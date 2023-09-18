 Skip to main content
Best Buy is having a huge sale on LG, Sony, and Samsung OLED TVs

Samsung 2023 S95C (left) and S90C QD-OLED TVs.
If you’re in the market for a new TV, now is the time to grab one at Best Buy. As part of Best Buy deals today, we’re seeing a large number of OLED TVs, including some of the best OLED TVs on the market, including those from brands like LG, Sony, and Samsung. While most deals are for between $200 and $600 off, there is a TV (at the time of this writing) that is as much as $1,000 off. Tap the link below to go check them out for yourself or, if you want a quick rundown, we’ll pull some interesting ones to highlight below.

Why you should buy an OLED at Best Buy now

First of all, make sure it is an OLED that you’re wanting. When we compare the two main TV technologies of today, OLED and QLED, we find that OLED TVs tend to be better at creating rich contrasts and darkness levels. But the two technologies are easily confused due to their similar acronyms. So, if you’re looking for brightness instead, go check out these amazing QLED TV deals instead.

If you’re looking for a cheap upgrade for your home, check out the as it is the only TV in the deals (at the time of this writing) to have been placed under $1,000. It’s usually $1,300 but you can save $600 on it today to get it for $700. If you’ve been out of the new TV game for awhile, you’ll be happy with its “magic remote” that feels more like a Wiimote than a traditional TV remote as well as its cloud gaming features, where you can access games directly from the TV.

Three TVs are dueling for the spot of “most loved” by customers, with the still holding onto a 4.9 ranking after the most reviews and having the highest discount ($800 off) of the three. That being said, you should still check out the and the if you want a customer approved favorite.

Finally, what about that TV with the big discount? Check out the for only $2,300. It’s usual price is $3,300, so you’re saving $1,000 with this deal.

To check out all of the deals (there are too many to cover in one article) go ahead and tap that button below. We think that more TVs will be coming in and out of the deals as time progress, too, so be sure to do your own detailed look before making a choice.

