75-inch TCL 4K Smart TV — $800

Need a little more information? Read on.

50-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV — $280

Just like the 65-inch model (more on that in a bit), the 50-inch Vizio D-Series is one of the most well-equipped 4K TVs on the market, coming with a Google Chromecast Ultra baked in under the hood for one-click access to all of the leading streaming services, including but not limited to, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Go, and Netflix.

It also ships with the company’s Spatial Scaling Engine. Don’t let the branding fool you, though — it’s no different to the UHD Engine rival Samsung bundles on its 4K TVs, taking standard HD and Full HD material and transforming it into 4K Ultra HD. And for those looking for the most immersive visuals, there’s multi-format HDR.

55-inch Curved Samsung 4K Smart TV — $550

Curved 4K TVs deliver an unrivaled viewing angle that ensures everyone in the room is immersed in the on-screen action, irrespective of whether they’re sitting right in from of the screen or not — so if you have a large family or are no stranger to hosting a shindig, the 55-inch Samsung on offer could be a much-loved addition to your setup.

Arced screen aside, there isn’t a whole lot of difference between the 50-inch Vizio D-Series and the 55-inch Samsung NU7300, the main being it hasn’t been loaded with a Chromecast. However, it does have Samsung’s fantastic Tizen OS on board, which is home to all of the same top-tier streaming services. The rest is much the same.

65-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV — $450

The best deal we uncovered, the 65-inch Vizio D-Series is a must-have at $450. It’s large enough to be the star of the show, even for folk on the other side of the room; has a Chromecast for tapping into on-demand content from the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, and comes with the firm’s Spatial Scaling Engine and HDR to boot.

What’s more, the 65-inch D-Series (and the aforementioned 50-inch model) comes bundled with Google Assistant out of the box, eliminating the need to scroll through an endless catalog of content to find a show you want to watch. Just say what show, genre, or even what service you want to watch, and Assistant will handle the rest.

75-inch TCL 4K Smart TV — $800

The 75-inch TCL 5-series is one of the most well-rounded 4K TVs you can buy. Why? Because it comes with Roku OS, a feature that’s worshipped by both aspiring and seasoned cord-cutters alike, due to its ability to tap into a near-endless catalog of both live and on-demand content from the largest selection of sources in the world.

Pair that with a 4K screen, voice control, and multi-format HDR and you have a recipe for success.

Spread the Cost With Financing

Heart set on a TV that’s a tad out of your budget? All of the retailers we’ve featured have a financing scheme in place that let you split the cost over 12 months, with some marginal interest and sales tax thrown in. But that’s not the best bit — that would be the fact all of the televisions we’ve featured come in at a less than $100 per month.

Here’s a breakdown of how financing works out for the above models:

50-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV — $28/month 55-inch Curved Samsung 4K TV — $55/month 65-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV — $45/month 75-inch TCL 4K Smart TV — $78/month

