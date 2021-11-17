The best kids headphones for 2021

We’ve all got kids in our lives, whether they’re your own, your partner’s, your nieces or nephews, or the kid next door. And there’s a pretty good chance they need a pair of headphones for all their music, video games, TV, movies, or creating TikTok videos. But just because they’re kids, that doesn’t mean they should get the cheapest, crappiest cans you can find. Kids from toddlers to pre-teens need durable products with incredible flexibility and ruggedness, but also comfort and hearing protection. Not to mention they’ll probably want a pair of headphones that can connect to their favorite gaming systems, tablets, and other mobile gear.

We’re pros when it comes to all things headphones, so we decided to put our prowess toward the younger listeners and their gear. Here’s a roundup of the best kids’ headphones that you can buy right now.

Looking for more headphone options? Check out our roundups of the best headphones overall, the best noise-canceling headphones, and the best earbuds. If you’re shopping on a budget, our best cheap headphones guide may be a better fit.

At a glance:

The best wireless headphones for kids: Puro Sound Labs BT2200s

Why you should buy them: The BT2200s boast long battery life, easy Bluetooth pairing and controls, and impressive sound isolation, including volume limiting to 85 decibels.

Who they’re for: Kids and parents that want the best of wire-free listening at safe volume levels.

Why we picked the Puro Sound Labs BT2200s:

There’s no denying a good pair of Bluetooth headphones. The Puro Sound Labs BT2200s offer Bluetooth 5.0 pairing at a maximum range of 30 feet, making them a perfect quick-connect for your son or daughter’s mobile companion (phone, tablet, laptop, etc.). Better yet, no wiring means zero tangle or frayed and damaged cords. On a full charge, you can expect the headphones to last up to 20 hours for music playback and close to 200 hours on standby.

In terms of comfort and performance, the BT2200s conform to the World Health Organization’s recommended limit of 85 decibels for younger listeners. Added to that is Puro Sound’s Balanced Response Curve that pumps studio-quality sound into the cans, making for crisp highs and deep-bodied lows. If your child plans on using these for distance-learning applications, the built-in passive noise isolation will certainly come in handy. The feature blocks out up to 83% of ambient background noise, helping your youngster home in on their lessons. Plus, there’s an onboard mic for calls and web applications as well as basic Bluetooth commands, including play/pause and volume controls. The folks at Puro Sound certainly didn’t skimp on engineering and performance, making the Puro Sound Labs BT2200s one of the best (and most expensive) choices of our roundup.

The best headphones for gaming: iClever Kids Bluetooth Headphones

Why you should buy them: With options for both wired and wireless connections and a rotatable mic, these iClever headphones are perfect for your child’s next gaming session.

Who they’re for: Kids that love online gaming and need a reliable set of headphones.

Why we picked the iClever Kids Bluetooth Headphones:

Online gaming is a big draw the world over, and with titles like Minecraft a major pull for kids, the iClever Kids Bluetooth Headphones are the perfect choice for most young players. For starters, the headphones have the option of pairing to gaming consoles using Bluetooth but can also be wired in directly to controllers, TVs, and other peripherals, thanks to the included 3.5mm jack. When it comes time to jump online, the rotatable mic is easy to swing out, allowing your youngster to chat with ease alongside other players and peers. Best of all, when it’s time to stop gaming, the telescopic design allows kids to retract the mic completely.

You can expect about 35 hours of playtime with the onboard RGB lights disabled and about 20 when they’re turned on. Speaking of which, these headphones glow! With just a press of the light on/off toggle, you’ll be treated to a luminous show from each headphone cup. The iClever Kids Bluetooth Headphones are also available in three different colors: Navy blue, pink, and standard blue.

The best headphones for school: BuddyPhones School+

Why you should buy them: Your son or daughter needs a top-notch set of headphones designed for virtual learning.

Who it’s for: Kids learning from home or on a hybrid at-home/at-school schedule.

Why we picked the BuddyPhone School+:

Remote learning is in our homes more than ever before, which is why headsets like the BuddyPhones School+ are welcome additions to our virtual classrooms. Designed for younger students from the ground up, the School+ boasts volume-limiting circuitry that places a limit on how loud the headphones get, capping off at the World Health Organization’s recommended cut-off of 85 decibels. The headphones themselves offer a snug and adaptable fit, but not to a constricting degree. The hypoallergenic cushioning is a nice addition, too, especially for longer classroom sessions where the ears, neck, and head can start to sweat.

For in-person classes and other shared learning experiences, the included BuddyJack system makes it easy to connect more than one pair of headphones together (up to four at once). There’s even a handy in-line mic for speaking and taking calls. Add in the travel bag, decorative stickers, and extra audio cable, and it becomes clear why the BuddyPhones School+ are among the best sets of headphones for at-home learning.

The best earbuds for kids: LilGadgets BestBuds

Why you should buy them: Your youngster prefers a set of earbuds to headphones, and you want buds that’ll deal with heavier wear and tear.

Who they’re for: Young listeners with a penchant for tangling cables.

Why we picked the LilGadgets BestBuds:

Not every young listener wants a clunky set of headphones. For those wishing for something more in line with the Apple AirPods or similar earbuds, there are the LilGadgets BestBuds. What we love right off the bat is that these are volume-limited wired buds. Keep in mind, these guys max out at 73 decibels, which is a few decibels shy of the World Health Organization’s recommended 85-decibel limit, making these a bit on the quiet side. However, the built-in passive noise isolation should help to balance outside noise against source volume. While not wireless like the much-lauded AirPods, the LilGadgets BestBuds cable is tangle-free and comes with a mini splitter for connecting another set of buds for shared listening.

Each BestBuds come with a set of three earbud covers to fit most ear sizes along with a sturdy travel case for hitting the road or taking to the skies. With a comfy fit, easy controls (plus an in-line mic), and three color options (blue, black, and pink), the LilGadgets BestBuds are the perfect starter earbuds.

The best headphones for sharing: LilGadgets Untangled Pro

Why you should buy them: You want your kids to be able to share an audio source without both sets of headphones requiring cables.

Who they’re for: Little listeners that want big sound and wireless listening.

Why we picked the LilGadgets Untangled Pro:

LilGadgets scores another laurel in our roundup, this time for best sharing capabilities. The Untangled Pro are a rock-solid set of Bluetooth 4.0 headphones made of durable polycarbonate and reinforced stainless steel extenders. If your kids are a bit rough with their electronics, the Untangled Pro are worth it for their endurance alone. For active listeners, the headphones will last up to 12 hours during playback and 180 hours on standby without a charge. Passive noise isolation comes standard with the Untangled, as does volume limiting, with the headphones capped at 93 decibels.

The big sharing feature with the Untangled Pro is the built-in SharePort. Negating a splitter, a friend or sibling can connect a second set of headphones directly to the Untangled, allowing for easy daisy chaining on a single audio source. The LilGadgets Untangled Pro are available in ten colors, and the proceeds of each sale go toward a series of anti-bullying initiatives.

The most comfortable headphones for kids: CozyPhones Kids Headphones

Why you should buy them: Your kids hate the idea of bulky headphones or uncomfortable earbuds.

fabric-wraps are totally removable, allowing you to machine-wash the headband between uses, and the included cord is 52 inches long, which is plenty of slack for connecting to devices in both the front and back of the car. Do keep in mind the extra length if your youngster tends to get tangled in cords.

Editors' Recommendations