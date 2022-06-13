The best family movies on Disney+ right now (June 2022)

You may have noticed that there aren’t a lot of new family films at the movie theaters at the moment. And there are only so many times that you can bring your kids to see Sonic the Hedgehog 2 or The Bad Guys. Fortunately, there’s never a shortage of family-friendly flicks on Disney+, from the Disney and Pixar classics to a selection of films from 20th Century Studios. Disney+ has also committed to making its own original movies that can be enjoyed by every member of the family. So if you’re looking to plan your next family movie night this summer, then all you need to do is check out our latest roundup of the best family movies on Disney+ right now.

And if you’re super serious about your streaming content, check out the Disney Bundle, which gets you Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $14 a month. That’s the equivalent of getting the three services for the price of just two of them, which is tough to beat.

We’ve also rounded up the best family movies on Amazon Prime Video and the best family movies on Netflix if you don’t find what you’re looking for on Disney+.

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022) new Trailer pg 99m Genre Animation, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Mystery Stars Andy Samberg, John Mulaney, KiKi Layne Directed by Akiva Schaffer watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Admittedly, some of the humor in Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is going to go over the heads of younger viewers. Older members of the family will love the cameos, including the scene-stealing Ugly Sonic (Tim Robinson). But the heart of the film belongs to lifelong friends Chip (John Mulaney) and Dale (Andy Samberg), three decades after their professional falling out. When their mutual friend and former co-star, Monterey Jack (Eric Bana), goes missing, Chip reluctantly teams up with Dale to find him. KiKi Layne co-stars as a human detective named Ellie Steckler, and she breaks a few police regulations to help out her favorite cartoon heroes. Read less Read more

Pinocchio (1940) new g 88m Genre Animation, Family Stars Dickie Jones, Cliff Edwards, Christian Rub Directed by Ben Sharpsteen, William Roberts, Hamilton Luske, T. Hee, Wilfred Jackson, Jack Kinney, Norman Ferguson watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Disney+ has a live-action Pinocchio remake coming this year, which will surely make this list. However, Disney’s original Pinocchio is easily one of the greatest animated films ever created. That’s even more impressive considering that it was made 82 years ago, during the infancy of the medium. Dick Jones provides the voice of Pinocchio, a puppet who is brought to life by the Blue Fairy (Evelyn Venable) to be the son of a lonely toymaker, Geppetto (Christian Rub). Unfortunately, Pinocchio is a bit of a delinquent who has trouble telling right from wrong. That’s why Jiminy Cricket (Cliff Edwards) has to be Pinocchio’s conscience. Regardless, not even the good-hearted Jiminy can keep Pinocchio out of trouble for long. Read less Read more

Hollywood Stargirl (2022) new Trailer pg 105m Genre Comedy, Romance, Music, Drama Stars Grace VanderWaal, Judy Greer, Elijah Richardson Directed by Julia Hart watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Stargirl has turned out to be a viable franchise among the Disney+ original films, and the first sequel, Hollywood Stargirl, didn’t need a theatrical release to earn a following. Grace VanderWaal reprises her role as Susan “Stargirl” Caraway as she and her mother, Ana Caraway (Judy Greer), move to Los Angeles. Stargirl’s voice and musical talents quickly pave the way for her career to begin, but she’s particularly interested in helping a former musician, Roxanne Martel (Uma Thurman), rediscover the passion she used to have. Stargirl also forms a close bond with Evan (Elijah Richardson), a young filmmaker who may want more than just a professional relationship with her. Read less Read more

Sneakerella (2022) new Trailer 110m Genre Music, Comedy, Family Stars Chosen Jacobs, Lexi Underwood, Kolton Stewart Directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Disney loves a good Cinderella story. Beyond the animated original, there’s a live-action remake and two direct-to-video animated sequels currently streaming on Disney+. Sneakerella is also a Cinderella story, just not necessarily the same one we’ve seen so many times before. In this modernized tale, Chosen Jacobs stars as El, a teenager living with his stepfamily (and two bad stepbrothers) while quietly chasing his dream to become a sneaker designer. El soon forms a connection with Kira King (Lexi Underwood), but he is initially unaware that she is the daughter of a famous sneaker mogul, Darius King (John Salley). Can El find love and make his dreams come true? Sure he can, with a little bit of that Disney magic. Read less Read more

A Goofy Movie (1995) 6.9/10 g 78m Genre Romance, Animation, Family, Comedy, Adventure Stars Bill Farmer, Jason Marsden, Rob Paulsen Directed by Kevin Lima watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Among the core trio of Disney characters, Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck seem like more obvious choices to headline their own film. And yet A Goofy Movie struck a chord with audiences and it has earned a fan following since its release. In this spinoff from the Goof Troop TV series, Goofy (Bill Farmer) is a single dad who has trouble connecting with his son, Max (Jason Marsden). As for Max, he’s worried that he’ll become an infamous klutz like his father. After Max impresses his crush, Roxanne (Kellie Martin), by pulling off a prank at school, Goofy unintentionally sabotages his son’s love life by dragging Max on a cross country trip in an attempt to reconnect and bond. It proves to be an illuminating experience for both of them. Read less Read more

