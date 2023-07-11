There are some amazing Prime Day deals going on and we’re not just talking about what Amazon has to offer. Over at Best Buy, there are some extra sweet Prime Day TV deals on OLED TVs with TVs starting from just $600. Whether you’re dipping your toe into the wonders of OLED technology or buying a high-end beast of a TV for your home cinema setup, there’s something here for you. It’s worth clicking the button below to see the full wealth of OLED TVs on sale right now. If you’re not sure where to start though, keep reading while we take you through a few of our favorites.

What to shop for in the Best Buy OLED TV sale

OLED technology means that every pixel you see on the screen lights up independently of the others. That way, you get extraordinarily deep blacks at the same time as vibrant colors, meaning there’s never a part of the screen that looks wrong. LG is one of the best TV brands for OLED but it’s also worth considering Sony, and Samsung, although the latter is relatively new to OLED.

The cheapest OLED TV is still a very good one. The is usually priced at $1,300 but it’s enjoying a huge discount of $700 to bring it down to $600. The TV adds features like AI Picture Pro 4K so that the picture has its contrast and resolution automatically enhanced with AI 4K upscaling along with AI Tone Mapping so you gain lifelike images every time. There’s also 100% Color Fidelity and 100% Colour Volume, along with Dynamic Tone Mapping. A dedicated Filmmaker mode and Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support is a common feature among the best OLED TVs from LG and it’s available here.

If you want one of the best TVs out there, buy the . Usually priced at $1,900, it’s down to $1,500 so you save $400 off the regular price. It’s packed with fantastic features. It has LG’s Brightness Booster so that brightness is improved, ensuring a luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. It also has all the features of the A2 such as Filmmaker Mode and Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, while it also boasts an ultra-slim design, and art gallery mode so it looks great when wall-mounted.

For anyone wanting something OLED-based but not an LG TV, go for the . Usually $1,500, it’s been reduced by $100 so it’s currently $1,400. The TV looks gorgeous. It uses Sony’s XR Triluminos Pro to provide you with billions of accurate colors and impressive picture quality. It also has XR OLED Contrast Pro with immersive depth and realism, while the Cognitive Processor XR is great for upgrading picture quality. It’s also designed with the PlayStation 5 in mind and has HDMI 2.1 ports and some exclusive gaming features.

Whatever your intentions, there’s an OLED TV deal for you. Check out what Best Buy has to offer with 44 different OLED TVs currently discounted. Pretty much every size is catered for here with something sure to be perfect for your home. Don’t just rely on the ones we’ve suggested, although they are very good.

