Digital Trends
Home Theater

Get big-time savings on these huge 4K TVs for Super Bowl LIII

Simon Cohen
By

If you’ve been waiting for the Super Bowl to grab a great deal on a new 4K TV, your patience is about to be rewarded. Just like in years past, most TV brands are offering significant savings on a variety of models, so this really is a good time to grab a big TV for the big game. Before you march off to your local big box store with a fistful of dollars, check out our roundup of the best Super Bowl TV deals. Not all discounts are equal, and neither are the TVs, so we’ve only included the best of the best.

Here are our picks for the best 4K Super Bowl TV deals:

Hisense R7 Series Roku TV ($300)

hisense-r7-roku-tv

Let’s start with a TV that even those on a tight budget can probably afford. The Hisense R7 Series 55-inch 4K HDR Roku TV may not exhibit the same color performance or deep black levels we see in OLED or QLED TVs, but seriously, at this price who cares? The R7 has just about every feature you could want in a new TV, including Roku’s amazing catalog of channels (including Netflix) and its brilliantly simply smart TV interface, HDR, and three HDMI ports for decent connectivity options. Did we mention it’s just $300? Let’s say that again: It’s only $300 — a $200 savings on the already amazing regular price.

LG OLED C8 Series ($1,700-$7,000)

LG-55-OLED-c8

If you aren’t aware of all of the superlatives that have been heaped on LG’s outstanding OLED TVs, you should check out our coverage of this incredible display. We consider the C8 series one of the best TVs on the market, period. With black levels that are as inky as they come, along with color and contrast to match, the only thing missing was a great price. At $1,700 for the 55-inch C8 (a $500 savings) we’d say that box has now been ticked. Though the discounts on the 65- and 77-inch models aren’t as steep, it’s still a good time to pick one up. With Dolby Vision and HDR10, and generous connectivity options, you can’t go wrong. Plus, OLED technology’s ultra-fast response time makes it an ideal way to experience the fast action on the gridiron.

Vizio P-Series Quantum PQ65-F1 ($1,400)

best superbowl tv deals 2018 vizio p series pq65 f1

In 2018, Vizio added quantum dot technology to its top-of-the-line P-series, and in so doing, dramatically undercut Samsung’s prices for its quantum dot TVs, the QLED line. For its Super Bowl sale, Vizio is slashing $700 off of the regular price of the P-Series Quantum, the PQ65-F1, making it even more affordable at just $1,400 at Costco and Sam’s Club. With 4K, Dolby Vision and HDR10, billions of colors, and up to 2,000 nits of brightness, this TV can keep up with the best the market has to offer. Built-in Chromecast streaming, Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility, and Vizio’s own SmartCast app round out its impressive feature list.

Vizio P-Series P75-F1 ($1,700)

best superbowl tv deals 2018 vizio p series p75 f1

Even before Vizio updated the P-series with quantum dot models, the regular P-series was already a fantastic value. It’s still one of the best deals around, especially if you want a massive screen, as the Vizio P-Series P75-F1 is down to $1,700  — a $300 savings. Unlike some of Vizio’s cheaper models, the P-series gives you just about everything, including a TV tuner, four HDR-capable HDMI 2.0a inputs and one HDMI 1.4 input (number 5), a hybrid composite/component connection, a USB 3.0 port, both optical digital and analog audio outputs, and an Ethernet port to go along with Wi-Fi connection. You can even “cast” content to the TV using a smartphone and Google Cast-enabled apps (there are a lot!).

Sony 75-inch XBR X850F ($1,798)

best superbowl tv deals sony xbr850f

Sony might be known for having some of the highest prices in the TV landscape, but it’s also known for its superb image processing. The X850F, which was introduced in 2018, is no exception. It features the 4K HDR Processor X1 (not Extreme) which the company says works with 4K X-Reality Pro to upscale standard definition and high-definition content to “near 4K high-dynamic range” quality. Like its more expensive stablemate, the X900F, this model features 4K HDR Super Bit Mapping which Sony says can reveal thousands of shades and gradations of light, making natural gradients like sunsets look more realistic than ever before. Right now this 4K Android TV with HDR & HLG (and soon Dolby Vision) is $500 off its regular price, hitting a sweet spot between picture size, picture quality, and price.

Samsung 82-inch Q6FN QLED (QN82Q6FNAFXZA) ($3,000)

best superbowl tv deals samsung 82 inch q6fn

We realize three grand for a TV doesn’t sound like much of deal. If that TV is Samsung’s monster 82-inch Q6FN series QLED 4K TV that normally sells for $4,500, however, you do the math. The Q6FN might be Samsung’s entry-level QLED series, but that’s like saying the Cayman is Porsche’s entry-level car — both are still superb examples of what these companies can achieve. The 2018 QLED models come surprisingly close to OLED’s picture performance — heck we even gave the range-topping Q9FN our best LED TV rating of all time — and the Q6FN enjoys many of the same characteristics. With 4K, HDR, a clever ambient mode for displaying art or information, and virtually invisible bezels on three sides, need we say more?

