Best Bluetooth turntables of 2025: wireless record players tested by us

Since it's resurgence from bygone curiosity to once again being the top physical music media format on the planet, vinyl records are no longer just for old dudes looking to relive their youth or hardcore collectors hunting for an elusive butcher peel-back cover of The Beatles' Yesterday and Today. Instead, younger generations of music fans are also flocking to vinyl for its artwork, collectible appeal, excellent sound, and the satisfaction of ownership that streaming services just can't deliver.

But getting into vinyl often comes with the burden of needing a bunch of AV component gear, such as stereo receivers and integrated amplifiers, speakers, and phono preamps, to name a few, that can make the hobby costly and less accessible for some. The good news is, most people have at least one Bluetooth speaker or set of Bluetooth headphones at home, and that's where Bluetooth record players come in.

Among the best turntables you can buy, Bluetooth turntables have been gaining popularity for all kinds of reasons. If you're tight on space and don't have room (or money) for a pile of components, a Bluetooth turntable can be connected easily to space-saving wireless speakers that are already powered, as well as being relatively inexpensive. If you prefer headphones or like to listen late at night while not disturbing roommates, sleeping babies, or spouses, a Bluetooth record player is a great solution. Plus, they can also be setup with a traditional wired system, should you want to explore that later.

If a Bluetooth turntable sounds like the solution for you, then we've put together this list of our favorites, across a range of prices and features, that we've tested ourselves. We listened to these turntables the way you would, in our homes, not in a testing lab, and with a ton of vinyl records that we know and love. You can read our turntable testing guidelines, too.

Here, then, are our picks for the best Bluetooth turntables to help you choose which one is best for you.

Best Bluetooth turntable overall

Audio-Technica AT-LP120XBT-USB

Pros Stable direct-drive motor

DJ features like pitch slider and reverse rotation

Built-in preamp

USB output for digital recording

Upgradeable cartridge and stylus Cons Entry-level cartridge is good, not amazing

Specification: Motor Direct drive Built-in phono pre-amp Yes Bluetooth aptX, aptX Adaptive, SBC Cartridge AT-VM95E moving magnet

Audio-Technica's legendary AT-LP120 has been a go-to mid-range turntable for everyone from beginners (me included) to intermediate vinyl enthusiasts for its tank-like build, speedy direct-drive motor, and upgradeable cartridge. If you're into DJing, it's especially appealing as it's basically a clone of one of the best DJ turntables ever made, the iconic Technics SL1200, and features essential tools of the craft such as a pitch slider and super-stable aluminum platter, should you want to get your scratch on.

But we're here talking about the Bluetooth model of this stalwart deck, the AT-LP120XBT-USB, that has all the same features of its non-wireless brethren — including its solid-sounding AT-VM95E moving magnet cartridge (that's highly upgradeable), built-in preamp for the option of connecting to traditional amplifiers and powered speakers, should you opt to go wired, and USB output for connecting to a PC for digitizing your vinyl. It also supports aptX Adaptive and SBC Bluetooth codecs for great sounding wireless audio.

Pairing the AT-LP120XBT-USB is pretty much standard like with any of the Bluetooth record players on our list, and is really easy. Just put your headphones or speakers into pairing mode, and then press and hold the AT-LP120XBT-USB's Bluetooth button above the pitch slider and wait for it to flash blue and red, which means it's now in pairing mode. When the turntable is paired, that LED turns solid blue. Volume is controlled by the device you're connected to, so if it's a pair of headphones you might want to make sure they have a means for adjusting volume, either on the headphones or via an app.

Sound-wise, the AT-LP120XBT-USB presents a clear, dynamic, and full sound over Bluetooth (to get the best sound, make sure your connected devices also supports aptX Adaptive), but I still think that it would benefit from upgrading the stock cartridge, which you don't have to do, but it's nice to have the option for whenever you're ready. The AT-LP120XBT will last decades, and by then they'll probably find a way to wirelessly beam our records straight to our brains.

Best budget Bluetooth turntable

Audio-Technica AT-LP3XBT

Pros Simple setup and use

Fully automatic operation

Clear, articulate sound

Upgradeable stylus

Supports aptX Adaptive Cons Plastic build

Specification: Motor Belt drive Built-in phono pre-amp Yes Bluetooth aptX, aptX Adaptive Cartridge AT-VM95C, moving magnet replaceable stylus

I bought my young daughter the Audio-Technica AT-LP3XBT as her first turntable a couple of years ago because it was affordable, great sounding, and fully automatic so she would be able to just drop a record down and press a button to get playing. Doing what I do for a living, I did have a little compact amplifier and an old pair of bookshelf speakers she could use, so it is wired up through its RCA output and built-in phono preamp, which is a great option to have. However, we discovered that the little Fosi amplifier also has Bluetooth connectivity, and were curious to see how it sounded versus the wired connection. Pairing it was as simple as pressing and holding the AT-LP3XBT's Bluetooth button and then putting the Fosi in paring mode — boom, the solid blue LED means it's paired. The Fosi could also be paired with her smartphone when she wanted to stream from Spotify, and re-paired to the turntable easily, too.

