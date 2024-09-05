 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Beyerdynamic launches new flagship wireless earbuds and headphones

By
Beyerdynamic AMIRON 300 and AVENTHO 300.
Beyerdynamic

Beyerdynamic has revamped its top-of-the line wireless earbuds and wireless headphones with two new models, the Amiron 300 ($280) and Aventho 300 ($400). They’ll be available in black or white color options when they go on sale in October.

The naming convention of the new models may confuse some long-time Beyerdynamic fans. Historically, the company has used the Amiron name to refer to its wired and wireless over-ear headphones, like the open-back Amiron Home and the wireless Amiron Wireless. However, the new Amiron 300 are the company’s flagship wireless earbuds (the company’s first wireless earbuds are the Free Byrd.)

Beyerdynamic AMIRON 300.
Beyerdynamic

Beyerdynamic says the Amiron 300 have been developed with comfort in mind. That’s a good thing, because one my few concerns about the Free Byrd was the difficulty some folks might have in getting a comfortable fit. The company must be feeling very confident that the new shape is a lot better — the Amiron 300 ship with just five different ear tip options, whereas the Free Byrd come with eight: five sizes of silicone tips and three sizes of memory foam tips.

Beyerdynamic AMIRON 300.
Beyerdynamic

For the moment, Beyerdynamic is being a bit coy on the Amiron 300’s full specs. They use the company’s 10mm dynamic drivers, while a six-mic system provide noise cancellation and voice calling.

Recommended Videos

The ANC system is adaptive and has a transparency mode setting for hearing sounds around you. With Bluetooth 5.3, they also support multipoint for simultaneous device connections, and wear sensors on the earbuds give you auto-pause and resume functionality when you remove or reinsert them.

They’ll get a claimed 10 hours of playtime on a charge, with a total of 38 hours when you include the Qi-capable wireless charging case. A 10-minute charge provides an additional two hours of playtime. We’re still waiting to hear about deeper specs, e.g. their IPX rating, available Bluetooth codecs, hi-res audio compatibility, and whether they’ll support Bluetooth LE Audio/Auracast.

Beyerdynamic AVENTHO 300.
Beyerdynamic

The Aventho 300 hearken back to the company’s line of premium on-ear wireless headphones, the Aventho Wireless. Unlike those early Aventho cans, which used Beyerdynamic’s top-of-the-line Tesla drivers, the new Aventho are over-ear headphones that feature the company’s Stellar.45 drivers.

The Aventho 300 have spatial audio features like head tracking for more immersive Dolby Atmos Music listening, and a hybrid noise-cancellation system powered by dual Sony chipsets on either side of the headphones. Like the Amiron 300, they have wear sensors and the controls are split between physical button and touch sensors on the outside of the earcups.

Beyerdynamic AVENTHO 300.
Beyerdynamic

Beyerdynamic uses Bluetooth 5.4 on these cans (with multipoint) and the company has confirmed they’ll work with LE Audio. On the codec side of the equation, the Aventho get AAC and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound-based aptX Adaptive and AptX Lossless.

The USB-C port can be used for charging as well as digital audio, plus there’s a dedicated 3.5mm jack for analog connections.

Battery life is pegged at up to 50 hours, with a 10-minute fast charge providing up to five hours of additional playtime, Beyerdynamic claims.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like spatial…
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 launch with a $30 discount
OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

OnePlus' new wireless earbuds  -- the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 -- are now official. You can buy them in either cream or black for $180 starting August 20. However, OnePlus is celebrating the launch with a $30 discount if you buy the Buds Pro 3 within the first 30 days.

The new Buds Pro 3 make use of an unusual internal acoustic architecture. In addition to housing two drivers per earbud (a 6mm tweeter and an 11mm woofer), the Buds Pro 3 also have two digital-to-analog converters (DACs) per bud, each dedicated to a single driver.

Read more
Beats Studio Pro get the Kim Kardashian treatment
Kim Kardashian models three new Beats Studio Pro colors.

Beats and Kim Kardashian are collaborating again. This time, the reality star and style icon is bringing her three custom colors (Moon, Dune, and Earth) to the Beats Studio Pro, the company's flagship noise-canceling wireless headphones. Known as the "Beats x Kim," you'll be able to buy the new models starting August 15 online at or for $350 -- the same price as the standard Studio Pro colors. They'll also be at select Apple retail stores.

“I’m so excited we’re bringing these three popular, chic colors to Beats’ most iconic and advanced headphones,” said Kim Kardashian in an emailed press release. “Beats Studio have always been a fashion statement, so I can’t wait to see how everyone styles them.”

Read more
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 get smaller and smarter
Two pairs of Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 in their charge case.

Google's newest wireless earbuds are now (after copious leaks) finally official: The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 will come in off-white, dark gray, mint, and pink colors when they go on sale in September for $229, an almost $30 increase from the price the company set for the first-gen Pixel Buds Pro.

Google says it has made many improvements both internally and externally, though many of their capabilities have already been added to the first-gen Buds Pro via firmware updates.

Read more