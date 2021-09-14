The best VPN for Kodi in 2021

Kodi may not be the most popular streaming platform on the internet, but it may be the most consumer-friendly and revolutionary one available. While a Kodi VPN may not be necessary for most customers, anytime you can connect to the internet on a platform or device, we would recommend you keep yourself protected. If you’re interested in taking the concept of smart TV and controlling it how you wish, then Kodi is an amazing platform for you. A VPN for Kodi could help you from any malicious parties or invaders looking to make use of your data, so if you want to stay safe while online, we recommend taking a look at our list of some of the best VPN services.

If you haven’t heard of Kodi, we sincerely recommend checking it out as it’s an open-source home theater software that enables you to store all your sources of information in one location. Keep all that information safe and sound by using a VPN for Kodi so you can enjoy yourself in peace. Kodi is completely free to use, so if you want to stay true to that theme, check out some of the best free VPN services to complement Kodi. We would certainly encourage you to purchase a subscription from one of the reputable options in the list below, as many pundits and consumers question if free VPNs are safe or not. If you’re looking for a Kodi VPN, then look no further! Our team has put considerable amounts of time and research into curating the list perfect for our readers, so give these VPNs a try.

NordVPN

Country of registration: Panama

Panama Clients supported: iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux

iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux Cost: $12 per month

$12 per month Number of servers: 5,237+

5,237+ Simultaneous connections : 6

: 6 Unlimited global bandwidth

We think NordVPN is one of the best VPNs out there not only because of its marketing prowess and popularity but because the company backs its words up with its vast array of security features and functionality. Simply put, NordVPN has some of the best security on the market with its military-grade AES 256-bit encryption. If you want a VPN for Kodi that prioritizes user privacy and data protection, we wholly recommend NordVPN as your number one choice. Connecting to these servers means that you can obfuscate your IP address and appear completely anonymous on the World Wide Web without a trace of your digital identity to be found. NordVPN incorporates multiple protocols, kill switch features, double protection, and a host of other features to make each and every customer feel safe.

You can connect to 5,000+ global servers at the switch of a button. At the tip of your fingers, you have the ability to protect yourself online and obfuscate your IP address to make it appear like you’re residing in any country you wish (assuming NordVPN has a server there). This is especially great for those who live in countries with restrictive policies and laws that censor the free internet. If you’re living in China and want to access Kodi, NordVPN is an excellent VPN for Kodi as you can easily connect to the U.S. servers and access all the content you want.

For $12 a month, NordVPN is not exactly cheap, but if you feel like you can commit yourself to a long-term subscription plan, you can bag yourself a nice discount the longer you subscribe for. If for any reason, you feel dissatisfied with the service, then you’re free to contact a 24/7 customer support representative to discuss a full refund under the company’s 30-day money-back guarantee. This ensures you practically have a free 30-day trial to test NordVPN to see if you like it.

ExpressVPN

Country of registration: British Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands Clients supported: iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux

iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux Cost: $13 per month

$13 per month Number of servers: 3,000+

3,000+ Simultaneous connections: 5

5 MediaStreamer DNS for around the clock geo-unblocking

ExpressVPN is another titan in the VPN industry that matches NordVPN blow for blow. If you’re looking at lists of the most popular and best VPNs, you’ll generally find these two on the list. What makes ExpressVPN so great is the competition it has with all the other great VPNs that raise the bar so high, which is always good for customers! If one VPN implements a ground-breaking security feature, then ExpressVPN is always willing to introduce something even better. This VPN for Kodi is extremely accessible, easy to install and use, and you can just set and forget it. No worries about data caps, severe connectivity drops, or security issues at all.

Admittedly, $13 a month is not the cheapest option out there and can be a major commitment for a lot of customers. That may be one of the biggest caveats in ExpressVPN’s long list of features, however, if you purchase a long-term subscription plan, then you can enjoy heavy discounts. Additionally, ExpressVPN frequently offers extra discounts, so you can always keep an eye out for those! We do think that ExpressVPN is an amazing Kodi VPN that’s worth the money due to its great server speeds and accessibility.

For streaming purposes, we think ExpressVPN is perfect for you as its MediaStreamer DNS functionality practically ensures you’ll never experience quality drops, buffer times, or severe lag. This does rely on your own personal internet speed to a certain degree, of course, but in the past, VPNs were notorious for slowing down and clogging your internet network. If you’re looking for a great VPN for Kodi that allows you to stream your favorite movies and TV shows without a hitch, we would certainly recommend this one.

Surfshark

Country of registration: British Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands Clients supported: iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux

iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux Cost: $13 per month

$13 per month Number of servers: 3,200+

3,200+ Simultaneous connections: Unlimited

Unlimited Unlimited global bandwidth

Surfshark is relatively new to the VPN industry, having been founded in 2018, but that doesn’t detract from its astonishingly fast servers and comprehensive security package. This exponential growth in popularity is not a fluke, and Surfshark has worked hard on its product to ensure that customers are getting the best product possible. This VPN for Kodi is one of the best out there due to its understanding that a significant portion of its audience uses its services for streaming purposes. What better way to complement streaming platforms like Kodi than to prioritize server speeds and connectivity?

Connect to 3,000+ servers in a flash and travel wherever you want in the world! Having a wide variety of servers across the globe is almost a necessity for VPNs at this point, and it’s great for those who want to unblock geo-locked content on Netflix or other streaming platforms. For those who rely on VPNs due to political instability in their country, Surfshark is the perfect choice as you get access to unlimited simultaneous connections and unlimited global bandwidth. You’re free to protect all of your devices as well as your family and friends with one subscription plan.

