The best new shows and movies to stream: ‘Narcos’ season 3 and more

Narcos season 3 Warning: Spoilers ahead. The Netflix show Narcos became a hit thanks in no small part to Wagner Moura’s complex performance as celebrity drug lord Pablo Escobar, but the show could only get so much mileage out of the character, given Escobar’s relatively short life. The second season ended with the death of Escobar, but Narcos is committed to expanding beyond its original premise. Season 3 brings back DEA agent Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal), who must join the fight against a new threat: The Cali Cartel, which built a drug empire that eclipsed even Escobar’s. Peña and the DEA will have to step up their tactics to deal with the Cali Cartel, which employs a less bombastic, more insidious approach than Escobar by forming alliances with political leaders and structuring their enterprise like a proper business. Watch now on: Netflix

The Good Place season 1 From Michael Schur, one of the creators of Parks & Recreation, comes The Good Place, an oddball comedy set in the afterlife. The show follows Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell), who dies and arrives in “The Good Place,” where the souls of virtuous people reside in luxury forever. It’s a lucky break for Eleanor, because she doesn’t actually belong there; she was a self-serving saleswoman, who arrived in The Good Place because the architect, Michael (Ted Danson), mixed her up with a different Eleanor Shellstrop. Not wanting to end up in The Bad Place, Eleanor must try to fit in among the pure of heart and keep her true identity a secret. The Good Place is a unique, witty comedy with a bold premise and strong performances — and despite being a sitcom, it also has a few twists along the way. Watch now on: Netflix

Florence Foster Jenkins Too many biopics focus on people of great talent and accomplishments — what about the people who are just really bad at what they do? Florence Foster Jenkins tells the story of the titular woman (Meryl Streep), a wealthy socialite in early 20th century Britain who harbors a passion for music. With the aid of her husband, the actor St. Clair Bayfield (Hugh Grant), and a pianist, Cosmé McMoon (Simon Helberg), Florence strives to perform opera. The only problem is that she is an atrocious singer, which the local critics take note of. Florence Foster Jenkins is a lovely, occasionally heart-wrenching portrait of a bona fide eccentric, and Streep is incredible in the lead role. Watch now on: Hulu

Hellboy II: The Golden Army In his second adaptation of the Hellboy franchise, Guillermo del Toro takes the story in a more fantastical direction, drawing on fairy tales and folklore to flesh out the world established in the first film. Set a few years after Hellboy, The Golden Army finds the members of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense — demonic bruiser Hellboy (Ron Perlman), pyrokinetic Liz Sherman (Selma Blair), and intellectual merman Abe Sapien (Doug Jones) — still fighting to keep humanity safe from otherworldly threats. The latest crisis before them is the onslaught of the elven Prince Nuada (Luke Goss), who hates humanity and seeks to wipe it out using the Golden Army, an ancient battalion of clockwork soldiers. Hellboy and company must stop Nuada, while also dealing with their own interpersonal problems. Hellboy II is a worthy addition to the franchise and an improvement over the first film, with a dark, enchanting story, and gorgeous costumes and set designs. Watch now on: HBO GO