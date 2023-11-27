We’re impressed by the savings that shoppers can get from this year’s Cyber Monday TV deals, even if you’re going for a 70-inch TV. If you want such a large display on your living room, you should take advantage of the discounts being offered in retailers’ Cyber Monday deals, as some of them involve the best TVs and the best TV brands. Check out the deals that we’ve rounded up below if you’re interested, as we’ve also placed the spotlight on our favorite bargain.

Best 70-inch TV Cyber Monday deal

Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $400, was $600

If you’ve figured out what size TV will fit well in your home and you know you can go big, you don’t have to spend a fortune to do so. That’s where the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV is so tempting. It has all the essentials you could need. Besides being a huge 4K TV, it has HDR support so you can enjoy a wide range of color details and sharper contrasts. That means brighter whites and deeper blacks. Being an LED-backlit LCD screen, you also get a brighter image as needed. It also supports HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC so you can hook up a compatible soundbar or AV receiver if you want superior sound. It won’t be immediately essential as there’s DTS Studio Sound built-in to provide you with superior audio quality than regular TVs in this price range.

Other features include Alexa voice controls so you can easily switch input, search across apps, or do other things all with your voice and no need to tap in commands via the remote. Fire TV is built in so there are millions of movies and TV shows to stream across all your favorite streaming apps. Apple AirPlay support is also included for easy casting from your devices. It all adds up to be a fairly well-rounded TV for the price.

More 70-inch TV Cyber Monday deals we love

There are plenty of different options when it comes to purchasing a 70-inch TV. Both budget brands and high-end options are available. It all depends on how much you can afford or wish to spend, as well as what features are most important for you. For a QLED or OLED panel, expect to pay more than a more standard 4K TV but there are still some great deals around.

