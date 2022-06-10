June is a great time on the Hollywood calendar, with blockbusters heading to theaters to capture the attention of audiences with a lot more free time in the summer months. But it’s not just theaters that are getting new movies — the major streaming services are pumping out new originals and classics from other studios all summer long. We’re helping you keep tabs on all that’s coming and going. These are the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, Apple TV+, and Disney+.
We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, and the best movies on HBO.
New movies to stream at a glance
-
Hustle2022
-
-
No Time to Die2021
-
The Card Counter2021
Netflix
Hustle (2022) new
117m
Genre Drama, Comedy
Stars Adam Sandler, Robert Duvall, Ben Foster
Directed by Jeremiah Zagar
Adam Sandler continues to do pretty much whatever he wants with his Netflix deal. But this time, audiences get a good one. In Hustle, Sandler plays Stanley Sugarman, a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who is desperately trying to find a way back to the NBA. When he discovers a generational player in a street game in Spain, Sugarman gets to know Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangomez) and the rocky past that has kept him from reaching his potential. But Sugarman is determined to get Cruz to the NBA, hitching his own aspirations to Cruz’s success.
The Departed (2006)
151m
Genre Drama, Thriller, Crime
Stars Jack Nicholson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon
Directed by Martin Scorsese
Who’s the rat? Turns out, there’s a few of them in this gritty crime drama directed by Martin Scorsese. Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon) and Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio) both grew up in the tough streets of South Boston, and now they are vying for careers in the Massachusetts State Police. But both men are not what they seem. Sullivan is an unabashedly ambitious, fast-rising star in the department who is secretly reporting to Irish mob boss Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson). Costigan is a hothead who had his badge revoked… only to be sent deep undercover to Costello’s operation.
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)
95m
Genre Comedy
Stars Will Ferrell, Christina Applegate, Paul Rudd
Directed by Adam McKay
Will Ferrell is on top of his game as San Diego’s most popular newsman in the 1970s, Ron Burgundy. But when hotshot young anchor Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate) emerges on the scene, Burgundy is caught up in a glass case of emotions trying to navigate his cutthroat ambition and his obvious attraction to Corningstone.
The Hurt Locker (2008)
131m
Genre Drama, Thriller, War
Stars Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie, Brian Geraghty
Directed by Kathryn Bigelow
War is a drug. Such is the prevailing message of The Hurt Locker, winner of six Oscars. When James (Jeremy Renner) takes over an elite bomb disposal team amidst a vicious urban conflict, he adopts an incredibly aggressive style that terrifies his subordinates, Sanborn (Anthony Mackie) and Eldridge (Brian Geraghty). The two men struggle to adapt and reign in their commander’s recklessness as the city explodes around them. But they don’t know the deep trauma rooted at James’s center.
Ben Is Back (2018)
103m
Genre Drama
Stars Julia Roberts, Lucas Hedges, Courtney B. Vance
Directed by Peter Hedges
Ben Burns (Lucas Hedges) is a 19-year-old addict who makes an unexpected visit to his family’s suburban home on Christmas Eve. His mom (Julia Roberts) is relieved and happy to have her son home, despite some reservations about his ability to stay clean. Over the next 24 hours, Ben tests his mother’s love to the limit as she does everything she can to keep him safe while she has him near.
Hulu
There's Something About Mary (1998) new
119m
Genre Romance, Comedy
Stars Cameron Diaz, Ben Stiller, Matt Dillon
Directed by Bobby Farrelly, Peter Farrelly
One of the best rom-coms of the ’90s satirizes men’s remarkable ability to get completely hung up on women. Ted (Ben Stiller) was set up for the best prom ever. The girl of his dreams, Mary (Cameron Diaz), somehow had agreed to go with him. Unfortunately, a little bathroom mishap ruined the night and has haunted Ted ever since. Years later, Ted hires a private detective to track down Mary, hoping to get one more shot. Mary proves too alluring, however, as the private detective (Matt Dillon) soon becomes smitten with her and discovers that Mary is surrounded by dishonest suitors.
Fire Island (2022)
105m
Genre Comedy, Romance
Stars Bowen Yang, Joel Kim Booster, Margaret Cho
Directed by Andrew Ahn
A modern twist on Pride and Prejudice, this unapologetically LGBT rom-com takes place in the iconic gay paradise, Pines Fire Island. The diverse, multicultural tale centers on two best friends (Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang) who set out to have the best summer adventure ever with help from a ton of cheap rosé and an eclectic group of friends.
Die Hard (1988)
131m
Genre Action, Thriller
Stars Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Alexander Godunov
Directed by John McTiernan
One of the most beloved action movies ever, Die Hard follows NYPD cop John McClane on a trip to Los Angeles to reconcile with his estranged wife. But just after he arrives at her office during their Christmas party, a terrorist group busts in and takes the party hostage. McClane was lucky enough to be changing his clothes when they came in, and he instantly jumps into rescue mode.