While the wired connection, to my more audiophile ears, does sound a little clearer and more defined, I was surprised at how close the Bluetooth-connected mode was. The AT-LP3XBT sounds lively, and full in the mids and lows, albeit maybe a tad trebly (nothing a bit of reduction with the treble dial couldn't fix though). Once set up to her liking, my daughter actually tends to keep the AT-LP3XBT paired most of the time as the difference is really of no concern to her.

In addition to Audio-Technica's other great entry level turntable, the slightly cheaper AT-LP70X, I never hesitate to recommend the AT-LP3XB. Its auto start and stop buttons make it a breeze to operate, and newbs who may be nervous about scratching their records like it because they don't have to even touch the headshell. The tonearm also automatically returns to the cradle when a record is finished, meaning you can walk away from a spinning album and not worry about it going on all day.

For the money, the AT-LP3XBT is a great budget turntable great for beginners, but also not a bad intermediate option either, should you want to invest in one of A-T's VM95 interchangeable stylus upgrades, or even a cartridge upgrade, for better, more dynamic sound when your ear gets a bit more discerning.

Best green option Bluetooth turntable

House of Marley Stir It Up Lux Wireless

House of Marley Stir It Up Lux Review Pros Made with sustainable materials

New glass platter

Bluetooth connectivity

Built-in phono preamp

Easy setup and use Cons Underwhelming zoetrope slip mat

Sound needs some EQ tweaks

Specification: Motor BEet drive Built-in phono pre-amp Yes Bluetooth SBC Cartridge Audio-Technica AT-95E

For vinyl record lovers with an environmental conscience who'd prefer to eschew the plastic-heavy designs of the vast majority of turntables out there, House of Marley has been making eco-friendly audio gear for decades. We reviewed the HoM Stir It Up Lux a couple of years back, and were impressed with its $400 price tag, quiet belt-driven operation, and premium materials, many of them fully sustainable.

With a plinth made of sustainable bamboo, resonance-absorbing glass platter, and everything from its tonearm and cue lever to its sound-isolation feet and speed select dial made from recycled aluminum and plastics, the Stir It Up is in line with House of Marley's (and its namesake, Bob's) commitment to the environment.

Everything you need to get up and running is there, including a pre-mounted headshell and decent Audio-Technica AT-95E cartridge that can be upgraded, and built-in preamp and RCA cables in the box in case you decide to go wired. It's a fully manual turntable, but that's fine as it has a nice and big speed selector dial, 3.5mm headphone input and some cool Jamaican stylings (zoetrope slip mat!) that will turn heads.

Wireless connectivity comes by way of Bluetooth 5.3 and support for the SBC codec. AptX would have been preferable for the price, but when paired to my Sonos Era 300 speaker, the Stir It Up sounded excellent. And it just looks so darn sleek, too. The bamboo styling is elegant, natural, and looks good on any shelf.

Best portable Bluetooth turntable

Audio-Technica Sound Burger

Audio-Technica AT-SB727 Sound Burger Review Pros Light and portable

Easy to use

Oozing with '80s appeal

Wired and wireless connections

Rechargeable battery Cons Mediocre sound

No built-in volume control

No protective bag

Specification: Motor Belt drive Built-in phono pre-amp No Bluetooth SBC only Cartridge VM moving magnet stylus Battery life 12 hours Wired connectivity 3.5mm line-out

Hungry for a burger? Well, you may not be able to eat this one, but if being able to pack up a milk crate of vinyl and a record player to take to parties or picnics is important to you, then the best compact Bluetooth turntable hands-down is the Audio-Technica Sound Burger.

When it first debuted in the mid-80s, the original Sound Burger, with its flip-up alligator-mouth design, was cool in only a way electronics from the '80s can be. The 2023 redux, the AT-SB727 (as it’s officially known), fit in perfectly with all the retro nostalgia that vinyl's resurgence brought with it, and it came with some key upgrades to aid in bridging the generation gap between analog nerds and streaming service users. You guessed it, I'm talking about Bluetooth.

The new Sound Burger is very much the same as the original, but swaps three C batteries for a rechargeable 3.6-volt lithium ion battery (with by USB-C charging) that can play for up to an impressive12 hours. It also adds Bluetooth connectivity, and while it just supports the base SBC codec, sound quality is good enough to do the job on the go — just bring your favorite Bluetooth speaker with you and you're set.

Pairing is as easy as any other on our list, by just holding down the power button for 2 seconds after you turn the Sound Burger on. You get 60 seconds to pair it with your speaker or headphones, signified by the little white pulsing LED. Alternatively, if you want to wired the Sound Burger to a set of powered speakers, there's a 3.5mm stereo line-level output, so you won't need a phono preamp to connect and play. Oh, but keep in mind that there's no independent volume control on the Sound Burger, so you'll need to control volume through your connected device whether you're using Bluetooth or the line out.

As for the listening experience, in Simon Cohen's review he outlines how fun and quirky the ritual is, from snapping open the alligator jaws to releasing the cleverly stowed tonearm from its adapter cradle and placing a record on the much narrower base. As far as sound quality goes, Cohen says that "with its focus on nostalgia-fueled portable playback, is not an especially hi-fi device," but that it managed to sound pretty doos thorough a pair of AirPods Max and a JBL Flip 6.

If you're less concerned about audiophile sound quality and more into ultimate portability and retro fun, the Audio-Technica Sound Burger more than a meal.