Descendants (2015) Trailer 63 % 6.3/10 g 112m Genre Family, Music, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy, TV Movie Stars Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart Directed by Kenny Ortega watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ In the world of Descendants, the Disney heroes have established a new nation called Auradon, and settled down to have children. The villains are isolated on the Isle of the Lost with children of their own. Shortly before his coronation, the son of Beauty and the Beast, Ben (Mitchell Hope), invites Maleficent’s daughter, Mal (Dove Cameron); Jafar’s son, Jay (Booboo Stewart), Cruella de Vil’s son, Carlos (Cameron Boyce); and the Evil Queen’s daughter, Evie (Sofia Carson); the chance to live in Auradon away from their evil parents. Maleficent (Kristin Chenoweth) sees it as a chance for revenge. However, the loyalty the kids have for their villainous parents is tested as they find their true selves in Auradon. Read less Read more

Holes (2003) 71 % 7/10 pg 117m Genre Adventure, Family, Drama, Comedy Stars Shia LaBeouf, Khleo Thomas, Sigourney Weaver Directed by Andrew Davis watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Shia LaBeouf made his big screen debut in the live-action Disney film, Holes. LaBeouf plays Stanley Yelnats IV, a teenager who is unjustly convicted of stealing a pair of sneakers. Stanley is sentenced to 18 months at Camp Green Lake, where he and other youth offenders are constantly forced to dig holes in the desert by a corrupt warden, Louise Walker (Sigourney Weaver). As Stanley befriends Hector “Zero” Zeroni (Khleo Thomas) and other prisoners, he discovers that the warden is searching for a lost treasure that has ties to his own family history. Read less Read more

Life with Mikey (1993) 50 % 5.6/10 pg 91m Genre Comedy, Family Stars Michael J. Fox, Christina Vidal, Nathan Lane Directed by James Lapine watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ The parallels between Michael J. Fox and his character, Mikey Chapman, are unmistakable in Life With Mikey. Both Fox and Mikey are former child actors who rocketed to stardom on the back of a hit sitcom. But in this story, Mikey has given up on acting to become a talent agent for child actors. When a young girl named Angie Vega (Christina Vidal) picks his pocket, Mikey believes that he’s stumbled upon the next big star. But getting Angie her big break is much easier said than done. Read less Read more

Coco (2017) Trailer 81 % 8.4/10 pg 105m Genre Family, Animation, Fantasy, Music, Comedy, Adventure Stars Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt Directed by Lee Unkrich watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Pixar may no longer have the perfect batting average with its films, but when the studio is on top of its game, not even Disney Animation can match its emotional impact. Coco is a perfect example of this, as well as Pixar’s push towards greater onscreen representation. Within the film, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) is a 12-year-old boy who dreams of being a musician. After learning that his grandfather is the great Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt), Miguel steals a guitar from a mausoleum and soon finds himself cursed and stuck in the land of the dead. To return to his living family, Miguel will have to reconcile with dead relatives including Hector (Gael García Bernal), a man who is desperate to reach his elderly daughter before she forgets about him. Read less Read more

Pete's Dragon (2016) Trailer 71 % 6.7/10 pg 103m Genre Adventure, Family, Fantasy Stars Oakes Fegley, Bryce Dallas Howard, Wes Bentley Directed by David Lowery watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Fair warning, Pete’s Dragon opens with a very intense scene in which Pete Healy (Oakes Fegley) is orphaned in a car accident. The camera only shows Pete during the accident, but it’s still harrowing. In the absence of his parents, Pete is adopted and protected by a dragon he calls Elliot. Years later, Pete is found by Grace Meacham (Bryce Dallas Howard), a park ranger who takes him into her family. However, Elliot’s existence is exposed to the residents of the nearby town, forcing Pete and his new friends to risk everything to protect the dragon from harm. Read less Read more

Better Nate Than Ever (2022) new Trailer 66 % 6.2/10 pg 92m Genre Music, Family, Comedy Stars Rueby Wood, Lisa Kudrow, Joshua Bassett Directed by Tim Federle watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Disney’s latest hero is a 13-year-old boy with an insatiable passion for musicals. Rueby Wood portrays Nate Foster in Better Nate Than Ever, and he’s desperate to get his chance to shine as an actor even though no one at his school believes in him. No one except his best friend, Libby Reneé (Aria Brooks). Together, they hatch a scheme to sneak away to New York for the Broadway audition of a lifetime. Along the way, Nate will have to reconcile with his older brother, Anthony (Joshua Bassett), and help his Aunt Heidi (Lisa Kudrow) once again become part of the family. Read less Read more

