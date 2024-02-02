Best Buy has a 50-inch 4K TV for only $200 right now

TV deals don’t tend to get cheaper than being able to buy a 50-inch 4K TV for $200. That’s the case right now when you shop at Best Buy with the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV currently reduced from $300 down to $200. A huge saving on a TV that was already super cheap to begin with, it’s the perfect TV for anyone starting out or for kitting out your den or study for less.

The Super Bowl is coming up fast and if your current TV has just failed, this could be the best solution for you so you don’t miss out on the big game. Alternatively, you can add it to your kid’s bedroom or somewhere else that doesn’t need a truly high-end TV. Sure, Pioneer may not be a huge brand any more but we’re here to tell you why it’s worth splashing out on the $200 this TV is down to. Don’t count on it staying this price for much longer.

Why you should buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV

You won’t see Pioneer on our look at the best TV brands but it’s likely to be a name you’ve heard about over the years. With this particular Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV, all the essentials are there. It has a 4K panel, of course, but there’s also Dolby Vision which provides sharper contrast and a more precise color palette. There’s Dolby Audio as well with clear and rich high-quality sound to provide a better experience while you watch.

Elsewhere, the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV also has Xumo TV built-in. It’s not an operating system you’ll see from the best TVs but it’s pretty good. It offers access to all your favorite streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus, Peacock, and many others. There are over 300 free channels to check out too with a little bit of everything such as news, TV shows, movies, and sports.

It’s easy to access with super simple setup, while a voice remote means you can find shows by saying the name of it without needing to tap in letters on your TV remote. There’s also Apple AirPlay support so you can easily cast across photos, videos, and music from your iPhone or iPad. It all ensures that the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV packs quite a lot into its low price tag.

Usually priced at $300, the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV is currently down to $200 at Best Buy. A pretty spectacular price for a 50-inch 4K TV and a great $100 discount, if you need a cheap 4K TV, this is your chance to do so. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