The Fifth Element (1997)
126m
Genre Adventure, Fantasy, Action, Thriller, Science Fiction
Stars Bruce Willis, Milla Jovovich, Gary Oldman
Directed by Luc Besson
Bruce Willis stars as New York cab driver turned unlikely hero Korben Dallas in this sci-fi classic. The year is 2257 and he just happens to pick up a Leeloo (Milla Jovovich), young woman who holds the key to humanity’s future.
Pretty Woman (1990)
119m
Genre Romance, Comedy
Stars Richard Gere, Julia Roberts, Ralph Bellamy
Directed by Garry Marshall
A beloved rom-com classic, Pretty Woman introduced the world to Julia Roberts as carefree call-girl Vivian Ward. Despite being pretty down on her luck, Vivian has an infectious energy that catches the eye of cheeky corporate mogul Edward Lewis (Richard Gere), who decides to bring Vivian to a fancy event just to turn some heads and ruffle some feathers. But he doesn’t expect to become smitten with the savvy, indomitable Vivian.
Amazon
No Time to Die (2021) new
163m
Genre Adventure, Action, Thriller
Stars Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Rami Malek
Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga
Daniel Craig’s final James Bond movie finds Bond leading a tranquil, retired life in Jamaica. When old friend, CIA agent Felix Leiter (Jeffery Wright) turns up asking for help, Bond is thrust back into action to rescue a kidnapped scientist. But the scientist proves to be treacherous, leading Bond onto the trail of dangerous technologist Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek) with help from the new 007 (Lashana Lynch).
Call Me by Your Name (2017)
132m
Genre Romance, Drama
Stars Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg
Directed by Luca Guadagnino
A Best Picture nominee in 2018, Call My By Your Name sees 17-year-old American-Italian Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet) meet charming American doctorate candidate Oliver (Armie Hammer) on the shores of 1983 northern Italy. A privileged boy, Elio enjoys a close relationship with his family and is immersed in high culture, imbuing in him a sophistication that belies his age. That sophistication helps in forming a strong bond with Oliver that soon leads to an intense sexual awakening within both men.
Annie Hall (1977)
93m
Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance
Stars Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, Tony Roberts
Directed by Woody Allen
One of the most beloved comedies ever, Annie Hall stars Woody Allen as supremely neurotic New York comedian Alvy Singer and Diane Keaton as the ditzy Annie Hall, who aspires to be a singer. A simple romantic comedy about two people going through the motions of every romantic cliché, Annie Hall is intensely astute in its observations of the mundane aspects of love and the little shifts that can drastically alter a romance.
Sideways (2004)
127m
Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance
Stars Paul Giamatti, Thomas Haden Church, Virginia Madsen
Directed by Alexander Payne
Paul Giamatti and Thomas Haden Church play two long-time buddies, now middle-aged and both in the midst of crises, in this buddy dramedy artfully bottled for wine connoisseurs. One man is days away from his wedding; the other is an unpublished, depressed novelist; and both are looking for some sense of absolution in California wine country.
Office Space (1999)
89m
Genre Comedy
Stars Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston, David Herman
Directed by Mike Judge
The quintessential office comedy, Office Space is a byproduct of the Seinfeld era in that it really isn’t about anything. Peter Gibbons (Ron Livingston) hates his cubicle job at the software company he works at, but after a hyptotherapy session goes wrong, he wakes up one day deciding he’s not gonna do it anymore. He’ll get himself fired instead, and in glorious fashion.
HBO and HBO Max
The Card Counter (2021) new
111m
Genre Drama, Crime, Thriller
Stars Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan
Directed by Paul Schrader
Oscar Isaac stars in this thriller as William Tell, a gambler and former serviceman who is approached by Cirk (Tye Sheridan), an angry young man who wants Tell’s help to get revenge on a mutual rival. However, Tell has long moved on from feelings of vengeance, instead hoping to lead Cirk down a different path: Gambling. Backed by financier La Linda (Tiffany Haddish), Tell and Cirk go on the road, hitting casino after casino as they work their way to the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)
142m
Genre Fantasy, Adventure, Action
Stars Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen
Directed by David Yates
Return to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in this prequel that follows Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) as he hunts the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen). Dumbledore knows he can’t stop Grindelwald alone. That’s why he enlists the help of Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead a team to subvert Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers.
The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
100m
Genre Comedy, Drama
Stars Ralph Fiennes, Tony Revolori, Adrien Brody
Directed by Wes Anderson
One of Wes Anderson’s finest films recounts the adventures of M. Gustave (Ralph Fiennes), the legendary concierge at one of Europe’s finest hotels between the wars. At his side is his most trusted friend, lobby boy Zero Moustafa (Tony Revolori). When a Renaissance painting is stolen at the hotel, an enormous family fortune suddenly begins to hang in the balance, and M. Gustave and Zero are at the center of the drama — all while Europe dramatically changes beyond the hotel doors.
