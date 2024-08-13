 Skip to main content
Best Labor Day TV sales: What to expect in 2024

By

Labor Day deals are fast approaching, which means there will be opportunities for discounts on Labor Day TV deals. If you’re on the hunt for TV deals, there won’t be any shortage of options for you. There are even some early bargains that you can shop, for those who can’t wait until Labor Day to make their purchases. Read on to take a look at these offers, and to find out what to expect from this year’s Labor Day TV sales.

Best Labor Day TV deals to shop right now

TCL 43-inch Q Class QLED 4K TV — $198, was $278

TCL Q Class Q6 QLED 4K TV.
TCL

The 43-inch TCL Q Class QLED 4K TV is one of the cheapest ways to upgrade your living room with a QLED TV, which uses quantum dots to display colors with better accuracy and to improve brightness. This TV offers support for various HDR formats for even more striking visuals no matter what you’re watching, and it runs on the Google TV platform for access to all of the popular streaming services and to Google Assistant, for an even easier way of navigating and controlling the TV.

Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K TV — $238, was $298

Hisense 4K TV on a cabinet.
Hisense

The 58-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV is pretty affordable for its size, which makes it a perfect addition to a living room for big families and for gaming. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, you’ll be getting sharp images and vivid colors while you’re watching shows and playing video games, and with a 58-inch screen, all your family members will enjoy what’s on the screen. The 4K TV is powered by the Roku platform, for a easy-to-use but customizable smart TV interface, and access to all of the streaming platforms that you’ve signed up for.

TCL 55-inch S5 Series 4K TV — $268, was $330

TCL 2024 S5 LED TV.
TCL

The 55-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for HDR formats, with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an immersive viewing and listening experience that will feel like you’re watching at the cinemas, but at the comfort of your own living room. Powered by Google TV, this smart TV will let you access all of your favorite streaming shows, and it also has Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 so that you can share videos and photos from your smartphone to its 55-inch screen.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K TV — $470, was $650

The 75-inch Toshiba C350 4K Smart Fire TV against a white background.
Toshiba

For a screen that’s incredibly large but for a relatively cheap price, you can’t go wrong with the 75-inch Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV. You’re going to want to consult our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have enough space for this massive display, but if you do, you’re going to be amazed by the lifelike visuals that are enabled by its 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for HDR. The TV also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an even more cinematic experience, and it runs on the Amazon Fire TV platform for access to streaming shows and Amazon’s Alexa.

LG 48-inch B4 Series OLED 4K TV — $798, was $1,500

The LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV on a white background.
LG

Here’s one of the most affordable ways of getting an OLED TV — the 48-inch LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV. In addition to 4K Ultra HD resolution, and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, OLED TV technology creates memorable experiences with its ability to create perfect black levels and offer very wide viewing angles. It also features Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium for no screen tearing and stuttering while you’re playing video games, and it runs on LG’s webOS platform for watching streaming shows and accessing free content through LG Channels.

When do Labor Day TV sales start?

Labor Day will happen on September 2, which is just a few weeks away. However, Labor Day TV sales start much sooner than that. In fact, there are some early offers that are already available right now. We expect the discounts to ramp up and retailers to roll out even more bargains the closer that we get to Labor Day weekend and to the holiday itself though, so if you can wait, we highly recommend doing so in case chances for more savings appear for the TV that you want to buy.

Of course, there are situations that will require you to buy a new TV right now, such as if your living room’s display is already broken beyond repair, or if you want to finish setting up a new room as soon as possible. There are some Labor Day TV deals that are online today, so go ahead and choose what to buy. However, if you have the luxury of time, you’re going to want to wait at least until Labor Day weekend because that’s when the best bargain are going to pop up.

Should you shop Labor Day TV deals or wait until Black Friday?

The discounts that you can get from Labor Day TV deals are going to be amazing, but nothing can beat the prices of Black Friday. Every retailer is already preparing their Labor Day TV sales, but they’re also looking ahead to the shopping frenzy that Black Friday will bring. We can’t predict how low prices will go though, so if there’s a TV that catches your eye on Labor Day, you can go ahead and make the purchase.

It’s all a matter of figuring out how long you can wait before you buy a new TV. If you need it soon, you may want to look forward for the Labor Day TV sales to start, and even already go for the early offers that are available right now. However, if you can still wait a few months before purchasing an upgrade, you should check out what this year’s Black Friday will bring. There’s definitely potential for Black Friday sales to offer lower prices, but there’s also a risk that the cost of the TV that you’re planning to buy would be the same between Labor Day and Black Friday, so just be prepared for that.