Due to the fact that you can connect an unlimited amount of devices, we feel that Surfshark certainly warrants the $13 per month price tag. We feel that this Kodi VPN provides excellent value for money, and we can guarantee you won’t regret your purchase!

Hotspot Shield

Country of registration: United States

United States Clients supported: iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux

iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux Cost: $8 per month

$8 per month Number of servers: 1,800+

1,800+ Simultaneous connections : 5

: 5 Specialized streaming mode

Hotspot Shield is a Kodi VPN you’ll see advertised all over the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. We must agree that this VPN is a solid choice for those who consume content on their mobile devices regularly. Although Hotspot Shield does have fewer servers globally than most on this list, we believe that there’s plenty of room to grow, as the company is focusing a lot of energy and resources into ensuring they have an app that is accessible and easy to use.

What our team was particularly impressed with were Hotspot Shield’s specialized streaming servers that work perfectly for Kodi. We experienced zero lag, and some of the members of our team reported seeing increases in internet speed (perhaps due to their ISP throttling the connection in the first place). If you live in a country with subpar internet speeds and often find yourself struggling to enjoy a show because of further decreases in speed from a VPN, then Hotspot Shield is for you.

To add to Hotspot Shield’s positives: it’s relatively cheap at only $8 a month. For a VPN subscription, this is rather forgiving, considering you have access to a whole slew of features and protections. If you want to give the service a go before you purchase, you’re entitled to a free 500Mb a day with the company’s free data plan.

PrivadoVPN

Country of registration: Switzerland

Switzerland Clients supported: iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS

iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS Cost: $5 per month

$5 per month Number of servers: 200+

200+ Simultaneous connections: 10

10 Free 10Gbps data monthly

PrivadoVPN is one of the more unique Kodi VPNs because every single customer is entitled to a free 10Gbps every single month. There aren’t a lot of VPNs that give that generous amount of free data to customers, but PrivadoVPN feels like the freemium model suits its customer base well. There are certain restrictions compared to the paid subscription model, such as fewer servers to connect to, but all-in-all, this service is one of the best free VPNs on the market right now.

Not only that, but at only $5 a month, PrivadoVPN is by far the cheapest option on this list. Perfect for those who are on a budget and appreciate a cheap monthly commitment. Many customers who know they are going to be using a VPN for the long-term but don’t have the funds to commit to a hefty monthly fee will surely enjoy PrivadoVPN’s services. The fee is not indicative of its quality, though. PrivadoVPN’s servers are lightning-fast and provide industry-standard protections great for any customer.

You can connect up to 10 of your devices simultaneously so you can cover all of your important devices and stay protected whenever, wherever! If you don’t have 10 devices, then feel free to connect your family and loved ones and introduce them to VPNs. They will surely appreciate the notion and the fact that they’re getting great privacy protection for free via your subscription. If not, you could always introduce them to PrivadoVPN’s free data plan.

CyberGhost

Country of registration: Romania

Clients supported: iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, Linux

Cost: $13 per month

Number of servers: 7,300+

Simultaneous connections: 7

Advanced security on all servers

CyberGhost is a company from Romania that prioritizes user safety and privacy, and after a quick scan of its website, you can see how serious the company is regarding its customers’ data. Its headquarters’ location is important as it is out of jurisdiction from the 14 Eyes alliance, meaning the company is not required to forfeit any of its customers’ data or information. CyberGhost puts its money where its mouth is and makes sure your data is never collected through its ironclad no-log policy.

On top of its strict privacy policies, CyberGhost has a boatload of servers you can connect to. By far the most out of this list of VPNs, you can connect to over 7,000 servers with the click of a button! Hop about the world and access geo-locked content with ease.

This Kodi VPN is easy to use and complements the media platform smoothly without a hitch. You just connect to the CyberGhost servers, and you’ll forget it’s even on. This hands-off approach makes the VPN appealing for the masses as it requires minimal participation or technical knowledge. Set and forget, and you can enjoy your content as it was supposed to.

Is a VPN worth it for Kodi?

Kodi is open-source, free-to-use software, which is amazing for those who wish to take more control over their digital lives. Being able to store and manage movies, TV shows, music, games, and more all in an easy-to-comprehend fashion is something we all would appreciate. You have services like Apple Music or Netflix, but they don’t quite cover a wide array of media like Kodi does. Being open-source is a great way for informed customers to ensure that the company hasn’t implemented any malicious code that collects user data, but having information like source code can come with its dangers. If someone wanted to create a similar program with malicious intentions and disguise it as Kodi (known as phishing), then it’s much easier to do so when the source code is out there for everyone to see.

A VPN won’t protect you from instances like that — you’ll need to rely on your intuition and knowledge. Fret not, though, because there currently aren’t any cases of Kodi duplicates infecting the market. We would certainly recommend purchasing and using a Kodi VPN just in case. You never know when your information could be compromised, no matter how hard the software developers try. All it takes is one small mistake or leak to reveal your whole identity online. If you’re looking for a VPN for Kodi, we would recommend ones like NordVPN with great streaming capabilities and fast server speeds.

How to use a VPN with Kodi

Kodi is available to use on almost any device, so the installation process may be different depending on which you’re using. In general, though, the process is extremely straightforward and easy to do. If you’re using Kodi on Windows, MacOS, iOS, or Android, then you’ll just need to download the Kodi VPN app or client on the app store or the official website. From there, you can follow the installation setup process and open the app. You’ll need to allow VPN permissions on your smartphone, but this process is done for you in a matter of seconds. Lastly, just press the big connect button, and you’re snug and protected! Browse the internet, watch movies, or stream your favorite TV shows without a care in the world.

Editors' Recommendations