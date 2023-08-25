 Skip to main content
Dorm-size TVs have big discounts in Best Buy’s Back to School sale

Jennifer Allen
By

Best Buy is always one of the places to go for great TV deals. It’s even more worthwhile if you look right now thanks to a plethora of TV deals in back-to-school sales. If you’re in the market for a small but excellent 4K TV at a great price, you need to head over there right now. We’ve highlighted the four best deals including some of the biggest TV brands around.

Vizio 43-inch V-Series 4K TV — $250, was $290

Vizio V-Series TVs in family room with smart TV on.
Vizio

While your first thought for TV brands might be Sony, Samsung or LG, Vizio is deserving of its place among the best TV brands. With the Vizio 43-inch V-Series 4K TV, you get everything you need at an excellent price. The V-Series offers the IQ Active Processor for great upscaling, superior picture processing, and reduced load times. There’s also Dolby Atmos support and DTS:X for all your audio needs, while the smart TV side of things works well. Dolby Vision, HDR Bright Mode, and HDR10+ round off the sweet set of features.

Samsung 43-inch CU7000 4K TV — $280, was $300

The Samsung CU7000 4K TV on a white background.
Samsung

The Samsung 43-inch CU7000 4K TV has many of the benefits of a more premium TV. It has PurColor technology so you see a wider spectrum of colors than traditional RGB models. It also has Mega Contrast which analyzes and adjusts each image, while HDR automatically provides ideal brightness and contrast. For sound, Object Tracking Sound Lite provides virtual 3D surround sound and there’s upscaling courtesy of Samsung’s Crystal Processor. For something in this price range, it’s everything you could need to gain a superior image when watching 4K content. The reliability that comes from Samsung is always great peace of mind too.

LG 43-inch UR9000 4K TV — $380, was $400

LG 50-inch Class UR9000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV product image
LG Electronics

LG makes some of the best TVs around and some of its more premium features are seen here. For instance, the LG 43-inch UR9000 TV has a filmmaker mode so you can see movies just how the director intended them to look. There’s also HDR10 support while the a5 AI processor Gen 6 offers enhanced picture detail and improved sound. It can detect the room lighting to adjust color and contrast accordingly. There’s also an LG game optimizer mode while the magic remote is a dream to use thanks to being simple to move with.

Sony 43-inch X77L 4K TV — $400, was $450

Sony 50-inch X77L Series LED 4K Google TV product image
Sony

Packed with great features, the Sony 43-inch X77L 4K TV is a particularly good option for gamers as it has auto HDR Tone Mapping which automatically adjusts the HDR settings of your PlayStation 5. Alongside that, Sony’s X1 processor helps provide rich colors and sharp details, with HDR also enhancing the results. There’s also Motionflow XR refresh rate technology for keeping movement smooth, even when you’re playing something fast-moving. It all leads to a beautiful image whether you’re watching movies, sports, or games. For streaming, it’s also a delight to use courtesy of Google TV which is intuitive to browse through. Finally, Apple AirPlay support is always good to see.

