Beyerdynamic updates its reference studio headphones with mobile-friendly drivers

Beyerdynamic DT 1990 Pro MKII.
Beyerdynamic

Beyerdynamic has announced an update to its DT 1770 Pro and DT 1990 Pro reference-grade studio headphones. The MKII versions use the company’s new Tesla.45 drivers, which have a low, 30-ohm impedance, making them more versatile and easier to use with the low-power amplifiers found on smartphones, tablets, and computers. The previous models used 250-ohm drivers. Both the closed-back DT 1770 Pro MKII and the open-back DT 1990 Pro MKII are available starting October 29 for for $600 at beyerdynamic.com and on Amazon.

Beyerdynamic DT 1770 Pro MKII.
Beyerdynamic

“As we continue to see the lines blur between traditional studio setups and at-home production workflows,” said Beyerdynamic CEO Andreas Rapp, “flexibility and uncompromised audio quality have become key priorities for professionals and enthusiasts alike.” Rapp claims the new models exemplify this, offering cleaner sound, improved comfort, and precision.

That cleaner, more precise sound comes from the company’s new Tesla.45 driver, which it developed and manufactures at the company’s headquarters in Heilbronn, Germany. Beyerdynamic says the driver’s diaphragm — made from PEEK polymer — cuts distortion, sharpens response, and delivers deep, precise bass. The driver’s lighter voice coil, made of aluminum-coated copper wire, produces “a more balanced treble response without sharp spikes, while still maintaining beyerdynamic’s sound signature—high detail and clarity across the entire treble range—ensuring precision for critical mixing decisions.”

Beyerdynamic DT 1770 Pro MKII.
Beyerdynamic

If you’re familiar with the previous versions of these cans, the construction of the MKII editions will be familiar: a single-sided, detachable cable design that uses a 3-pin mini-XLR connection. Flexible spring steel headbands made from a combination of memory foam and durable leatherette have a fontanelle recess to prevent pressure and discomfort from forming at the top of the head.

Beyerdynamic DT 1990 Pro MKII.
Beyerdynamic

The earpads and headbands are both easily replaced. The DT 1770 PRO MKII comes with both leatherette and velour earpads, while the DT 1990 Pro MKII has two different types of velour earpads. One is a “producing velour” that the company says will deliver a fuller, more exciting sound thanks to a slight bass boost. The other is a “mixing & mastering velour,” which offers a more analytical sound for making final mix decisions.

Beyerdynamic DT 1770 Pro MKII.
Beyerdynamic

In the box, you’ll find a hard travel case, a 3-meter (9.8 feet) straight cable, and a 5-meter (16.4 feet) spiral cable, each with a lockable 3-pin mini-XLR connector. The cables have 3.5mm source connectors, and a 6.35mm adapter is also included. Beyerdynamic also makes an optional mini-XLR-to-USB-C cable with a built-in 32-bit/384kHz DAC.

