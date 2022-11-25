The best Black Friday streaming deals for 2022

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of the best things about the holiday season is the nearly countless amount of time you have to chill out in front of the television. And all that extra time to kill also is a good time to try a new streaming service — or two or three.

And this also is a great time to save a little money on one of those streaming services. These aren’t long-term deals — most will just save you for a month or three. And you’ll need to act fast for most of them.

But any amount of savings is a good thing. So here are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday streaming deals we can find.

YouTube TV Black Friday deal

This one isn’t, strictly speaking, a Black Friday deal. But it will save you a few bucks on the most popular livestreaming service in the U.S.

YouTube TV is offering your first three months of service for $55 a month — a $30 savings. After that, it’ll jump to $65 a month. With it, you’ll get more than 100 channels of live and local TV, plus unlimited recording and the ability to have up to six household members with their own accounts.

There are also some savings to be had on the Spanish Plan — that’s YouTube TV’s standalone Spanish-language plan that doesn’t require a subscription to the main YouTube TV plan. It’s currently available for $25 a month for the first six months, with more than 28 Spanish networks on hand.

Amazon Prime Video Channels Black Friday deal

As it does every year, Amazon’s offering up a number of subscriptions for just $2 a month for the first couple of months. The actual savings varies by channel. But if you’ve been looking for a reason to try out networks like STARZ, Showtime, or Paramount+, here you go.

Same goes for AMC+, EPIX, VIX+, Hallmark Movies Now, Britbox, Noggin, PBS Masterpiece, and more.

After the two-month period is up, you’ll start paying full price for the services, which range from $3 or so to $10 or thereabouts.

Also note that you can get NBA League Pass for half-off for the season — $50 instead of $100.

Hulu Black Friday deal

Hulu has a pretty extensive on-demand library. And you can get it for $2 a month for the first year. That deal includes ads, and you’ve got to take advantage of it by 3 a.m. Eastern time on November 29.

This is where you’ll find a number of Hulu exclusives — like Only Murders in the Building — as well as content from the Fox and FX family of networks.

And, yes, it’s a gateway drug to the larger Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ and ESPN+.

Sling TV Black Friday deal

Sling TV is still the closest thing you can get to true a la carte TV, in which you’d theoretically only pay for the channels you want to watch. Sling has two main tracks — Sling Orange and Sling Blue — which have fewer channels than you might expect but also a lower price than most other services. You then build out your plan with a number of “Extras,” which add on other channels in various categories.

New customers can get 50% off their first month of Sling TV service, which brings either the Orange or Blue track to $20.

There’s another deal that’ll get you a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite plus $10 off your first month of service. Just know that the Fire TV Stick Lite tops out at 1080p — you won’t be doing any 4K streaming with it.

Paramount+ Black Friday deal

Paramount+ may well have the best streaming deal we’ve seen so far. If you sign up by November 28, you’ll save 50% off an annual plan. That’s good for new and returning (as in canceled but coming back) subscribers, and it’s good for both of the Paramount+ plans.

The Essential plan ($25 for the first year with this deal) includes advertising on the on-demand content and doesn’t stream in 4K resolution or allow for offline viewing. The Premium plan is reduced to $50 for the first year, removes the on-demand ads, and includes 4K resolution and offline downloads, plus a live feed of your local CBS affiliate. Just be sure to click through to the Annual option as you’re signing up.

Disney+ deal

OK, this one isn’t technically a Black Friday deal either. But the price is set to increase on December 8, so now’s a good time to get going if you haven’t already.

Disney+ itself is currently $8 a month. On December 8, that price will be reserved for the new Basic plan, which will include advertising. The current Disney+ scheme then becomes the Premium plan and will cost $11 a month or $110 a year.

So if you want to save yourself $30, get to subscribing.

HBO Max Black Friday deal

Here’s another really good deal, even if it’s only for the first three months. Sign up by November 28, and you’ll get the HBO Max With Ads plan for just $2 a month. That’s down from the usual $10 a month.

And, well, that’s it. If you want to try the full ad-free version of HBO Max, it’ll cost you $15 a month or $150 a year.

Peacock Black Friday deal

Peacock is still sort of finding its footing, but you can get the Premium plan for just $1 a month for a year if you use the promo code SAVEBIG. That plan includes advertising and doesn’t have the ability to download shows for offline viewing. But it’s normally $5 a month, so you’re saving a good bit here.

And, by the way, this is the service you’ll need if you want to watch Yellowstone on demand. Just saying.

Philo Black Friday deal

Philo is the least expensive option when it comes to streaming live TV in the U.S. But it also has the fewest channels, so you’ll want to check out the full listings before you put down any money. But you can get your first month for just $5 right now, down from the usual $25 a month.

That’ll still get you more than 60 channels.

Discovery+ Black Friday deal

Normally $5 a month, you’ll currently get Discovery+ at $1 a month for the first three months. So that’s $3 instead of $15, though you’ll automatically be bumped up to that full price after 90 days.

Discovery+ is going to undergo a bit of a transformation next year as it combines with HBO Max, but for now, it’s where you’ll find the on-demand likes of HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Science, A&E, History Channel, Travel Channel, Lifetime, and more.

