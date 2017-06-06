Venture into the unknown with these great sci-fi offerings on Netflix

There’s nothing quite as exciting (or terrifying) as science fiction, which functions as windows into potential, often cataclysmic futures. Over the years, Netflix has amassed quite the collection of content, including hundreds — nay, thousands — of shoddy sci-fi movies that feature poorly-animated hybrids of sharks, crocodiles, giant squid, and the like. Still, it’s not all bad; sift through the waste for long enough, and you’re sure to find something of value.

Nobody wants to spend hours scrolling through a combination of movies they’ve seen and movies they never want to see, however, so we took the liberty of doing it for you. From big-budget dystopias to independent time travelers, these films have it all.

Upstream Color Please enable Javascript to watch this video Upstream Color is the second film from auteur Shane Carruth, the mind behind Primer. Aside from directing and producing the piece, he also wrote it, starred in it, composed the music, and designed the sets. Such being the case, Upstream Color is a singular vision. The film follows Kris (Amy Seimetz), who falls prey to a strange hypnotic experiment that leaves her with memory loss, and her life entirely upturned. Months later, she meets Jeff (Carruth), with whom she discovers she shares an inexplicable, near-psychic link — one that extends beyond the two of them. Confused and overwhelmed, Kris and Jeff embark on a journey for answers. Upstream Color adheres to Carruth’s penchant for mind-bending, cerebral sci-fi that begs to be watched over and over again. + Instant Queue

The Road Please enable Javascript to watch this video From director John Hillcoat comes The Road, a post-apocalyptic thriller based on Cormac McCarthy’s Pulitzer-winning novel of the same name. The film takes place years after an unspecified cataclysmic event has killed the vast majority of life on this planet — leaving the remaining pockets of civilization to break down down into lawless packs of cannibals — and follows a father (Viggo Mortensen) and son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) as they struggle to make it through the forsaken wasteland with little more than a pistol. Packed with a feasible concept of societal entropy, the well-adapted drama is worth a watch (or three) even if you haven’t read the book. It’s horrifying, brutal, and haunting in the most beautiful way possible. + Instant Queue

V for Vendetta Please enable Javascript to watch this video Alan Moore’s dystopian vision of Britain translates fairly well to the silver screen, with help from the iconoclastic Wachowski Brothers. In a country ruled by a fascist cabal, all information is regulated by the government, and the police maintain an iron grip on all aspects of life. When Evey (Natalie Portman), an employee for the state television network, is rescued from an assault by a masked man known only as V (Hugo Weaving), she is drawn into his campaign to overthrow the government. At first charmed by V’s passion and knowledge, she quickly finds that his methods might be too extreme for her taste. Excellent choreography and bold set design make V for Vendetta an exciting, if melodramatic, thriller. + Instant Queue

Metropolis Restored Please enable Javascript to watch this video Fritz Lang’s 1927 masterpiece Metropolis may be the only silent film on our list, but it helped pioneer the sci-fi genre. The dystopian film revolves around a man of wealth (Gustav Fröhlich) who abandons his privileged life to join a band of oppressed workers in a revolt. The film was initially praised for its technical merits, though not as much for its plot or commentary on society as a whole, but has nonetheless become one of the defining films of the entire 20th century. It won’t blow you away visually, but its historical value outweighs its technical limitations. + Instant Queue