Digital Trends
Home Theater

The best 4th of July 4K TV deals: Samsung, TCL, and Vizio go on sale

Josh Levenson
By

Nowadays, every major holiday goes hand-in-hand with a shopping bonanza. The 4th of July is no exception, with millions of Americans expected to take a few minutes out of their day to snap up a bargain. Among the most discounted items are 4K TVs, but with so many to choose from, it’s easy to fall victim to a bad deal or two.

That’s where Digital Trends comes in. We’ve sifted through the hundreds of top-brand 4K TVs on sale this Independence Day and selected four that are just too good to miss — and with pricing starting as low as $280 for a 50-inch Vizio, $600 for 65-inch Samsung, $800 for a 75-inch TCL, and financing available, there’s bound to be something for everyone.

Today’s Best 4th of July 4K TV Deals

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Since there’s a limited amount of stock set aside for the best deals, you’ll need to act fast to score one. As such, valuable time can’t be wasted researching the various televisions available — a mere matter of seconds can be the difference between snagging a bargain or leaving empty-handed.

You can rest assured that each of the following 4K TVs is worth your hard-earned cash. All of them deliver a similar user experience, coming decked out with a crisp, clear 4K screen and smart software that acts as a portal into the wonderful world of on-demand streaming, The main difference between them? Screen size.

Our top pick is highlighted in bold.

  1. 50-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV — $280
  2. 55-inch Curved Samsung 4K TV — $550
  3. 65-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV — $450
  4. 75-inch TCL 4K Smart TV — $800

Need a little more information? Read on.

50-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV — $280

4K TV deals Vizio 50-inch smart TV

Just like the 65-inch model (more on that in a bit), the 50-inch Vizio D-Series is one of the most well-equipped 4K TVs on the market, coming with a Google Chromecast Ultra baked in under the hood for one-click access to all of the leading streaming services, including but not limited to, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Go, and Netflix.

It also ships with the company’s Spatial Scaling Engine. Don’t let the branding fool you, though — it’s no different to the UHD Engine rival Samsung bundles on its 4K TVs, taking standard HD and Full HD material and transforming it into 4K Ultra HD. And for those looking for the most immersive visuals, there’s multi-format HDR.

55-inch Curved Samsung 4K Smart TV — $550

4K TV deals Samsung 55-inch curved smart TV

Curved 4K TVs deliver an unrivaled viewing angle that ensures everyone in the room is immersed in the on-screen action, irrespective of whether they’re sitting right in from of the screen or not — so if you have a large family or are no stranger to hosting a shindig, the 55-inch Samsung on offer could be a much-loved addition to your setup.

Arced screen aside, there isn’t a whole lot of difference between the 50-inch Vizio D-Series and the 55-inch Samsung NU7300, the main being it hasn’t been loaded with a Chromecast. However, it does have Samsung’s fantastic Tizen OS on board, which is home to all of the same top-tier streaming services. The rest is much the same.

65-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV — $450

vizio 50 inch 4k tv deal d series walmart

The best deal we uncovered, the 65-inch Vizio D-Series is a must-have at $450. It’s large enough to be the star of the show, even for folk on the other side of the room; has a Chromecast for tapping into on-demand content from the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, and comes with the firm’s Spatial Scaling Engine and HDR to boot.

What’s more, the 65-inch D-Series (and the aforementioned 50-inch model) comes bundled with Google Assistant out of the box, eliminating the need to scroll through an endless catalog of content to find a show you want to watch. Just say what show, genre, or even what service you want to watch, and Assistant will handle the rest.

75-inch TCL 4K Smart TV — $800

best 4k tv deals 4th of july 75 inch tcl 1

The 75-inch TCL 5-series is one of the most well-rounded 4K TVs you can buy. Why? Because it comes with Roku OS, a feature that’s worshipped by both aspiring and seasoned cord-cutters alike, due to its ability to tap into a near-endless catalog of both live and on-demand content from the largest selection of sources in the world.

Pair that with a 4K screen, voice control, and multi-format HDR and you have a recipe for success.

Spread the Cost With Financing

Heart set on a TV that’s a tad out of your budget? All of the retailers we’ve featured have a financing scheme in place that let you split the cost over 12 months, with some marginal interest and sales tax thrown in. But that’s not the best bit — that would be the fact all of the televisions we’ve featured come in at a less than $100 per month.

