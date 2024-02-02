 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy has a 50-inch 4K TV for only $200 right now

Jennifer Allen
By
A Pioneer Xumo TV from Best Buy.
Best Buy

TV deals don’t tend to get cheaper than being able to buy a 50-inch 4K TV for $200. That’s the case right now when you shop at Best Buy with the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV currently reduced from $300 down to $200. A huge saving on a TV that was already super cheap to begin with, it’s the perfect TV for anyone starting out or for kitting out your den or study for less.

The Super Bowl is coming up fast and if your current TV has just failed, this could be the best solution for you so you don’t miss out on the big game. Alternatively, you can add it to your kid’s bedroom or somewhere else that doesn’t need a truly high-end TV. Sure, Pioneer may not be a huge brand any more but we’re here to tell you why it’s worth splashing out on the $200 this TV is down to. Don’t count on it staying this price for much longer.

Why you should buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV

You won’t see Pioneer on our look at the best TV brands but it’s likely to be a name you’ve heard about over the years. With this particular Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV, all the essentials are there. It has a 4K panel, of course, but there’s also Dolby Vision which provides sharper contrast and a more precise color palette. There’s Dolby Audio as well with clear and rich high-quality sound to provide a better experience while you watch.

Related

Elsewhere, the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV also has Xumo TV built-in. It’s not an operating system you’ll see from the best TVs but it’s pretty good. It offers access to all your favorite streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus, Peacock, and many others. There are over 300 free channels to check out too with a little bit of everything such as news, TV shows, movies, and sports.

It’s easy to access with super simple setup, while a voice remote means you can find shows by saying the name of it without needing to tap in letters on your TV remote. There’s also Apple AirPlay support so you can easily cast across photos, videos, and music from your iPhone or iPad. It all ensures that the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV packs quite a lot into its low price tag.

Usually priced at $300, the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV is currently down to $200 at Best Buy. A pretty spectacular price for a 50-inch 4K TV and a great $100 discount, if you need a cheap 4K TV, this is your chance to do so. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This 65-inch LG OLED TV is $700 off, delivered before the Super Bowl
The LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.

With the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers set to clash in Super Bowl LVIII, now's the time to buy a new TV if you're planning to watch the championship match at home. It's highly recommended that you go for OLED TV deals, and here's one that you wouldn't want to miss -- the 65-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV with a $700 discount from Best Buy, slashing its price to $1,300 from $2,000. You're going to have to make the purchase now though -- with the big game just around the corner, you have to make sure that the TV gets delivered on time.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV
The 65-inch screen of the LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV is large enough for everyone to see what's going on if you'll be holding a Super Bowl LVIII watch party, and it's bright and colorful enough with 4K Ultra HD resolution. It also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience during the big game. However, what puts it over the top is the fact that it's an OLED TV. If you're choosing between OLED and QLED, the advantages of OLED TVs include the ability to go completely black when needed, superior response time, wider viewing angles, less power consumption, and better eye comfort.

Read more
Best Super Bowl TV deals — Get a 65-inch 4K TV for $350 and more
Hisense 2024 U8N mini-LED TV.

The Super Bowl is nearly upon us and there are some awesome TV deals going on to celebrate it and to allow us all to enjoy the huge event in style. If you’re looking to buy a new TV, we’ve rounded up all the best TV deals going on right now, including budget TVs along with some super high-end examples too. Whatever your plan or needs, there’s something here for you. Take a look at the selection below to find the right new TV for you.
TCL 55-inch Q5 Series QLED TV -- $300, was $450

If you can’t afford one of the best QLED TVs, you’ll still be pretty happy with the TCL 55-inch Q5 Series QLED TV. QLED technology ensures a better picture quality than standard 4K thanks to its layer of quantum dots which emit their own light once exposed to light around them. With this TV, you get a billion colors for richer and more lifelike images. It also has a high brightness Direct LED backlight for an enhanced viewing experience. Motion Rate 240 with MEMC frame insertion technology is included, along with a dedicated Game Accelerator 120 mode, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG support.

Read more
This 75-inch Sony 4K TV is $300 off ahead of the Super Bowl
Sony X800H 4K TV

If you’re looking for a new TV ahead of the Super Bowl or simply because you need one, check out the TV deals at Best Buy. Right now, you can buy a Sony 75-inch X80K 4K TV for $900 so you’re saving $300 off the regular price of $1,200. Offering a gorgeous-looking picture for anyone who wants a large standard 4K TV, it’s full of great features that remind you of why Sony is such a great TV maker. Here’s why you want it.

Why you should buy the Sony 75-inch X80K 4K TV
Simply put, the Sony 75-inch X80K 4K TV is better than your average 4K TV. It offers some fantastic technology like Triluminos Pro which allows you to enjoy billions of accurate colors and enjoy impressive picture quality. There’s also HDR and Dolby Vision support so you get cinematic-looking content as you watch. For action fans and gamers alike, there’s also Motionflow XR which ensures blur-free picture quality even when things are moving fast. There’s also 4K X-Reality Pro which helps provide a far superior picture when upscaling HD content.

Read more