The best family movies on Disney+ right now (June 2022)

You may have noticed that there aren’t a lot of new family films at the movie theaters at the moment. And there are only so many times that you can bring your kids to see Sonic the Hedgehog 2 or The Bad Guys. Fortunately, there’s never a shortage of family-friendly flicks on Disney+, from the Disney and Pixar classics to a selection of films from 20th Century Studios. Disney+ has also committed to making its own original movies that can be enjoyed by every member of the family. So if you’re looking to plan your next family movie night this summer, then all you need to do is check out our latest roundup of the best family movies on Disney+ right now.
We’ve also rounded up the best family movies on Amazon Prime Video and the best family movies on Netflix if you don’t find what you’re looking for on Disney+.
Pinocchio1940
Hollywood Stargirl2022
Sneakerella2022
Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022) new
Pinocchio (1940) new
Hollywood Stargirl (2022) new
Sneakerella (2022) new
A Goofy Movie (1995)
Descendants (2015)
Holes (2003)
Life with Mikey (1993)
Coco (2017)
Pete's Dragon (2016)
Better Nate Than Ever (2022) new
Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)
West Side Story (2021)
Turning Red (2022)
Inside Out (2015)
Encanto (2021)
Ratatouille (2007)
Luca (2021)
The Lion King (1994)
Muppets Haunted Mansion (2021)
Finding Nemo (2003)
Frozen (2013)
The Emperor's New Groove (2000)
Lilo & Stitch (2002)
Wreck-It Ralph (2012)
The Sound of Music (1965)
Tarzan (1999)
Toy Story (1995)
Beauty and the Beast (1991)
Mary Poppins Returns (2018)
Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)
Soul (2020)
Christopher Robin (2018)
Night at the Museum (2006)
The Kid Who Would Be King (2019)
Clouds (2020)
Oklahoma! (1955)
The Greatest Showman (2017)
Isle of Dogs (2018)
Hamilton (2020)
Miracle (2004)
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)
Cinderella (1997)
Into the Woods (2014)
Home Alone (1990)
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)
Mary Poppins (1964)
The Mighty Ducks (1992)
The Muppets (2011)
The Princess Bride (1987)
Willow (1988)
