Digital Trends
Home Theater

Best Prime Day headphone deals: AirPods, Bose, and Beats wireless discounts

Josh Levenson
By

Solitude doesn’t come cheap, but Amazon has something up its sleeve that makes it a tad more affordable: Prime Day 2019. With the bulk of the deals slated to drop tomorrow, retailers are offering early wireless headphone deals to Prime members and non-members ahead of the shopping event. Walmart has also dropped its massive sale, so more than a few great deals have already arrived ahead of the July 15 start date.

Since there’s a limited amount of stock set aside for the best deals, you’ll need to act fast if you see a really good discount. That means time can’t be wasted browsing the entire catalog — a matter of seconds can sometimes be the difference between bagging a bargain or missing out completely.

To help you track down the best headphone deals for Prime Day 2019, we’ll be rounding up all of the offers that are just too good to miss and updating them here, with the list set to include everything from best-in-class noise-canceling headphones to wireless earbuds.

Best Prime Day Headphone Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 will officially commence on July 15 and run through July 16. You don’t have to wait till then to bag a set of headphones at a great price, though — the retailer has already reduced prices on a handful of big-brand cans before the big day.

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones

$90 $200
Expires soon
These Powerbeats promise up to 12 hours of battery life to last through multiple workouts, and secure-fit earhooks to maximize comfort and stability. Get them now and save $110.
Buy at Amazon

Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones

$199 $300
Expires soon
The Bose SoundSport Free continues to outshine competition when it comes to sound and comfort for working out. These wireless earbuds are only $199 for Prime Day.
Buy at Walmart

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Matte Black

$195 $300
Expires soon
The Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones are best known for their fine-tuned acoustics, which produce premium audio quality with maximum clarity, breadth, and balance. Get them now and save more than $100.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model)

$145 $159
Expires soon
If you're the proud owner of a newer iPhone, AirPods are a must. The latest model even includes a charging case, allowing you to increase the battery life of each wireless earbud.
Buy at Amazon

Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless

$230 $350
Expires soon
Quality wireless headphones can get pricey, that's why this Prime Day deal on the Sennheiser PXC 550 should not be ignored with a $120 price cut.
Buy now

Beats EP On-Ear Headphones

$70 $129
Expires soon
Need a solid pair of headphones that won't break the bank? The wired option from Beats delivers exceptional sound quality, and for right now, you can get it for only $17.
Buy now
Editor's Choice

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM3

$298 $350
Expires soon
Wireless noise-canceling headphones don't come cheap, and for good reason. They deliver the best option for uninterrupted sound. That's why this deal is worth considering with a $52 discount.
Buy now

What Headphone Deals To Expect From Amazon Prime Day 2019

best headphone deals for prime day on airpods and bose 139
Chris DeGraw/Digital Trends

Amazon has been discounting headphones on Prime Day since its inception, so it’s safe to assume the same will ring true for Prime Day 2019 tomorrow. That means we should see huge savings on headphones from Apple, Bose, Samsung, Sennheiser, and Sony — though some of those have already arrived.

If history is any indication, it’s the older models that will be treated to the most significant reductions. But that’s not to mean Amazon won’t shave a few bucks off the latest versions as well — you can bet your bottom dollar (pun intended) it will.

How To Choose Headphones

The secret to scoring a fantastic deal on Prime Day is planning ahead. Decide on the type of headphones you’re after and any must-have features (a set of wireless headphones with noise-canceling on board, for example) before starting your search.

Better still, decide on the headphones you want beforehand to increase your chances of bagging them on the low-low. That way you won’t have to waste precious time trawling through the catalog; you’ll be able to come here and find them instantly.

Need some guidance? Take a look at our headphone buying guide.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our list of the top Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it constantly, so we’d recommend making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations