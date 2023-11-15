 Skip to main content
Sennheiser Black Friday deals: Save on soundbars and headphones

Jennifer Allen
By
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 4
Zeke Jones/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Black Friday deals bring with them some fantastic discounts on highly sought after technology. That means if you’ve been waiting for a chance to treat yourself to a new Sennheiser soundbar or you’re looking to buy some new headphones, this is your chance. We’ve narrowed things down and found all the best Sennheiser Black Friday offers going on right now. There are some seriously good soundbar deals and headphones deals available at the moment. Whether you’re looking to kit out your home cinema with a better sound system or you want some new headphones to use on the move, you’re in luck. We’ve got them all here.

Best Sennheiser Soundbar Black Friday deals

Sennheiser makes some of the best soundbars around at the moment with the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus a patiucalr highlight. When it comes to the ultra-premium best Dolby Atmos soundbars, this is the brand to strongly consider. Rarely cheap however, that’s where Black Friday deals makes everything more palatable. Here’s a look at the best Sennheiser Soundbar Black Friday deals that are around at the moment.

  • Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus —
  • Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus with Wall Speaker Mount —
  • Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max —
  • Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar and Ambeo Sub 8-inch Subwoofer —
  • Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max and Wall Speaker Mount —

Best Sennheiser Headphone Black Friday deals

For true audiophiles, Sennheiser makes some of the best headphones. Much of its range are wired so they can offer a reference-grade level of quality. Perfect for analytical listening sessions, they’re an impressive investment for those of us who really notice every detail in a song. Alternatively, Sennheiser also sells more affordable wireless options that are more like what you might wear on a walk or when heading to the gym. These are often likely to be among the best noise-canceling headphones too. The key thing across the board is that you get great quality whatever you decide to buy, along with all the features you might want from new cans.

  • Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones —
  • Sennheiser HD 450BT Noise Cancelling Headphones —
  • Sennheiser HD 560S Wired Open Air Headphones —
  • Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones —
  • Sennheiser HD 800 S Audiophile Reference Headphones —