Cheaper by the Dozen (2022) Trailer 42 % 4.2/10 pg 107m Genre Family, Comedy Stars Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff, Erika Christensen Directed by Gail Lerner watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ You may need a flow chart to keep up with the extremely large family in the recent remake of Cheaper by the Dozen. Paul (Zach Braff) and Zoey Baker (Gabrielle Union) both had children in their first marriages before marrying each other and having two sets of twins in addition to taking in an orphan, a troubled cousin, and more. It’s a lot to handle, especially when Paul is on the cusp of taking his restaurant dreams to the next level. Unfortunately, Paul begins to lose sight of what’s truly important as his wife and children face various problems that can only be solved by the entire family. Read less Read more

West Side Story (2021) Trailer 85 % 7.8/10 pg-13 156m Genre Drama, Romance, Crime Stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Rita Moreno Directed by Steven Spielberg watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Somewhat astonishingly, Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the musical classic not only exceeded expectations but is almost as critically acclaimed as the original. Tony (Ansel Elgort) falls in love with Maria (Rachel Zegler) at first sight at a high school dance in 1957 New York City, but their burgeoning romance is a forbidden one. They’re each connected to rival gangs — the Jets and Sharks — that are warring for control of the New York City streets, and nobody wants to see the young lovers succeed. Read less Read more

Turning Red (2022) Trailer pg 99m Genre Animation, Family, Comedy, Fantasy Stars Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Jordan Fisher Directed by Domee Shi watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Pixar’s newest release is going straight to Disney+ on March 11! Mei Lee is a confident, dorky 13-year-old who is continually torn between being a good, dutiful daughter and a chaotic teenager. Going through puberty, she’s constantly bombarded by changes in her interests, relationships, body, and feelings. But she’s also got another concerning issue. Whenever she gets too excited about something, she poofs into a giant red panda with absolutely no control. Read less Read more

Inside Out (2015) 94 % 8.1/10 pg 95m Genre Animation, Family, Adventure, Drama, Comedy Stars Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Bill Hader Directed by Pete Docter watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Emotions are hard. Managing them as a kid can often feel next to impossible. So when 11-year-old Riley gets picked up and moved from the Midwest to San Francisco, she’ll need all of her emotions to step up to help her navigate the change. Led by Joy (Amy Poehler), Riley’s emotions are determined to help her through this tumultuous time. But when Joy and Sadness (Phyllis Smith) are accidentally swept away into the furthest recesses of Riley’s mind, Anger, Fear, and Disgust are the only ones left in Headquarters. Read less Read more

Encanto (2021) 76 % 7.3/10 pg 102m Genre Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy Stars Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo Directed by Byron Howard, Jared Bush watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Not long ago, the Madrigal family fled their Colombian village to avoid persecution. Just before they and their countrymen were overrun, a magical jungle saved them, imbuing the Madrigals with magical powers concentrated in a candle that burns in their casita overlooking the encanto created by the jungle. Now, the magic of the encanto has blessed every child with a unique gift — all except Mirabel. But when Mirabel discovers she’s at the center of a prophecy that foretells the Madrigals losing their power, she must do everything in her ordinary power to save the magic and her family. Read less Read more

Ratatouille (2007) 96 % 8.0/10 g 111m Genre Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy Stars Patton Oswalt, Ian Holm, Lou Romano Directed by Brad Bird watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ One of Pixar’s absolute best is about a rat in the kitchen. Remy (Patton Oswalt) is a Parisian rat with a sophisticated palate and a dream of eating better than the garbage his family feasts on every night. When he finds himself outside the formerly-great Parisian restaurant, Gusteau’s, he can’t help but follow his nose into the kitchen. There, he can’t help but make a few improvements on a soup, getting caught by the young custodian, Linguini. When customers love the dish, the staff believes Linguini responsible, forcing the human to form a partnership with the remarkable rat to masquerade as a hot new chef on the scene. Read less Read more

Luca (2021) Trailer 71 % 6.8/10 pg 95m Genre Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy Stars Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman Directed by Enrico Casarosa watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ You could argue Pixar made Luca just to show off how incredibly they’ve mastered the art of depicting water. Of course, that would discount the gorgeous story at the center of this work of art. Luca lives under the water near a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera. He’s been raised to believe that the people on land are monsters, determined to hunt and destroy Luca and his people. But one day, he meets Alberto, an underwater boy who has discovered that all the underwater people turn into normal land people once they leave the water. As such, he’s led a wonderful life above the water, which he introduces to Luca. But they must not reveal to the townspeople that they’re from beneath the ocean. Read less Read more

The Lion King (1994) Trailer 88 % 8.5/10 g 89m Genre Family, Animation, Drama Stars Matthew Broderick, James Earl Jones, Jeremy Irons Directed by Roger Allers, Rob Minkoff watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ One of Disney’s absolute best, The Lion King has been redone countless times. Nothing matches the animated 1994 original. This extraordinary coming of age tale follows young lion Simba, tricked into exile by his jealous uncle Scar, where he grows up in the jungle with new pals Timon (a meerkat) and Pumba (a warthog). But one day, Simba’s destiny comes knocking and he must decide if he’s courageous enough to meet the call. Read less Read more

