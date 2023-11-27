 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best 70-inch TV Cyber Monday deals from LG, Samsung, and more

Jennifer Allen
By
Digital Trends Best Black Friday 70 Inch TV Deals
Digital Trends

We’re impressed by the savings that shoppers can get from this year’s Cyber Monday TV deals, even if you’re going for a 70-inch TV. If you want such a large display on your living room, you should take advantage of the discounts being offered in retailers’ Cyber Monday deals, as some of them involve the best TVs and the best TV brands. Check out the deals that we’ve rounded up below if you’re interested, as we’ve also placed the spotlight on our favorite bargain.

Best 70-inch TV Cyber Monday deal

Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $400, was $600

The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with Fire TV, with boats on the water shown on the screen.
Insignia

If you’ve figured out what size TV will fit well in your home and you know you can go big, you don’t have to spend a fortune to do so. That’s where the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV is so tempting. It has all the essentials you could need. Besides being a huge 4K TV, it has HDR support so you can enjoy a wide range of color details and sharper contrasts. That means brighter whites and deeper blacks. Being an LED-backlit LCD screen, you also get a brighter image as needed. It also supports HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC so you can hook up a compatible soundbar or AV receiver if you want superior sound. It won’t be immediately essential as there’s DTS Studio Sound built-in to provide you with superior audio quality than regular TVs in this price range.

Other features include Alexa voice controls so you can easily switch input, search across apps, or do other things all with your voice and no need to tap in commands via the remote. Fire TV is built in so there are millions of movies and TV shows to stream across all your favorite streaming apps. Apple AirPlay support is also included for easy casting from your devices. It all adds up to be a fairly well-rounded TV for the price.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

More 70-inch TV Cyber Monday deals we love

The LG 70-Inch UQ75 Series 4K webOS TV displaying a colorful image.
LG

There are plenty of different options when it comes to purchasing a 70-inch TV. Both budget brands and high-end options are available. It all depends on how much you can afford or wish to spend, as well as what features are most important for you. For a QLED or OLED panel, expect to pay more than a more standard 4K TV but there are still some great deals around.

  • Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV —
  • Samsung 70-inch CU7000 4K TV —
  • LG 70-inch UQ75 4K TV —
  • Samsung 70-inch Q60C QLED TV —
  • Samsung 70-inch Q60B QLED TV —

Here are some more TV sale of different sizes you should consider: 32-inch TV Cyber Monday deals, 55-inch TV Cyber Monday deals, 65-inch TV Cyber Monday deals, 75-inch Cyber Monday deals. We’ve also logged discounts on individual brands, such as Sony TV Cyber Monday deals and Amazon Fire TV Cyber Monday deals, and retailers, such as Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals, general Amazon Cyber Monday deals and Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best QLED TV Cyber Monday deals: TCL, Samsung, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday 65 Inch TV Deals

TVs are always in high demand when Cyber Monday deals are online, with an overwhelming number of options with huge discounts. If you've been thinking about upgrading to a QLED TV, or you've decided on QLED after comparing QLED vs. OLED, read on for a curated list of QLED TV Cyber Monday deals. If you have no idea what all these anagrams mean, check out our quantum dot explainer (QLED = quantum light emitting diode). Be sure to compare these prices with OLED Cyber Monday deals too.
The best QLED TV Cyber Monday deal
TCL 55-inch 6-Series QLED 4K Google TV -- $400, was $600

We tend to go with a more affordable option when picking out the "best" deals, and this pick is no exception, but don't let that fool you. TCL has made an excellent TV with a lot of great features, like the superior 4K quality resolution, mini-LED technology with uncompromising contrast and brightness, and hands-free voice controls accessible via Google Assistant. But it all hearkens back to that price, and man is that price juicy. Don't sleep on this one.

Read more
The best Bluetooth speaker Cyber Monday deals so far
Digital Trends Best Cyber Monday Speaker Deals

There are huge discounts on Bluetooth speakers from Cyber Monday deals, ranging from cheap options to premium devices from popular brands like Sonos and Marshall. A Bluetooth speaker will come in handy during beach parties and personal music sessions in your room, so to help you select what to buy, we've gathered our favorite offers below while also highlighting our top pick among all of the Bluetooth speaker Cyber Monday deals we've found -- the Marshall Emberton, the older model of our favorite Bluetooth speaker of 2023.
Best Bluetooth speaker Cyber Monday deal
Marshall Emberton portable Bluetooth speaker -- $100, was $170

This Marshall Emberton is on sale for $100 after a $70 price cut from its initial $170 price. We picked the Marshall Emberton as our favorite Bluetooth speaker deal for one simple reason: We love it. The Marshall Emberton II, which is an all around improvement on the first model, was our pick for the absolute best Bluetooth speaker of 2023. Unfortunately the II is not currently on sale (it's

Read more
Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals: LG, Samsung, Sony, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday TV Deals

Cyber Monday deals are here. Like most people, you may be thinking about getting one of the best TVs while they are heavily discounted. We think that the following Best Buy Cyber Monday deals will greatly help you on your search. The store carries a wide variety of brands and will have Samsung TV Cyber Monday deals, Sony TV Cyber Monday deals and LG Cyber Monday deals among others while providing familiar Best Buy service.

We are aware that many people prefer to shop by TV size over store and service quality, however, and have created 55-inch TV Cyber Monday deals and 70-inch TV Cyber Monday deals lists for these two incredibly popular TV sizes, as well as a 32-inch Cyber Monday TV deals list in case you are the type that likes these astonishingly hard to find smaller TVs. Finally, while we're on the topic of Best Buy, consider checking out these great Best Buy Cyber Monday laptop deals that we've recently discovered, as well.

Read more