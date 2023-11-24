I found the 8 best Black Friday TV deals under $1,000

If you’re looking to add a new TV to your home theater or anywhere else in your home, now is the time to do so. Black Friday deals are as hot as they’re going to get, and there are a lot of TVs currently seeing a discount. There are several Black Friday TV deals that stand out to me, as they all offer great picture quality, easy access to streaming services through smart TV interfaces, and a Black Friday price under $1,000.

TCL 55-inch Q5 Series QLED 4K Google TV — $230, was $450

TCL has become one of the more popular TV brands on the market because it provides a lot of technology at a decent price point. With the TCL Q5 4K TV you’ll be getting 4K resolution and QLED picture technology, which produces one of the best images you’ll find on a television. Smarts include all of the features of a Google TV, such as Chromecast, voice commands, and functionality with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Gamers might want to consider this TV, as it has all kinds of motion enhancement technologies for motion clarity, including Game Accelerator 120.

LG 65-inch UQ70 Series 4K webOS TV — $400, was $600

The LG UQ70 is one of the best value 4K TVs available. Like all of the best TVs, it’s capable of producing an immersive 4K image. It has an AI processor that enhances picture and sound quality, and webOS 22 allows you to customizing your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family. It has a game dashboard and optimizer that adjusts settings for gamers. It also has access to streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+, HBO Max, and many others is built right into the TV’s software. This makes a great TV for budget-minded shoppers who still want to push their digital content experience into deeper levels of immersion.

LG 48-inch A2 Series OLED 4K webOS TV — $550, was $1,300

If you don’t have the room for a larger TV, this 48-inch OLED TV by LG should make a good option. It has many of the features you might hope to find in its larger counterparts, including 4K upscaling, 100% color volume, and of course, that full, lifelike OLED picture quality. It has built-in access to streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and the Apple TV app, and it comes with a Magic Remote that makes it easy to point, click, scroll, or use voice commands to find your favorite content.

Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K Tizen TV — $580, was $750

The 75-inch model of the Samsung TU690T 4K TV is a good option if you want to go big with your home theater. It does all of the things you’d expect from a modern 4K TV, including upscale all of your favorite content into 4K with a Crystal Processor 4K. Life with this TV is made easy with things like Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, which give you control of the TV with voice commands. This TV also has a universal guide, which gives you tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV content all in one place.

Samsung 65-inch Q70C QLED 4K Tizen TV — $850, was $1,200

Samsung offers great features throughout its TV lineup, but you’ll start to find more when you bump up to this price point. The Samsung Q70C is capable of 4K upscaling and it’s compatible with voice commands, but it also has technology to provide better image quality, such as Motion Xcelerator Turbo+. This technology keeps the picture from breaking apart during fast-paced sequences like action movies or sports games. It also makes this a good TV for gamers, as it allows you to stream your favorite games right from the TV with Samsung Gaming Hub.

LG 86-inch UR7800 Series 4K webOS TV — $900, was $1,250

If you’ve got more wall to fill out in your home theater than a 75-inch TV can handle, check out this 86-inch TV. The 86-inch LG UR7800 has access to a ton of content, including more than 300 LG channels alongside access to your favorite streaming services. It’s also powered by webOS 23, which utilizes AI technology to make searching for content easier than ever. But if you’re buying an 86-inch TV it’s likely for the screen itself. The LG UR7800 is powered by an A5 AI processor that produces an impressive 4K image with HDR10, and it has a Filmmaker Mode that adds depth and dimension to all of your favorite movies.

TCL 85-inch Class Q6 4K QLED Google TV — $900, was $1,300

The 85-inch model of the TCL Q6 is another option if you’re really looking to fill out a home theater. The 85-inch screen utilizes QLED picture technology, which produces one of the best 4K images on the market. It has Motion Rate 240, which combines multiple motion enhancement technologies for exceptional motion clarity. This may not sound like much, but it keeps the image looking as good as possible during the fast-paced action of things like movies, sports games, and even video games. The interface for this TV is built on Google TV, which provides easy and helpful access to all of your favorite movies, shows, and live TV.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame 4K QLED Tizen TV — $980, was $1,500

Samsung’s The Frame TV is always one of the more unique 4K TV options to choose from. It’s subtle and beautiful, yet keeps image quality at the top of its priorities. This is a good TV option for minimalists, or for anyone incorporating interior design into their home theater. The Frame TV has an Art Mode that displays artwork when you aren’t watching television, the art of which you can curate from your own photos and artwork, or choose from the Art Store, which has more than 1,400 new and classic works of art to choose from. This TV has changeable bezels that attach magnetically, and a single slim cable is all the TV needs.