Muppets Haunted Mansion (2021) Trailer 67 % 6.5/10 pg 52m Genre Comedy, Family, TV Movie Stars Dave Goelz, Bill Barretta, Matt Vogel Directed by Kirk R. Thatcher watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ The Muppets are back together for this Halloween film/special, the characters’ first for the holiday. Gonzo and Pepe plan on staying at the Haunted Mansion on their own, rather than attend a party with their fellow Muppets. Fear and hilarity both ensue as the characters come across odd figures, including the Ghost Host (Will Arnett), the Caretaker (Darren Criss), and the ghost of Constance Hatchaway (Taraji P. Henson). The special has original songs in addition to original characters, with Criss’ “Rest in Peace” a standout. The special is shorter than a feature-length film at just 52 minutes and has the right balance of humor and scares for children of all ages, making it an important addition to the Disney+ Halloween canon. Read less Read more

Finding Nemo (2003) Trailer 90 % 8.1/10 g 100m Genre Animation, Family Stars Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres, Alexander Gould Directed by Andrew Stanton watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Almost 20 years after its release, Finding Nemo remains a modern animated classic, unparalleled when compared to more recent entries in the genre. The movie takes viewers into the vast ocean, where finding oneself (and each other) is no easy task. Where Finding Nemo succeeds the most is introducing a wealth of unique characters, each more intriguing than the next and each worth rooting for in spades. Viewers of a certain age know the P. Sherman 42 Wallaby Way address by a heart and never has there been a more important time to remember to “just keep swimming.” Finding Nemo was the first Pixar film to score Best Animated Feature honors at the Academy Awards and its decent follow-up, Finding Dory, is available on Disney+ as well. Read less Read more

Frozen (2013) Trailer 75 % 7.4/10 pg 102m Genre Animation, Adventure, Family Stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff Directed by Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Do you want to build a snowman? Let it go already, Anna! If you haven’t already seen Frozen and its sequel, you would probably still understand those references, because the Walt Disney Pictures classic quickly became one of the most ubiquitous films of the last decade. And frankly, it lives up to the hype. The characters are well fleshed out, the humor is on point and the songs are ridiculously catchy. You will cry and laugh at least once while watching this movie; age, gender, ethnicity won’t be factors that prevent that from happening. Kristen Bell, the voice of Anna, and Idina Menzel, who voices Elsa, are perfectly cast, as is Josh Gad as lovable oaf snowman Olaf. Watching this movie on merit alone is worth it, but if for no other reason, watch it so that you have something to talk to about with children at the Thanksgiving table. Read less Read more

The Emperor's New Groove (2000) Trailer 70 % 7.4/10 g 78m Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy Stars David Spade, John Goodman, Eartha Kitt Directed by Mark Dindal watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ When Emperor Kuzco (David Spade) claimed the throne, the last thing he ever anticipated was being turned into a talking llama, but when life hands you lemons … you become a llama? After being stranded in the dangerous wilderness by Kronk (Patrick Warburton), a peasant named Pacha (John Goodman) agrees to help the ego-minded Kuzco back to his kingdom before the wretched Yzma (Eartha Kitt) is able to take command of the throne. Packed with laughs and featuring the dynamic voice-acting duo of Spade and Goodman, The Emperor’s New Groove gets two thumbs up from us. Read less Read more

Lilo & Stitch (2002) Trailer 73 % 7.3/10 pg 85m Genre Animation, Family Stars Daveigh Chase, Chris Sanders, Tia Carrere Directed by Chris Sanders, Dean DeBlois watch on Amazon watch on Amazon After crash-landing on Earth, Stitch, an extraterrestrial with a price on his head, is taken in by Lilo, a Hawaiian girl that recently lost her mother and father. Under the care of her older sister, Nani (Tia Carrere), Lilo is already a handful, but add an army of galactic foes to the mix, along with a highly mischievous Stitch, and the stakes become exponentially raised. Featuring elevated and, at times, heart-wrenching themes of love, family, and loss, along with the familiar Disney schtick (courtesy of Stitch), and it’s easy to see why Lilo & Stitch has become such a favored Disney property. Read less Read more

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) Trailer 72 % 7.7/10 pg 101m Genre Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure Stars John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jack McBrayer Directed by Rich Moore watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Wreck-It Ralph (John C. Reilly) is tired of being the video-game boss with a bad rap. The starring foe of the arcade game Fix-It Felix, Jr., Ralph is sick of seeing Felix (Jack McBrayer) as the celebrated hero. In order to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero, Ralph leaves the world of Felix, Jr., only to accidentally initiate a deadly battle between the wretched King Candy (Alan Tudyk) and the rest of the arcade. A nostalgic deep-dive into the world of 1980s arcade gaming, Wreck-It Ralph is a hilarious and mesmerizing foray into the heyday of pay-per-play gaming. Read less Read more

