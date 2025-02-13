BlueAnt’s new headphones pump your workouts with extra bass

Australian audio company, BlueAnt — the same brand that’s been making Bluetooth accessories since 2003 — has a new set of wireless noise-canceling headphones called Pump X, which are designed specifically for powering workouts. They come in three colors (black/gold, white/gold, or black/silver) and are available on Amazon for $170.

Over-ear headphones sound great, but they aren’t always the best choice for workouts as the fully enclosed earcups tend to get hot. The Pump X partially solve for this problem by shipping with two sets of swappable ear cushions: a standard memory foam set and one that uses cooling gel.

According to BlueAnt, the new cans are also built to survive intense gym sessions, with IP54 sweat and splash resistance, a “secure-yet-comfortable fit,” and robust construction.

They also include an “X mode” EQ setting that maximizes bass response for those times when you need a bit more energy in your soundtrack.

BlueAnt says all of playback and volume controls are clickable and integrated into the X logo on the right earcup.

Battery life has been pegged at 34 hours with ANC on or 58 hours when it’s off. In the box, you get a carry pouch and a single USB-C to USB-C cable, which is used for both charging and USB audio when connected to a phone or computer. However, there is no analog audio option, so the cans will always need to be charged up if you want to use them. If you plan to use them for travel (especially for airplane use), you’ll need a Bluetooth transmitter.