Best Buy has a huge sale encompassing some of the best TV deals around at the moment. Whether you’re looking for a great priced 4K TV or you want to buy a more high-end OLED or QLED TV, there’s something here for you. There are nearly 100 TVs in the sale so we don’t have time to talk about every single one. Instead, we’ve focused on a few highlights while also giving you the button you need to check out the sale for yourself. We’re confident you’ll find the right TV for you below with many available for delivery in time for Christmas.

What to shop for in the Best Buy TV sale

One of the best value propositions comes from one of the best TV brands. Today, you can buy the for $550 saving a huge $750 off the regular price. OLED technology makes everything look better with the TV offering self-lit pixels so you can enjoy depth, deep blacks, and vibrant colors all on the same scene. It also has 100% color fidelity and 100% color volume, along with Dynamic Tone Mapping which helps apply the optimal tone curve at all times. There’s also AI Picture Pro 4K technology which automatically enhances contrast and resolution for outstanding lifelike images. Dedicated Filmmaker and game optimizer modes all ensure you get phenomenal picture quality at all times.

Alternatively, you can buy a super cheap QLED TV with the down to $250 from $400. QLED is better than standard 4K with this TV offering a high brightness direct LED backlight along with Motion Rate 240 with MEMC Frame Insertion technology, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG image improvements. A dedicated game mode is great for players too.

For one of the best TVs, consider the for $3,600 reduced from $4,300. It’s great for your home cinema setup with Brightness Booster Max producing up to 70% brighter images so you can enjoy high-contrast picture quality every time. Designed for mounting on your wall, its Art Gallery mode is great for helping it blend in your surroundings while its Filmmaker mode, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, and Game Optimizer all mean it looks exceptional.

The Best Buy TV sale is truly something special at the moment so we’ve only touched upon a few examples of what TVs are on sale. There really is something for everyone here with cheaper 4K TVs available, large displays, and some truly gorgeous looking OLED TVs from Sony, Samsung, and other brands. To see just what’s out there, tap the button below to check out the full sale now.