The Sound of Music (1965) Trailer 63 % 8.1/10 g 175m Genre Drama, Family, Music, Romance Stars Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Eleanor Parker Directed by Robert Wise watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Based on the 1959 Rodgers & Hammerstein stage musical of the same name, director Robert Wise’s The Sound of Music is a lush and time-tested filmed adaptation that delights to this day. It stars Julie Andrews as the free-spirited Maria, a nun in training. Maria’s superiors fear her open-minded nature will lead her astray. Thus, Maria is assigned to be governess to the seven children of a retired naval commander, Captain von Trapp (Christopher Plummer). While her initial welcome to the von Trapp manor is anything but warm, Maria soon wins the affections of the seven children, as well as their father, by way of her chin-up attitude and musical abilities. A musical for the ages, The Sound of Music is a Technicolor marvel to behold. Read less Read more

Tarzan (1999) Trailer 79 % 7.3/10 pg 88m Genre Family, Adventure, Animation, Drama Stars Tony Goldwyn, Minnie Driver, Glenn Close Directed by Kevin Lima, Chris Buck watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ While not Disney’s first cinematic foray into the jungle (The Jungle Book came first), Tarzan stands as one of the company’s most resonant animated works, thanks to its heartfelt narrative, playful characters, and powerful original score by Phil Collins. Taking place in the late 1800s, an orphaned English boy is taken in by a pack of gorillas and is raised as one of them. He does his best to fit in with his fellow mammals, despite his human leanings, but the world of the jungle is turned upside down by the arrival of an English researcher, Porter, his daughter Jane (Minnie Driver), and their blood-hungry escort, a rifle-touting hunter named Clayton. Can Tarzan protect his primate kin from the trophy-room villainy of Clayton while embracing his love for Jane? Give this Disney flick a spin to find out. Read less Read more

Toy Story (1995) Trailer 95 % 8.3/10 g 81m Genre Animation, Adventure, Family, Comedy Stars Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Don Rickles Directed by John Lasseter watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ It’s tough being a toy, especially when your fragile sense of self is thrown into question by the new kid in town. That’s the basic premise of Pixar’s 1995 smash hit Toy Story. Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) is the celebrated leader of his human Andy’s posse of bedroom toys. When Andy receives the all-new Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) for his birthday, the gang begins favoring the space ranger action figure, sending Woody into a jealous rage. After a sudden accident, Buzz is thrust from Andy’s bedroom window and into the great world beyond, sending Woody and the other toys on a daring search-and-rescue mission. Featuring state-of-the-art animation, incredible voice work, and a great story filled with laughs and the warm fuzzies, Toy Story is a perfect flick for the whole family. Read less Read more

Beauty and the Beast (1991) Trailer 95 % 8.1/10 g 84m Genre Romance, Family, Animation, Fantasy Stars Paige O'Hara, Robby Benson, Richard White Directed by Gary Trousdale, Kirk Wise watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ A tale as old as time and a long-held Disney favorite for many, this animated adaptation of the classic French text features the voice-over talents of Paige O’ Hara, Robby Benson, and Richard White, among others. After being hexed by an enchantress in disguise, a selfish prince is transformed into a horrific beast (Benson). Stowed away in his castle, the only thing that can return him to human form is true love. Belle (O’ Hara), a bookish girl from a nearby hamlet, descends upon the beast’s manor in search of her missing father. Holding Belle’s father prisoner, the Beast agrees to release him if Belle will take his place. What follows is a baby-stepped companionship between Belle and Beast. Could Belle be his hope for salvation? Read less Read more

Mary Poppins Returns (2018) Trailer 66 % 6.7/10 pg 131m Genre Fantasy, Family, Comedy Stars Emily Blunt, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer Directed by Rob Marshall watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ While the world may not have been asking for a Mary Poppins follow-up, Disney’s decades-later sequel does its best to honor the renowned original while imbuing the narrative with all the modern sensibilities of a Disney film. Starring Emily Blunt as the titular Poppins, the film takes place decades after the original, with Michael and Jane Banks (Ben Whishaw and Karen Dotrice) now adults. When the bank is days away from foreclosing on their deceased father’s estate, Michael’s only hope are the certificates proving his inheritance. Right in the throes of this financial hardship, the ever-fleeting Mary Poppins returns out of the blue to aid the grown children along their journey to prove their worth. Read less Read more

Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) Trailer 74 % 7.4/10 pg 107m Genre Family, Fantasy, Animation, Action, Adventure Stars Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang Directed by Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ After 500 years of peace from the dreaded Druun army, the land of Kumandra is under attack once more. Only, this time, there are no sacred dragons to ward off the mythic enemy. Raya (Kelly Marie Tran), the daughter of the great Chief Benja (Daniel Dae Kim), is the lone survivor of the vicious onslaught. In order to ward off the devilish Druun, the warrior must journey across Kumandra in search of the single-remaining dragon, Sisu (Awkwafina). Having been the being that contained the Druun years before, she’s the only hope for humankind. A spectacle of modern-day animation, Raya and the Last Dragon is a more than fitting entry in the Disney canon, dancing with tropes in an air-brushed fashion but delivering a full-fledged narrative with relatable characters, rich voice-over work, and incredible set-pieces. Read less Read more

Soul (2020) Trailer 83 % 8.1/10 pg 101m Genre Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family Stars Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Graham Norton Directed by Pete Docter watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Joe Gardner’s (Jamie Foxx) dreams of becoming a professional jazz pianist are finally recognized when the day-jobber is recruited for a gig with the renowned Dorothea Williams (Angela Basset) act. The only trouble is that on his way to the show, an excitable Joe falls straight down a manhole and into another world known as “The Great Before.” There in the ethereal home of glowing blue entities, Joe teams up with Soul 22 (Tina Fey) to attempt to regain his earthly self. Along the way, the pair will learn the true value of life, with hijinks a-plenty. Quintessential Pixar at every turn, Soul delivers a mesmerizing tale of humanity, existence, and purpose. Read less Read more

Christopher Robin (2018) Trailer 60 % 7.2/10 pg 104m Genre Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy Stars Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael Directed by Marc Forster watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ A middle-aged Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) is far from his salad days in the Hundred Acre Wood. Now an executive of a prosperous luggage company in London, the family man receives the shock of his life when his old pal, Pooh Bear (voiced by Jim Cummings), emerges from a magical door. Seeking his lost companions, Pooh and Christopher escape to a fantastical world where friendship is key and the dreams of youth are forever cherished. A bit dreary by Disney standards, don’t let the melancholy fool you — there’s plenty of heart to be had here. Read less Read more

Night at the Museum (2006) Trailer 48 % 6.4/10 pg 108m Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy Stars Ben Stiller, Robin Williams, Carla Gugino Directed by Shawn Levy watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Night at the Museum was a massive blockbuster hit in 2006, thanks to its wild premise and a terrific cast of all-star performers. Ben Stiller stars as Larry Daley, a down-on-his-luck single father who is hired to be the new night watchman at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Too bad no one told Larry that the exhibits come to life overnight. Larry befriends Theodore Roosevelt (Robin Williams) and encounters Attila the Hun (Patrick Gallagher) and the mummy, Ahkmenrah (Rami Malek), among others. Keeping order at this museum is the job of a lifetime, but it’s a sacrifice that Larry is willing to make in order to impress his son, Nick (Jake Cherry). Read less Read more

The Kid Who Would Be King (2019) Trailer 66 % 6.1/10 pg 120m Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Family Stars Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Dean Chaumoo, Tom Taylor Directed by Joe Cornish watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Arthurian lore comes to the present in The Kid Who Would Be King. Louis Ashbourne Serkis (son of Andy Serkis, aka Gollum) stars as Alex, an unassuming 12-year-old boy attending school in London. While eluding bullies, Alex finds Excalibur, the legendary sword of King Arthur. The wizard, Merlin (Patrick Stewart), mentors Alex and assumes a younger form (Angus Imrie). Merlin also warns Alex that he only has a few days to save England from Morgana le Fay (Rebecca Ferguson). Alex recruits his friends and fellow students to be his new roundtable of knights. But Alex may not be able to trust everyone around him. Read less Read more

Clouds (2020) Trailer 7.5/10 pg-13 121m Genre Music, Drama, Romance Stars Fin Argus, Sabrina Carpenter, Madison Iseman Directed by Justin Baldoni watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Get your tissues ready. Clouds is based on the true story of Zach Sobiech (Fin Argus), a talented teenage musician who is diagnosed with cancer. With the knowledge that his life will soon end, Zach strives to leave his mark on the world. He also forms a band with his best friend, Sammy Brown (Sabrina Carpenter), while pursuing a relationship with Amy Adamie (Madison Iseman). While Zach’s story has tragic elements, his spirit overcomes the limitations of his body. His legacy lives on through his music and this film. That’s what ultimately makes Clouds an uplifting movie. Read less Read more

Oklahoma! (1955) 74 % 7/10 g 145m Genre Western, Music, Romance Stars Gordon MacRae, Gloria Grahame, Gene Nelson Directed by Fred Zinnemann watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Admittedly, some younger fans may take some convincing to give Oklahoma! a try, because it’s so clearly a movie from over six decades ago. But it’s also one of the great movie musicals of all time, which should make it a good gateway for modern viewers. It’s really hard to go wrong with this largely faithful version of the stage play by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. Gordon MacRae stars as Curly McLain, a cowboy in the Oklahoma territory. Curly’s got his eyes on a lovely farm girl named Laurey Williams (Shirley Jones). Curly and Laurey are clearly made for each other, but their unwillingness to move past their mutual games opens the door for a sinister farmhand, Jud Fry (Rod Steiger), to threaten their relationship and their lives. Read less Read more

