Solitude doesn’t come cheap, but Amazon has something up its sleeve that makes it a tad more affordable: Prime Day 2019. With the bulk of the deals slated to drop tomorrow, retailers are offering early wireless headphone deals to Prime members and non-members ahead of the shopping event. Walmart has also dropped its massive sale, so more than a few great deals have already arrived ahead of the July 15 start date.

To help you track down the best headphone deals for Prime Day 2019, we’ll be rounding up all of the offers that are just too good to miss and updating them here, with the list set to include everything from best-in-class noise-canceling headphones to wireless earbuds.

Best Prime Day Headphone Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 will officially commence on July 15 and run through July 16. You don’t have to wait till then to bag a set of headphones at a great price, though — the retailer has already reduced prices on a handful of big-brand cans before the big day.

What Headphone Deals To Expect From Amazon Prime Day 2019

Amazon has been discounting headphones on Prime Day since its inception, so it’s safe to assume the same will ring true for Prime Day 2019 tomorrow. That means we should see huge savings on headphones from Apple, Bose, Samsung, Sennheiser, and Sony — though some of those have already arrived.

If history is any indication, it’s the older models that will be treated to the most significant reductions. But that’s not to mean Amazon won’t shave a few bucks off the latest versions as well — you can bet your bottom dollar (pun intended) it will.

How To Choose Headphones

The secret to scoring a fantastic deal on Prime Day is planning ahead. Decide on the type of headphones you’re after and any must-have features (a set of wireless headphones with noise-canceling on board, for example) before starting your search.

Better still, decide on the headphones you want beforehand to increase your chances of bagging them on the low-low. That way you won’t have to waste precious time trawling through the catalog; you’ll be able to come here and find them instantly.