The Matrix Resurrections (2021)
148m
Genre Science Fiction, Action, Adventure
Stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Directed by Lana Wachowski
Reviving The Matrix wasn’t really something anybody asked for, but it was still pretty exciting. For an extremely heady, philosophical franchise, Resurrections somehow goes even deeper down the rabbit hole, reintroducing us to Mr. Anderson/Thomas/Neo (Keanu Reeves) in a new “reality” in which he literally built a video game franchise called The Matrix. But is it real? Is it some repressed memory or mirror of a hidden reality? There is so much more to discover in this renewed version of the world.
The Fugitive (1993)
131m
Genre Drama, Action, Thriller
Stars Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones, Joe Pantoliano
Directed by Andrew Davis
Adapted from the popular 1960s television show, Harrison Ford stars in this gritty action flick as Dr. Richard Kimble. Kimble has been falsely accused and convicted of his wife’s murder, forced to go on the run and find the real killer.
Apple TV+
The Sky Is Everywhere (2022)
103m
Genre Drama, Romance, Music
Stars Grace Kaufman, Pico Alexander, Jacques Colimon
Directed by Josephine Decker
This collaboration with A24 follows 17-year-old musical prodigy Lennie Walker (Grace Kaufman) living deep in the Redwood forest of Northern California. When Lennie’s sister suddenly dies, Lennie struggles deeply with the loss. The struggle grows more complicated as she finds herself increasingly drawn to both her sister’s devastated boyfriend, Toby, and the charismatic new guy at school, Joe.
The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)
105m
Genre Drama, War
Stars Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Alex Hassell
Directed by Joel Coen
Shakespeare’s Macbeth has been told many times on stage and in film, and yet Joel Coen’s newest adaptation still feels necessary. With Denzel Washington in the titular role of the insatiable Scottish king, this gritty, supremely dark Macbeth offers a cinematic tone and style that befits the play’s supremely grim roots.
Swan Song (2021)
116m
Genre Drama, Science Fiction
Stars Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Awkwafina
Directed by Benjamin Cleary
Oscar winner Benjamin Cleary examines how far we’ll go and how much we’re willing to sacrifice for the people we love in this futuristic drama. Cameron (Mahershala Ali) is a loving husband and father who is expecting his second child with wife, Poppy (Naomie Harris). But when he’s diagnosed with a terminal illness, his doctor offers a solution to shield his family from grief. As Cameron grapples whether or not to accept this experimental treatment that may alter his family’s fate, he learns more about life and love than he ever could before.
Disney+
Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022)
96m
Genre Comedy, Animation, Family, Adventure, Fantasy
Stars John Mulaney, Andy Samberg, KiKi Layne
Directed by Akiva Schaffer
After a lengthy hiatus, everybody’s favorite heroic chipmunks are back in action in this modern-day update that sees Chip and Dale living in a hybrid cartoon-human Los Angeles. The chipmunks are older now, far removed from their successful TV series, and they’ve grown apart. Chip is an insurance salesman living in the suburbs. Dale has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperately hoping to relive the glory days. Their friendship may be broken, but when a former castmate mysteriously disappears, the Rescue Rangers will reunite once again to find their friend.
Sneakerella (2022)
112m
Genre Comedy, Family
Stars Chosen Jacobs, Lexi Underwood, Kolton Stewart
Directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum
A movie just for sneakerheads? Why not. El (Chosen Jacobs) is an aspiring sneaker designer working as a stock boy in his late mother’s Queens shoe store. His ambition and talent, however, are suffocated by his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited stepbrothers who thwart any opportunity El gets. But when El meets Kira King, the daughter of legendary basketball player and sneaker tycoon Darius King, the two bond over their mutual love of sneakers. With a nudge from his best friend and a little beat of Fairy Godfather magic, El soon finds the courage to chase his dream once and for all.
Better Nate Than Ever (2022)
92m
Genre Music, Family, Comedy
Stars Rueby Wood, Lisa Kudrow, Joshua Bassett
Directed by Tim Federle
Nate Foster is an unpopular Midwestern 13-year-old who has one singular, all-encompassing vision: To become a Broadway musical star. Unfortunately, he can’t even crack the speaking parts of his middle school’s productions. When he and his best friend Libby secretly run off to New York City to audition for Lilo and Stitch: The Musical, Nate soon realizes his dream may be closer within reach than he realized. But those final obstacles are not going to be easy to clear.
Editors' Recommendations
- The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (June 2022)
- The 69 best movies on Amazon Prime Video (June 2022)
- The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more
- The 68 best movies on Hulu right now (June 2022)
- The best TV shows on Amazon Prime right now (June 2022)