The Greatest Showman (2017) Trailer 48 % 7.6/10 pg 105m Genre Drama Stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams Directed by Michael Gracey watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Critics weren’t exactly thrilled when The Greatest Showman took a lot of creative license with the life of P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman). Audiences, however, embraced this movie and made it one of the highest-grossing musical films of all time. The story follows P.T.’s journey from entrepreneur to the founder of Barnum’s circus. Zac Efron co-stars as P.T.’s partner, Phillip Carlyle, a young man who falls hard for an acrobat named Anne Wheeler (Zendaya). The romance between Phillip and Anne provides a lot of the film’s heart, but it’s the songs and the performances that make The Greatest Showman a winner. Read less Read more

Isle of Dogs (2018) Trailer 82 % 7.8/10 pg-13 101m Genre Adventure, Comedy, Animation Stars Bryan Cranston, Koyu Rankin, Bob Balaban Directed by Wes Anderson watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Isle of Dogs may be the only Wes Anderson film to ever make it on Disney+, and it’s also one of the most offbeat animated movies ever made. In a dystopian future, all dogs have been banished to Trash Island after an outbreak of canine influenza. Spots (Liev Schreiber), the beloved dog of young Atari Kobayashi (Koyu Rankin), was among the first canines to be exiled. That’s why Atari goes on a rescue mission to find his pup, and he goes on to befriend a pack of talking dogs led by Chief (Bryan Cranston). Their misadventures on the island are hilarious and heartfelt. Read less Read more

Hamilton (2020) Trailer 8.4/10 pg-13 160m Genre History, Drama Stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry Directed by Thomas Kail watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ The original cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash Broadway musical Hamilton has long since gone their separate ways. Thankfully, they filmed the Hamilton movie for one last tribute to the pop culture sensation that they created. Miranda stars as Alexander Hamilton, one of the unexpected founding fathers of the United States of America. Alexander’s rise is meteoric, but his own hubris helps lead to his downfall in his famous duel with Aaron Burr (Leslie Odom Jr.). If you can’t see a production of Hamilton live, this is the next best thing. Read less Read more

Miracle (2004) 68 % 7.4/10 pg 135m Genre Drama, History Stars Kurt Russell, Patricia Clarkson, Noah Emmerich Directed by Gavin O'Connor watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ In the world of sports, people still talk about the Miracle on Ice. During the 1980 Olympics, the United States hockey team of college players faced a professional squad of Russian players. In Miracle, Kurt Russell plays Herb Brooks, the U.S. coach who had to bring his team together and make them a winning unit against all odds. This is one of the best feel-good sports stories of all time. Sure, there may have been a few embellishments for dramatic effect, but it’s hard to argue with a crowd-pleasing flick like this. Read less Read more

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005) Trailer 75 % 6.9/10 pg 143m Genre Adventure, Family, Fantasy Stars Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes, William Moseley Directed by Andrew Adamson watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ C.S. Lewis’ beloved Narnia books received a lavish modern remake in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. During World War II, young Lucy Pevensie (Georgie Henley) and her three siblings find an enchanted wardrobe that is actually a portal to a fantasy world under the heel of the White Witch (Tilda Swinton). Although the talking creatures of this world fear the Witch, they recognize that the children may herald the return of Aslan (Liam Neeson), the great lion who created Narnia ages ago. Read less Read more

Cinderella (1997) g 88m Genre TV Movie, Family, Fantasy, Music, Romance Stars Brandy Norwood, Whitney Houston, Victor Garber Directed by Robert Iscove watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Have you been waiting for a diverse and modern take on Cinderella? Disney already did it 24 years ago, with Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother. This TV movie beautifully adapts Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, with additional musical numbers and a more proactive heroine. Cinderella may be smitten with Christopher (Paolo Montalbán), but she’s not the kind of young woman who waits around for her prince to save her. Read less Read more

Into the Woods (2014) Trailer 69 % 5.9/10 pg 125m Genre Fantasy, Comedy Stars Meryl Streep, James Corden, Emily Blunt Directed by Rob Marshall watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Director Rob Marshall adapted James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim’s Broadway hit Into the Woods as a live-action film. It’s not quite as dark as the original play that inspired it, but it’s still a dazzling musical journey into fantasy, with several familiar faces. The Baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) desperately want to have children of their own. But first, they will have to escape the curse of the Witch (Meryl Streep) and procure the items she needs. Along the way, the childless couple encounters Cinderella (Anna Kendrick), Rapunzel (MacKenzie Mauzy), Jack (Daniel Huttlestone), Little Red Riding Hood (Lilla Crawford), and even the Big Bad Wolf (Johnny Depp). Read less Read more

Home Alone (1990) Trailer 63 % 7.6/10 pg 103m Genre Comedy, Family Stars Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern Directed by Chris Columbus watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Disney’s merger with 21st Century Fox really paid dividends for Disney+. Now, the classic 20th Century Studios films like Home Alone are part of the Disney+ library. And unlike Die Hard, this one is unquestionably a Christmas movie. Macaulay Culkin has a star-making turn as Kevin, a mischievous kid who is accidentally left behind while the rest of his family goes on a vacation. Kevin’s mother, Kate (Catherine O’Hara), desperately tries to reunite with her son. Meanwhile, Kevin faces the Wet Bandits — Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) — as they fruitlessly try to break into his home. Read less Read more

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989) Trailer 63 % 6.4/10 pg 93m Genre Adventure, Comedy, Family, Science Fiction Stars Rick Moranis, Matt Frewer, Marcia Strassman Directed by Joe Johnston watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Before he abandoned Hollywood for a few decades, Rick Moranis headlined Disney’s Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise. But the first film is the best one, as Moranis’ Wayne Szalinski struggles to perfect his size-changing ray. Unfortunately for Wayne and his family, the neighbor kids, Ron (Jared Rushton) and Russ Thompson (Thomas Wilson Brown), accidentally get themselves and Wayne’s children — Amy (Amy O’Neill) and Nick Szalinski (Robert Oliveri) — greatly reduced in size. Now, the children have to band together for their own survival as they try to reach their parents and undo the ray’s effects. Read less Read more

Mary Poppins (1964) Trailer 88 % 7.8/10 g 139m Genre Comedy, Family, Fantasy Stars Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, David Tomlinson Directed by Robert Stevenson watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ “As I expected. ‘Mary Poppins, practically perfect in every way.’” That magical tape measure might as well have been reviewing the movie too. Mary Poppins is a true Disney classic, and Julie Andrews is an absolute treasure in the title role. Within the film, Mary answers the call to become the new nanny of the Banks children, Jane (Karen Dotrice) and Michael (Matthew Garber). With the help of her friend, Bert (Dick Van Dyke), Mary takes the children on magical misadventures and helps them reconnect with their emotionally distant parents. Read less Read more

The Mighty Ducks (1992) 46 % 6.5/10 pg 101m Genre Comedy, Family, Drama Stars Emilio Estevez, Joss Ackland, Lane Smith Directed by Stephen Herek watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Disney’s initial Mighty Ducks movie wasn’t a hit with critics, but it was a slap shot for audiences. The Mighty Ducks introduced viewers to Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) a former hockey player turned successful lawyer. After an arrest for driving under the influence, Gordon is assigned to 500 hours of community service as the coach of a youth hockey team. Through the Ducks, Gordon rediscovers his passion for the game and proves that he has a lot to teach the next generation of players. Gordon also bonds with his young players and makes big sacrifices in order to be a better example for the team. Read less Read more

The Muppets (2011) Trailer 75 % 7.1/10 pg 103m Genre Family, Comedy, Music Stars Jason Segel, Amy Adams, Chris Cooper Directed by James Bobin watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Disney hasn’t always known what to do with the Muppets, but Jim Henson’s creations finally got their due in this 2011 revival. Credit co-writer and star Jason Segel for the passion behind this film. Segel plays Gary, the human brother of Walter, a lost Muppet who became the world’s biggest fan of The Muppet Show. With the help of Gary’s girlfriend, Mary (Amy Adams), Walter and Gary get the gang back together to save the Muppet Theater from Tex Richman (Chris Cooper). This film is terrific, and it has all of the heart that The Muppets have become known for. Read less Read more

The Princess Bride (1987) Trailer 77 % 8.1/10 pg 99m Genre Adventure, Family, Fantasy, Comedy, Romance Stars Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin Directed by Rob Reiner watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ The Princess Bride is another brilliant pickup from the Disney and Fox merger. This very modern fairy tale is grounded by a Grandfather (Peter Falk), who reads the story to his Grandson (Fred Savage). In the faraway land of Florin, a young farmhand named Westley (Cary Elwes) becomes the Dread Pirate Roberts in order to reunite with his lost love, Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright). To save Buttercup from a loveless marriage to an evil prince, Westley aligns himself with a giant named Fezzik (André the Giant), and the vengeful Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin). This is a movie that remains enchanting for moviegoers of all ages. Read less Read more

Willow (1988) Trailer 47 % 7.3/10 pg 126m Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy Stars Warwick Davis, Val Kilmer, Joanne Whalley Directed by Ron Howard watch on Disney+ watch on Disney+ Willow was a rare venture outside the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises for Lucasfilm. It’s an original fantasy film that charges Warwick Davis’ would-be sorcerer, Willow Ufgood, with protecting the infant princess Elora Danan. The evil Queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh), will do anything to eliminate Elora. Fortunately, Willow has Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) and Bavmorda’s rebellious daughter, Sorsha (Joanne Whalley), by his side as they join forces to save the girl and the kingdom. There’s a sequel series coming to Disney+ next year, but the original film is still a winner for family audiences. Read less Read more

