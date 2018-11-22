If you’re looking to ditch those EarPods and start listening to your favorite music with better fidelity, there is no better time to snag a new pair of headphones than on Black Friday. With dozens of the best brands offering deep discounts across storefronts and the web, you can easily get a set of great-sounding new headphones — be they noise-cancelling over ears, true wireless in-ears, or otherwise — on the cheap during this consumer holiday.
Not sure what to consider? Look no further. We’ve scoured the web to find the best deals on headphones this Black Friday, aiming to save you as many clicks (and as much research) as possible. Here are the best Black Friday headphone deals available right now. Need something great to listen to in anticipation of their arrival? Be sure to check out our playlist of the best new music right now.
Earbuds and Headphones
Whether you’re looking for some compact earbuds or full size headphones, there will be something for everyone this Black Friday. Keep an eye out for noise cancelling headphones for travelers, sports headphones active athletes, and Bluetooth options for wireless freedom!
JBL Everest Elite 750NC Wireless Over-Ear Adaptive Noise-Cancelling Headphones$150 $380
Huge discount on these awesome over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones.
JBL E45BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones$80 $120
16 hours of battery life, and a detachable cable make these wireless headphones a no-brainer.
JBL E65BTNC Wireless Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones$100 $240
More than half-off for these over-the-ear, noise canceling headphones.
JBL Free X Truly Wireless In-Ear Headphones with Built-In Remote and Microphone$100 $180
Who needs AirPods when these JBL fully wireless buds sound great and are splash-proof too?
Beats by Dr. Dre urBeats³ Earphones with 3.5mm Plug – Black$40 $100
Tangle-free cords and a handy carry case make these earbuds an excellent choice for iPhone owners.
Sony ZX220BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones – Black$50 $80
These Bluetooth headphones stick to the basics, for a reliable wireless performance every time. 8 hours of battery life and a bulit-in mic for calls.
Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones – Porcelain Rose$200 $350
With Active Noise Cancelling, Apple’s excellent W1 wireless technology, and over 20 hours of battery life, these cans have performance to match their looks.
Monoprice Premium Hi-Fi DJ Style Over the Ear Professional Headphones$17 $23
These headphones are designed for comfort, durability, and high quality Hi-Fi sound. A 3.5mm jack on the headphones accepts standard audio cables different setups. Three different cables are included: 3.5mm to 3.5mm with in-line mic and volume, 3.5mm to 3.5mm, and 3.5mm to 1/4-inch.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Porcelain Rose$280 $350
Premium sound with fine-tuned acoustics, Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones use adaptive noise cancelling to actively block external noise, and real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity, range and emotion.
Monoprice Hi-Fi Lightweight On-Ear Headphones$11 $15
Wearing headphones for hours on end can get tiring. These lightweight Hi-Fi headphones won’t weigh your head down. In-line volume control. Wired with a 3.5mm plug for standard audio port.
Bose SoundSport Wireless headphone$100 $150
Sound that’s as powerful as your workout. Sweat and weather resistant.
Beats Solo3 Wireless Neighborhood Collection$180 $300
Live in color with the Beats Neighborhood Collection, 5 minutes charging give 3 hours of listening.
Skullcandy Ink’d wireless earbuds$25 $50
Lightweight and low-profile for all-day listening and comfort.