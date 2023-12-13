 Skip to main content
Save on Bose, Sony, and more with these holiday headphone deals

Andrew Morrisey
By

The holidays are approaching, and if you haven’t wrapped up your shopping yet, we think you should take a look at some of the headphone deals currently taking place. A new set of headphones is a great gift to find beyond its wrapping paper, and there are a lot of models seeing big time holiday discounts. The best headphone deals this holiday season include headphones by Bose, Beats, Apple, Sony, and more. There are a lot to choose from, and we’ve rounded up our favorites.

Our favorite holiday headphone deal

Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones — $100, was $200

The Beats Solo 3 on a desk.
Beats

The Beats Solo 3 headphones have pretty much everything covered if you’re looking for the perfect harmony of sound quality, smart features, and affordability. It’s been a few years since their release, so you won’t find them among the best headphones or the best wireless headphones. But the Beats Solo 3 headphones produce great sound and feature the cool design style Beats is known for, making them a great all-purpose option. They’re made to look good and sound good anywhere, whether you hope to wear them at home, at the coffee shop, or at the office.

The Beats Solo 3 headphones are compatible with iOS and Android devices, as well as any device or component that can connect via Bluetooth, including home theater setups and computers. They pair easily with most devices, and charge easily via micro-USB connection. You’ll also get great battery life out of the Beats Solo 3, as they can reach up to 40 hours on a single charge. Also, with fast fuel technology, five minutes of charging gives you three hours of playback for those times when you just aren’t able to hang out near an outlet for long.

More holiday headphone deals we love

But don’t stop shopping until you’ve found the perfect set of headphones for your budget, sound preferences, and use-case scenario. There are some great budget headphones seeing even lower prices this holiday season, as well as some of our favorite models from Bose. You’ll find both earbuds and over-the-ear headphones discounted, and all of them are wireless.

Andrew Morrisey
