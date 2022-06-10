One of the best rom-coms of the ’90s satirizes men’s remarkable ability to get completely hung up on women. Ted (Ben Stiller) was set up for the best prom ever. The girl of his dreams, Mary (Cameron Diaz), somehow had agreed to go with him. Unfortunately, a little bathroom mishap ruined the night and has haunted Ted ever since. Years later, Ted hires a private detective to track down Mary, hoping to get one more shot. Mary proves too alluring, however, as the private detective (Matt Dillon) soon becomes smitten with her and discovers that Mary is surrounded by dishonest suitors.

