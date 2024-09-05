Beyerdynamic has revamped its top-of-the line wireless earbuds and wireless headphones with two new models, the Amiron 300 ($280) and Aventho 300 ($400). They’ll be available in black or white color options when they go on sale in October.

The naming convention of the new models may confuse some long-time Beyerdynamic fans. Historically, the company has used the Amiron name to refer to its wired and wireless over-ear headphones, like the open-back Amiron Home and the wireless Amiron Wireless. However, the new Amiron 300 are the company’s flagship wireless earbuds (the company’s first wireless earbuds are the Free Byrd.)

Beyerdynamic says the Amiron 300 have been developed with comfort in mind. That’s a good thing, because one my few concerns about the Free Byrd was the difficulty some folks might have in getting a comfortable fit. The company must be feeling very confident that the new shape is a lot better — the Amiron 300 ship with just five different ear tip options, whereas the Free Byrd come with eight: five sizes of silicone tips and three sizes of memory foam tips.

For the moment, Beyerdynamic is being a bit coy on the Amiron 300’s full specs. They use the company’s 10mm dynamic drivers, while a six-mic system provide noise cancellation and voice calling.

The ANC system is adaptive and has a transparency mode setting for hearing sounds around you. With Bluetooth 5.3, they also support multipoint for simultaneous device connections, and wear sensors on the earbuds give you auto-pause and resume functionality when you remove or reinsert them.

They’ll get a claimed 10 hours of playtime on a charge, with a total of 38 hours when you include the Qi-capable wireless charging case. A 10-minute charge provides an additional two hours of playtime. We’re still waiting to hear about deeper specs, e.g. their IPX rating, available Bluetooth codecs, hi-res audio compatibility, and whether they’ll support Bluetooth LE Audio/Auracast.

The Aventho 300 hearken back to the company’s line of premium on-ear wireless headphones, the Aventho Wireless. Unlike those early Aventho cans, which used Beyerdynamic’s top-of-the-line Tesla drivers, the new Aventho are over-ear headphones that feature the company’s Stellar.45 drivers.

The Aventho 300 have spatial audio features like head tracking for more immersive Dolby Atmos Music listening, and a hybrid noise-cancellation system powered by dual Sony chipsets on either side of the headphones. Like the Amiron 300, they have wear sensors and the controls are split between physical button and touch sensors on the outside of the earcups.

Beyerdynamic uses Bluetooth 5.4 on these cans (with multipoint) and the company has confirmed they’ll work with LE Audio. On the codec side of the equation, the Aventho get AAC and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound-based aptX Adaptive and AptX Lossless.

The USB-C port can be used for charging as well as digital audio, plus there’s a dedicated 3.5mm jack for analog connections.

Battery life is pegged at up to 50 hours, with a 10-minute fast charge providing up to five hours of additional playtime, Beyerdynamic claims.