 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy has the best selection of TVs under $500 for Prime Day

Jennifer Allen
By
Digital Trends Best Prime Day 65 Inch TV Deals

Prime Day deals aren’t exactly an Amazon exclusive these days. Many other retailers get in on the action with their own sales. One of our favorites is over at Best Buy. The popular retailer has some of the best Prime Day TV deals. For instance, you can buy many great TVs for under $500, demonstrating that you don’t have to spend a fortune to gain a sweet new TV. There are a lot out there so we strongly recommend you click the link below to see the full wealth of TVs under $500 around right now. If you need some guidance though, we’re also on hand with some suggestions on a few key models to consider.

What to shop for in the Best Buy Prime Day TVs under $500 sale

An immediately appealing TV at Best Buy is the . It’s usually priced at $500 but right now, you can buy it for only $400. TCL is one of the best TV brands for value and it’s great to be able to buy a QLED TV for this price. The TV also offers HDR Pro+ with Dolby Vision support, HDR10+,. HDR10 and HLG. You also get to enjoy a dedicated gaming mode with a 120Hz variable refresh rate to cope with hectic action on screen. The lowest possible input lag is also available here while you get an all-around brighter image.

Need to keep costs as low as possible? Best Buy has the for just $230 reduced from $350. A saving of $120 is an awesome deal if you have a limited budget. Sure, this isn’t one of the best TVs by any means but it has all the essentials you need as well as Fire TV built-in and Alexa voice controls.

Related

Alternatively, if you don’t mind having a smaller TV in exchange for QLED technology, you can buy the for $500 saving $50 off the regular price of $550. You get all the benefits of a QLED picture with 100% color volume along with enhanced clarity and depth. Quantum HDR looks great while there’s Motion Xcelerator technology for handling fast-moving action. It even has Object Tracking Sound Lite built-in for better audio. This is a smaller TV than most but if you’re all about quality at a bargain price, it’s perfect.

The TVs we’ve talked about are just some of the TV deals available at Best Buy right now. It’s worth clicking through to see what’s out there and how you could save. There’s definitely going to be a TV for you here, and you’ll be impressed at how much you can get for under $500.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Hurry — Walmart’s Prime Day sale has a Samsung soundbar for $69
The Samsung HW-T400 soundbar.

You don't have to spend a lot if you want to improve the audio quality of your home theater setup, especially with this offer from Walmart for the Samsung HW-T400 soundbar. As part of the retailer's Walmart+ Week, which is its response to Amazon's Prime Day deals, you'll only have to pay $69 for the soundbar, instead of its original price of $89. That's $20 in savings on an already affordable device, but if you want it, you're going to have to proceed with the purchase right away because we're not sure how much time is left on the bargain.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-T400 soundbar
Most of the best TVs are too thin to come equipped with premium speakers, but an easy solution to audio issues is adding a soundbar to your home theater setup. The affordable Samsung HW-T400 soundbar will do the trick for an instant improvement without breaking the bank. It's a 2.0-channel soundbar, with the "2" meaning it offers two channels -- left and right -- and the "0" meaning that it doesn't come with a separate subwoofer, according to our guide on how to buy a soundbar. However, that's because the soundbar features two built-in subwoofers and a sound duct that intensifies the bass using air vibrations, so you won't be missing out on excellent low-frequency audio.

Read more
NOMVDIC’s smart portable projectors are up to 57% off for Prime Day, don’t miss
NOMVDIC R150 portable projecot used while camping anywhere.

This content was produced in partnership with NOMVDIC.
When you set up a projector within your home or elsewhere -- like your backyard, for example -- you often have to set up an external speaker nearby. That's because, let's face it, the built-in speakers on most projectors are barely passable. They're not loud, they don't produce good sound, and they're probably the worst part of the entire experience. Isn't it about time for a better solution, one that merges excellent audio and video? NOMVDIC agrees, a brand dedicated to enhancing home entertainment experiences through more immersive technologies. Of particular note are the brands X300 and R150 projectors, both of which offer similar experiences yet on two opposite ends of the spectrum.

As part of the Prime Day libations, NOMVDIC is currently offering some amazing deals on its portable projectors right now. On July 12th, the X300 smart portable speaker and projector, originally priced at $1,099, will be featured in a lightning deal, dropping to its lowest price ever at just $479, which results in an impressive savings of 57% off the original price. But the savings don’t stop there. NOMVDIC’s R150 smart portable LED projector is also on sale, once $399, but now a more affordable $249 – saving you 37%. Don’t miss out on these incredible deals, and for more info on what they have to offer you and your entertainment experiences, keep reading.

Read more
Best Buy’s Prime Day rival sale just started — our favorite deals
Digital Trends Best Buy Prime Day Deals Alt

Best Buy just rolled out its own event -- the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale -- to both counter Amazon's Prime Day deals and to take advantage of the heightened online shopping activity. It covers practically all of the retailer's product categories, so there's something for everyone if you take the time to look around. The number of offers may get overwhelming though, so to help you out, we've rounded up our favorite deals. You're going to want to proceed with the purchase immediately if something catches your eye though, because time is running out on these discounts.

Our favorite Best Buy Prime Day deal

Read more