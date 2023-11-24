We’ve made it, Black Friday is here. And that means that fantastic Black Friday deals are around every corner. One of our favorite headphone makers, Sony, has a load of good Black Friday deals this year. We’re seeing everything from their premium noise-canceling headphones to the latest earbuds discounted this year, with prices ranging from under $50 to just over $300. To analyze the sale, we’re going to start by looking at our favorite pair of headphones, which are generously discounted. Then, we’ll look at a few other choice picks.

Our favorite Sony headphone Black Friday deal

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are one of the best noise-canceling headphones of all time, only recently being usurped by the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. Their active noise-cancelation (ANC) is intuitive to use and can be shut off by a single button tap or, if your settings allow it, whenever you start speaking. The right earcup, similarly, acts as a buttonless control panel where you can swipe up or down to change volume, tap twice to pause and resume media, or hold your hand over it to hear the world clearly again. Soft earpads and a 30 hour battery life mean you’ll be able to wear the headphones for extended periods without too many breaks, if you so choose or just need to focus on a project and get your work done.

Normally $400, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are down to $330 today after a Black Friday discount of $70 has been applied. Tap the button below to grab a pair for yourself today.

More Sony headphone Black Friday deals we love

It can be hard to remember, sometimes, but there is more to Sony headphones than just the WH-1000XM5. Here are some other deals that come highly recommended this year:

For even more recommendations on headphones this Black Friday, check out our reviewer-recommended Black Friday headphone deals, which go way beyond Sony. In it, our reviewer puts numbers to paper, making sense of three of the top headphone deals worth shopping.