Here’s a breakdown of how financing works out for the above models:

  1. 50-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV — $28/month
  2. 55-inch Curved Samsung 4K TV — $55/month
  3. 65-inch Vizio 4K Smart TV — $45/month
  4. 75-inch TCL 4K Smart TV — $78/month

Bargain hunters searching for more fantastic deals should head over to our running list of the best 4th of July sales. We’ll be updating it from now through Monday, so we’d recommend bookmarking it for easy access. It’s also worth taking a look at our catalog of the top Amazon Prime Day deals to see what’s right around the corner.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
screening room will show tech at cinemacon dt home theater
Home Theater

PlayStation Vue vs. Sling TV: Which is the better live TV streaming service?

PlayStation Vue and Sling TV are two of the most popular live TV streaming services, but whether you're looking to save some cash or watch as much TV as possible, deciding between the two isn't easy. Let our in-depth guide help you decide.
Posted By Chris Gates
walmart 4th of july sale kamado grill 2
Deals

Walmart 4th of July sale: 4K TV, Nintendo Switch, and Dell laptop deals

Amidst the run-up to Prime Day, retail merchants are featuring Fourth of July sales, which means the first half of July will be a great time for deals. Walmart is already rolling out bargains.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Dell July 4 sale
Deals

Dell 4th of July Sale: XPS Laptops, Monitors, and 4K TV deals

If you’ve been itching to score a deal on something like the awesome Dell XPS 13 or one of Alienware’s beefy gaming laptops, then the Dell 4th of July sale is where you’ll find it.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Sony-WH-1000X-M3
Home Theater

Best Prime Day headphone deals: What we expect from Amazon in 2019

Solitude doesn't come cheap, but Amazon has something up its sleeve that will make it a tad more affordable: Prime Day. That's right — the retailer's discounting top-rated headphones for its online shopping bonanza.
Posted By Josh Levenson
sling tv
Home Theater

Everything to know about Sling TV: Channels, pricing, and more

Sling TV has grown a great deal since its launch. Now, there are more channels and more packages to choose from, with more being added all the time. Everything you need to know is right here.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Simon Cohen
good omens trailer
Movies & TV

Prime-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite TV series currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Klipsch WiSA audio system
Home Theater

Everything to know about WiSA, the wireless home theater technology

Although WiSA has been around for several years, you may not have heard of this wireless home theater technology. What is WiSA, and why should you care? We have all of these answers and more in our WiSA explainer.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Logitech G533
Home Theater

Don't wake the baby! How to connect your headphones to a TV

Do you need to connect a pair of headphones to your TV? Our handy guide will show you how to hook up your headphones in a variety of ways, whether you're using wired headphones, wireless headphones, or gaming headsets.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Klipsch T5 True Wireless Hands-on
Product Review

The Klipsch T5 headphones are classy AirPod killers with Apple-beating style

Klipsch’s new true wireless headphones are a classy, high-end pair of AirPod killers with better battery life, water resistance, and one of the prettiest charging cases you’ll ever see.
Posted By Parker Hall
Stranger Things Season 3 in the mall
Movies & TV

Five big questions Stranger Things needs to answer in season 3

With season 3 of Stranger Things premiering July 4, there are plenty of mysteries when it comes to where the hit Netflix show will go in its third story arc. Here are five of our biggest questions.
Posted By Rick Marshall
samsung nu6900 65 inch walmart deal class 4k ultra hd smart led hdr tv
Deals

Walmart 4th of July sale cuts $200 off this Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV

Boasting a stunning picture quality and smart functionalities, the Samsung 65-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV makes a solid midrange 4K TV at this price. Order yours today on Walmart for only $600.
Posted By Erica Katherina
samsung 50 inch ru7100 deal walmart 4th of july sale class smart 4k uhd tv
Deals

Walmart slices $102 off this 50-inch Samsung 4K TV during 4th of July sale

Samsung released a more budget-friendly line of 4K TVs. Check out Walmart if you are looking for a great UHD TV deal. The retail giant is offering a $102 discount on the Samsung 50-inch class RU7100 smart 4K UHD TV.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Sony-WH-XB900N
Product Review

Sony’s WH-XB900N bring the bass, but you might wish they didn't

Sony’s latest noise-canceling headphones aim to bring big bass and solid noise cancellation for $100 less than the brand’s flagship WH-1000XM3. And while we love their usability and feature set, their performance makes a good case to…
Posted By Parker Hall
Samsung 2018 Q9F
Home Theater

QLED and OLED may have similar names, but they're totally different tech

The names may look almost identical, but OLED and QLED are two entirely different beasts. In our QLED vs. OLED battle, we dissect the differences between these dueling TV technologies and help determine which might be best for you.
Posted By Josh Levenson