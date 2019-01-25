Share

If you’ve been waiting for the Super Bowl to grab a great deal on a new 4K TV, your patience is about to be rewarded. Just like in years past, most TV brands are offering significant savings on a variety of models, so this really is a good time to grab a big TV for the big game. Before you march off to your local big box store with a fistful of dollars, check out our roundup of the best Super Bowl TV deals. Not all discounts are equal, and neither are the TVs, so we’ve only included the best of the best.

Here are our picks for the best 4K Super Bowl TV deals:

Hisense R7 Series Roku TV ($300)

Let’s start with a TV that even those on a tight budget can probably afford. The Hisense R7 Series 55-inch 4K HDR Roku TV may not exhibit the same color performance or deep black levels we see in OLED or QLED TVs, but seriously, at this price who cares? The R7 has just about every feature you could want in a new TV, including Roku’s amazing catalog of channels (including Netflix) and its brilliantly simply smart TV interface, HDR, and three HDMI ports for decent connectivity options. Did we mention it’s just $300? Let’s say that again: It’s only $300 — a $200 savings on the already amazing regular price.

LG OLED C8 Series ($1,700-$7,000)

If you aren’t aware of all of the superlatives that have been heaped on LG’s outstanding OLED TVs, you should check out our coverage of this incredible display. We consider the C8 series one of the best TVs on the market, period. With black levels that are as inky as they come, along with color and contrast to match, the only thing missing was a great price. At $1,700 for the 55-inch C8 (a $500 savings) we’d say that box has now been ticked. Though the discounts on the 65- and 77-inch models aren’t as steep, it’s still a good time to pick one up. With Dolby Vision and HDR10, and generous connectivity options, you can’t go wrong. Plus, OLED technology’s ultra-fast response time makes it an ideal way to experience the fast action on the gridiron.

Vizio P-Series Quantum PQ65-F1 ($1,400)

In 2018, Vizio added quantum dot technology to its top-of-the-line P-series, and in so doing, dramatically undercut Samsung’s prices for its quantum dot TVs, the QLED line. For its Super Bowl sale, Vizio is slashing $700 off of the regular price of the P-Series Quantum, the PQ65-F1, making it even more affordable at just $1,400 at Costco and Sam’s Club. With 4K, Dolby Vision and HDR10, billions of colors, and up to 2,000 nits of brightness, this TV can keep up with the best the market has to offer. Built-in Chromecast streaming, Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility, and Vizio’s own SmartCast app round out its impressive feature list.

Vizio P-Series P75-F1 ($1,700)

Even before Vizio updated the P-series with quantum dot models, the regular P-series was already a fantastic value. It’s still one of the best deals around, especially if you want a massive screen, as the Vizio P-Series P75-F1 is down to $1,700 — a $300 savings. Unlike some of Vizio’s cheaper models, the P-series gives you just about everything, including a TV tuner, four HDR-capable HDMI 2.0a inputs and one HDMI 1.4 input (number 5), a hybrid composite/component connection, a USB 3.0 port, both optical digital and analog audio outputs, and an Ethernet port to go along with Wi-Fi connection. You can even “cast” content to the TV using a smartphone and Google Cast-enabled apps (there are a lot!).

Sony 75-inch XBR X850F ($1,798)

Sony might be known for having some of the highest prices in the TV landscape, but it’s also known for its superb image processing. The X850F, which was introduced in 2018, is no exception. It features the 4K HDR Processor X1 (not Extreme) which the company says works with 4K X-Reality Pro to upscale standard definition and high-definition content to “near 4K high-dynamic range” quality. Like its more expensive stablemate, the X900F, this model features 4K HDR Super Bit Mapping which Sony says can reveal thousands of shades and gradations of light, making natural gradients like sunsets look more realistic than ever before. Right now this 4K Android TV with HDR & HLG (and soon Dolby Vision) is $500 off its regular price, hitting a sweet spot between picture size, picture quality, and price.

Samsung 82-inch Q6FN QLED (QN82Q6FNAFXZA) ($3,000)

We realize three grand for a TV doesn’t sound like much of deal. If that TV is Samsung’s monster 82-inch Q6FN series QLED 4K TV that normally sells for $4,500, however, you do the math. The Q6FN might be Samsung’s entry-level QLED series, but that’s like saying the Cayman is Porsche’s entry-level car — both are still superb examples of what these companies can achieve. The 2018 QLED models come surprisingly close to OLED’s picture performance — heck we even gave the range-topping Q9FN our best LED TV rating of all time — and the Q6FN enjoys many of the same characteristics. With 4K, HDR, a clever ambient mode for displaying art or information, and virtually invisible bezels on three sides, need we say more?

TCL 65″ 5-Series 4K HDR Roku TV ($630)

TCL is proving itself to be nearly unstoppable as the value leader in today’s TV market. Here’s proof: Its 65-inch 5-series Roku TV is now more than 50 percent off its regular price of $1,300. The 5-series may not have the stunning picture quality of OLED or QLED, but when you consider it’s got 4K, Dolby Vision and HDR10 compatibility, and a killer Roku operating system running the show, we’re frankly surprised it doesn’t cost a lot more. Frankly, this TV is currently one of the best deals in a big screen TV, at any size.