The best projector Black Friday deals from only $70

A projector is a fun and often affordable alternative to a traditional TV. Even a lower quality projector has a coolness factor to it that will make you want to pull it out from time to time. So, if you don’t have a projector already, or want to upgrade, be sure to look to browse the Black Friday deals we’ve uncovered so far. We’ve found deals spanning multiple categories of projectors, so be sure to check out items from every category to see if you can find something you like.

Best Full HD projector Black Friday deals

Standard high definition is a great place to start your projector journey. These projectors are typically great for beginners and work wonderfully with home video, older films, and (if you aren’t too picky) just about anything else, too. Remember that projector screens (or your wall) don’t have pixels in and of themselves, so the display will be a bit different than the HD screens you’re used to looking at. Try these HD projectors for the best Black Friday projector deals:

ELEPHAS Mini Projector for iPhone —

GROVIEW 1080p WiFi Projector —

Yaber Buffalo Pro U9 —

Yaber Buffalo Pro U10 —

LG CineBeam —

Miroir M600 —

Samsung Freestyle (2nd Gen) —

Best 4K projector Black Friday deals

If you do want a step up to something better, try these 4K projectors. In fact, our research suggests that most of the best projectors are 4K projectors. So, to give your viewing a leg up, consider one of these projectors while they are heavily discounted:

VANKYO Vista T4 4K ultra-HD smart triple-laser short-throw projector — $2,999, was $3,500

While everyone else is busy shopping for regular TVs, which are only available up to a certain size, you might consider an excellent discount on a short-throw laser projector. Vankyo’s Vista T4 will completely transform the way you experience home cinema. It’s like bringing the movie theater into your living room, with some incredibly modern features to take that experience and elevate it beyond anything you’ve ever seen before. For starters, screen size starts at a minimum of 80 inches with only a 3.3-inch projection distance, and you can project up to 150-inch screen at 16.7 inches. But with short-throw projectors, the system can be relatively close to the wall with an excellent throw ratio of 0.233, so you can rest it on a home entertainment stand or shelf. For reference, the minimum projection distance — which is how far the projector needs to be from the surface — is 3.3 inches.

It also offers a crystal-clear native 4K resolution (3840 by 2160) with 2,100 lumens of brightness — that’s bright enough to be seen in a lit daytime — using a triple RGB+ set of lasers. It supports HDR10+, Dolby Sound via powerful 60-watt speakers, MEMC, 3D, and mobile-to-screen mirroring. Three HDMI ports are included, allowing you to plug in a streaming device, such as the bundled 4K Fire TV stick, to begin watching right away. But the best part is the Black Friday deal, which saves over $500 off the regular price. It’s yours today for just $2,999, and that’s a bargain you cannot beat. Especially when you compare it to the average cost of an 80-inch TV, which is the same price, if not more. Here, you’re getting a 150-inch display. That’s phenomenal.

Beyond that, here are some more 4K projectors on sale:

REDEER 4K Projector —

Hisense PX2-PRO —

Hisense L5H Laser TV X-Fusion UST Projector w/ Screen —

Best BenQ projector Black Friday deals

BenQ projectors get a special place on the list. They have fantastic build quality, premium features, and simple exude quality. Take a look at our recent BenQ HT4550i 4K projector review for an up close and personal look at what makes a BenQ a BenQ. Then, come back and shop these deals while you can:

BenQ TH685P 1080P Gaming Projector —

BenQ TH69OST 4LED —

BenQ TK700 —

BenQ TK700STi —

BenQ X3000i Smart Gaming Projector —

Best Epson projector Black Friday deals

Epson strives to make projectors that have intensely high image quality. You’re also likely to see things like built-in Android TV and other smart, convenient features that you didn’t know you were missing from less advanced projectors. Shop these deals while they last:

Epson EpiqVision Flex CO-WO1 —

Epson Pro EX7280 —

Epson Home Cinema 3200 —

Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS300 —

Epson Home Cinema 5050UB 4K PRO —

How we chose these projector Black Friday deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best projector Black Friday deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best projector Black Friday deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Black Friday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

Should you shop these deals or wait for Cyber Monday?

Shop now! That’s our advice.

There’s no guarantee that the best projector Black Friday deals we’re seeing today will be available tomorrow, let alone on Cyber Monday, and it’s even more unlikely that these items will be cheaper then. The same deals we’re seeing on Black Friday tend to run the weekend through the Cyber Monday deals event.

In the unlikely event that the item you purchased today is cheaper on Cyber Monday, you can always purchase it again and cancel or return the original order. It’s better to get something in the bag than miss out on what could just be the bargain of the year. Time isn’t on our side when it comes to Black Friday deals.

But that’s what we’re here for: We help you find the best deals. If we’ve included something on this list, we don’t think it’s price will slip further between now and Cyber Monday — and if it does, it won’t be by anything significant (a few bucks at most), so it still represents a significant savings, and one that’s not to be missed.

