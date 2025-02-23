 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Guides

Get the best picture from your LG TV: Change these settings

By
 

The LG G4 is one of the best TVs we’ve had in the studio all year. Whether it’s that top-tier model (or the C4, B4, or any of LG’s TV’s), we want to help you get the best and most desirable picture for all of your viewing needs.

Get ready to dial in the settings for your LG TV, from turning off features that are holding your set back to squeezing out every bit of its brightness.

Turn these features off now

Some features may prevent your TV from delivering its best, and we recommend turning them off.

lg tv settings
Digital Trends

The first change we recommend: Disable the Energy Saving feature. (Note: We very much care about the Earth, but we also care very much about your viewing experience.) If you don’t want the TV to limit how bright it gets, turn this feature off. On your remote, press the Settings button, then the Settings cogwheel in the top corner of the screen. Then navigate down to General, down to Energy Saving, and then Energy Saving Step. We recommend turning this Off entirely.

lg tv settings
Digital Trends

When it comes to Picture Settings, disable Eye Comfort Mode. On your remote, press the Settings button, and in the quick menu, head down to Eye Comfort Mode and turn it Off. This is also known as the Reduce Blue Light setting, and can be found by pressing the Settings cogwheel in the top corner, going to Picture, down to Advanced Settings, and then down to Reduce Blue Light. When this setting is turned On, the display can shift a bit too warm.

Related

Set the perfect picture mode, best brightness

The easiest way to access picture modes is to press the Settings button on your remote and head down to Picture Mode. Here you can cycle through all of the options. Alternatively you can select Picture (see the previous section) and then Select Mode. Cinema and Filmmaker Mode are great choices.

lg tv settings
Digital Trends

If you know what you’re doing when it comes to color settings, there are two Expert modes available. Otherwise, for everyday viewing of shows and movies, we recommend avoiding the Vivid, Standard, and Sports settings: All three tend to juice up the color too much, and the picture can start to look unnatural.

When adjusting TV brightness, remember to set it for both SDR (standard dynamic range) and HDR (high dynamic range).

lg tv settings
Digital Trends

To set the brightness for SDR content, use your remote to go to the Home Screen, press the Settings button, and choose OLED Pixel Brightness. Whatever brightness adjustments you make here will be applied to all SDR content.

lg tv settings
Digital Trends

To adjust HDR brightness settings, you’ll want to play with some content that has HDR enabled, such as a show on a streaming service (if you’re unsure, YouTube is also an easy source — we’re big fans of Eugene Belsky’s content.) An indicator in the top right corner will show that you’re viewing HDR content.

From here, follow the same steps as adjusting brightness in SDR (you’ll notice that “Picture Mode” is now labeled “HDR Picture Mode”). Select your preferred level in OLED Pixel Brightness. The brightness adjustments you make here will be applied to HDR content.

lg tv settings
Digital Trends

To get the most out of this TV, you can also change the Peak Brightness. From Settings select Picture, then Advanced Settings, then Brightness. Navigate down to Peak Brightness and set it to High. This setting adjusts the maximum light to be displayed on the screen, which affects the entire picture. You can also turn up the brightness to 100, as long as it’s not too much for your eyes to handle.

Get smoother movement, device connectivity

When it comes to motion smoothing, it’s pretty much a personal preference: You might notice it and you might not.

lg tv settings
Digital Trends

To make adjustments on your LG TV, start with the Advanced Settings menu. Select Clarity then head down to TruMotion, a feature designed to optimize image clarity and transition for fast-moving scenes. We recommend turning this Off. Instead, and especially for movies and shows, try turning on the Real Cinema setting, which adjusts the frame ratio according to the movie. Motion clarity is definitely subjective, so play around with it to find out what you like best.

lg tv settings
Digital Trends

You can also change settings to make using external devices easier. If you’re adding a soundbar, Blu-ray player or gaming system, you can operate them quickly and easily through your TV by turning on HDMI-CEC. Press the Settings button on your remote, then the Settings cogwheel on the screen. Head down to General, then down to External Devices. Go to HDMI Settings and down to SimpLink HDMI-CEC and make sure it’s turned On. This will allow you turn devices on and off through your TV remote control.

lg tv settings
Digital Trends

With these adjustments, your LG TV will better meet all of your viewing preferences.