TCL 65″ 5-Series 4K HDR Roku TV ($630)

best superbowl tv deals tcl 65 inch 5 series

TCL is proving itself to be nearly unstoppable as the value leader in today’s TV market. Here’s proof: Its 65-inch 5-series Roku TV is now more than 50 percent off its regular price of $1,300. The 5-series may not have the stunning picture quality of OLED or QLED, but when you consider it’s got 4K, Dolby Vision and HDR10 compatibility, and a killer Roku operating system running the show, we’re frankly surprised it doesn’t cost a lot more. Frankly, this TV is currently one of the best deals in a big screen TV, at any size.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

iPhone X vs. iPhone 8 vs. iPhone 8 Plus: What are the differences?
Sonos Beam Speaker
Deals

Amazon knocks $50 off the Sonos Beam soundbar and smart speaker

If you're looking to add some oomph to your home audio setup, then through February 3, the Alexa-enabled Sonos Beam is on sale for $50 off, bringing this excellent sound bar down to just $349 on Amazon.
Posted By Lucas Coll
lg oled black friday deals c8 tv hero
Deals

Take a gander at the best deals on 4K TVs for January 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
OLED vs. LED
Home Theater

OLED or LED? We pick the winner in the battle of competing TV tech

The acronyms OLED and LED sound and look very similar, but the two technologies are vastly different in terms of engineering, performance, and capabilities. Which technology wins when you pit OLED versus LED in a TV?
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Caleb Denison
Xbox One X
Gaming

Xbox One X vs. PS4 Pro: Which console is more powerful?

Far from cooling down, the console wars are only getting more intense. We compare Microsoft's Xbox One X to Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro to help you decide which premium console is right for you.
Posted By Will Fulton
YouTube TV on Roku TV
Home Theater

Google’s Super Bowl surprise: YouTube TV is going nationwide

Just in time for the big game, Google has announced that it is expanding its YouTube TV live-streaming service from 100 of the biggest U.S. markets to cover 98 percent of American households.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Hulu with Live TV
Home Theater

Hulu drops price for entry-level users, hikes price of live TV tier

Hulu lowered prices on its most basic ad-based tier by $2 per month, but has simultaneously raised the cost for those who subscribe to its live TV streaming tier, matching moves by the other major streaming companies.
Posted By Parker Hall
Amazon Fire TV ReCast
Home Theater

Amazon's Fire TV Recast brings old-school TV into the streaming era

Amazon's Fire TV Recast offers dedicated cord cutters and cable-less rural viewers easy on-demand access to their favorite major network TV shows, with a fantastic user interface to match.
Posted By Parker Hall
new on netflix
Home Theater

What’s new on Netflix and what’s leaving in February 2019

Our complete list of what's new on Netflix for February 2019 and which titles will be removed will help you catch up on your bingeing, and also ensure you don't miss any titles heading into the streaming ether.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Deadpool 2 review
Home Theater

Here’s what’s new on HBO and what’s leaving in February 2019

Whether you're a cable lifer or a staunch cord cutter, there's never been a better time to get down with premium TV. February 2019 brings Deadpool 2 and season 6 of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.
Posted By Rick Marshall
roku premiere cheapest 4k streamer
Home Theater

Amazon discounts the Roku Premiere, allowing you to stream 4K HDR for $30

You can now get a Roku Premiere streaming device for just a dollar more than the base model Roku model, allowing you to add 4K HDR streaming quality to your TV for cheaper than ever.
Posted By Parker Hall
sling tv
Home Theater

Everything to know about Sling TV: Channels, pricing, and more

Sling TV has grown a great deal since its launch. Now there are more channels and more packages to chose from, with prices to match, and more is being added all the time. Everything you need to know is right here.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
equalizer settings
Home Theater

How to master your equalizer settings for the perfect sound

You may know what an EQ is, but do you know how to adjust equalizer settings for the best possible sound? We go through the basics of the modern EQ and lay out some guidelines for how to achieve tip-top sound from your system.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Klipsch WiSA audio system
Home Theater

Everything to know about WiSA, the wireless home theater technology

Although WiSA has been around for several years, you may not have heard of this wireless home theater technology. What is WiSA, and why should you care? We have all of these answers and more, in our WiSA explainer.
Posted By Simon Cohen
headphone buying guide earbuds apple airpods
Home Theater

Apple's new AirPods could arrive within months, pack health sensor tech

Apple's plans to release new AirPods could happen in the first half of 2019. A wireless charging case, health sensors, water resistance, and better Siri integration are some of the improvements rumored to be part of the new package.
Posted By Parker Hall, Ryan Waniata