Have a different brand of TV and want to make similar adjustments? Most modern TVs have similar features to LG, however, they might be labelled differently, and it can get confusing. If you’re looking for Samsung, Sony, Hisense, TCL, or Panasonic, we have instructions for those, too.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Chris Hagan
Chris Hagan
Video Producer
Chris Hagan is a master behind and in front of the camera.
Best 75-inch TV deals: Get a big screen from $450
LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

While there are a lot of TV sizes and TV deals you can take advantage of, 75-inch TVs are a step up from what a lot of folks consider the standard of 65 inches for the average living room. To that end, you’ll find all of the best 75-inch TV deals below, and if you feel checking out some other sizes might be worth it, don’t miss out the best 65-inch TV deals, best 70-inch TV deals, and best 85-inch TV deals. Also, if you're looking for a specific TV brand, then we've also collected some of our favorite Samsung TV deals, LG TV deals, Sony TV deals, TCL TV deals, and Vizio TV deals for you to check out.
Hisense 75-inch U6 QLED 4K TV — $598 $998 40% off

Hisense is a TV brand many people turn to when in search of both picture quality and affordability. Its isn’t going to have the high end smarts you’ll find in more premium TVs, but the Hisense U6 QLED 4K Google TV offers a quality viewing experience. It has a QLED display that has superior brightness and high color contrast, as well as Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound for cinema-like immersion. Smart features integrated into the Hisense U6 include Google Assistant, Alexa compatibility, and a voice remote control that makes controlling the TV and searching for new content a breeze.

Read more
Best TV deals: LG, Sony, Samsung, TCL, and more
Vizio OLED TV

One of the best things you can do for your home theater system, is to get yourself a newer and better TV, and with so many excellent options out there across various tech features and budgets, you're spoiled for choice. We’re seeing all sorts of Samsung TV deals, LG TV deals, Sony TV deals, TCL TV deals, and Vizio TV deals out there, and there are even some budget brands in the mix. If picture quality is what you’re after, you’ll find both QLED TV deals and OLED TV deals among them, and if you’ve got a specific size in mind, be sure to check out today’s 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, or 85-inch TV deals as well.
Hisense 43-inch A6 4K TV — $114 $190 40% off

For a 4K TV at a fraction of the expected cost, check out this TV from Hisense. It has everything you need to get the modern TV experience, including a gaming mode, HDR and HDR10, a 4K AI upscaler for older content, and a special sports mode. This sports mode automatically changes the screen's settings to accommodate sports programming without you having to fiddle with each option. Additional bonuses like the included voice remote, DTS Virtual X, and the ability to connect directly to the TV with Bluetooth headphones and speaker make this TV easily go head-to-head and achieve victory over any other TV under $500.

Read more
Best 65-inch TV deals: Get a 65-inch 4K TV for $300
A Vizio 65 inch TV hangs on a living room wall.

With so many TV deals out there to pick from, it can be hard to find something that really fits your needs, especially if you haven't shopped for a TV in a while. That said, 65-inch TV deals are a sweetspot, which is why we've collected some of our favorite deals on them for you below. That said, you can still find some excellent 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and 85-inch TV deals if you want something bigger. In fact, we’ve taken the liberty of rounding up all of the best 65-inch TV deals in one place, and you’ll find them all below. You’ll find QLED TV deals and OLED TV deals among them if you’re hoping to land some premium picture quality, and if you prefer to shop by brand check out all of the Samsung TV deals, Sony TV deals, LG TV deals, Vizio TV deals, and TCL TV deals going on right now.
TCL 65-inch S5 4K TV — $350 $550 36% off

The S5 is one of TCL’s newer models, so it’s making a nice surprise here among the best 65-inch TV deals. It delivers stunning 4K picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD, as well as endless entertainment with easy access to your favorite streaming services. Google Chromecast is built right into the TV, allowing you to easily stream movies, shows and photos from your Android or iOS device. It also has 3 HDMI inputs, which makes it great for gamers who need to connect several consoles, or for anybody looking to connect some great peripheral equipment to their home theater.

Read more