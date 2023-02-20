 Skip to main content
This Bose QC45 Presidents Day headphone deal ends tonight

Andrew Morrisey
By
Man wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones.

Today’s Presidents Day sales make for one of the best days of the year to buy a new set of headphones. There are a lot of headphone deals taking place today, but none as exciting as what you can find at Best Buy, where you can get the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise-cancelling headphones for just $279. These headphones would regularly set you back $329, which makes this deal worth a savings of $50. Free shipping is included with your purchase, but you’ll need to act quickly, as it ends at midnight.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones

You can rarely go wrong with anything made by Bose, as it’s one of the premier names in consumer audio. And while Bose makes a number of different headphones for a number of different needs, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are the perfect balance of immersion, comfort, and sound quality. With their world-class noise-cancelling performance, you can tune into your work day without being distracted by noisy surroundings, or immerse yourself in your favorite home theater content. In fact, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are made to compete with even the best noise-cancelling headphones.

In addition to top notch noise-cancellation, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones also feature the top notch sound quality Bose is known for. You can personalize your listening preferences with adjustable equalizer settings. With the Bose Music App you can adjust the bass, mid, and treble levels to your like, or use one of the included presets. The app also walks you through a simple setup process, making it easy to pair with your computer, mobile device, or home theater. The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones get up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, and with quick-charging technology’s they can reach three hours of play time with just 15 minutes of charging.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones are just $279 at Best Buy today. This makes for a Presidents Day savings of $50, as they would regularly cost $329. Free shipping is included with your purchase of the headphones, but be proactive in snagging this deal, as it is a limited time deal and the clock is counting down.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds are $50 off
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 15, 2023
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and their case sitting on the ground with earbuds sitting in front.

While the massive popularity of wireless earbuds may be attributed to Apple's AirPods, you should know that there are headphone deals for other options in the market that are cheaper. For example, Samsung fans may want to grab this opportunity to buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for just $100, following Samsung's $50 discount on their original price of $150. Take advantage of the offer now so that there's no chance you would miss out.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
True wireless earbuds like the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are the perfect choice if you're planning to use them often while working out or commuting, according to our headphone buying guide. Not only do they offer well-balanced audio, but their Active Noise Cancellation will let you focus on the songs that you're listening to or the streaming videos that you're watching. This is possible through the two microphones on the wireless earbuds that detect the ambient noise that needs to be blocked. The machine-learning technology in the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 filters the unwanted sound, which is also applicable during phone calls for crystal clear conversations.

Read more
Perfect for a kitchen or bedroom, this 43-inch 4K TV is $210 today
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 15, 2023
Insignia F50 QLED TV placed on a TV stand displaying streaming apps.

 

While there are TV deals for savings on high-end models, there are also offers for even cheaper prices on budget options like Best Buy's $90 discount for the 43-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. You'll only have to pay $210 instead of $300 for this affordable 4K TV, which could be the perfect addition to your bedroom, kitchen, or living room. You only have until today to take advantage of this offer though, so you shouldn't waste time thinking about it.

Read more
Best Buy has a 70-inch 4K TV for under $500, and customers love it
Briley Kenney
By Briley Kenney
February 15, 2023
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.

While many of us are used to some killer home theater deals and TV deals dropping later in the year, around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there are certainly more good ones scattered throughout -- if you know where to look. That's true regardless of the size, whether you want 32-inch sets, or one of the best 70-inch TV deals. Eagle-eyed shoppers would no doubt balk at this next deal, on a 70-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV at Best Buy. Usually $500, they've knocked $20 off the price, bringing it down to $480. Now, here's the rub, this deal is a nice drop on an already reasonably-priced set. Moreover, you get 4K TV streaming content right out of the box, just set it up and go. We're not finding many deals like this anywhere else, so grab it while you can. Head below to scoop the deal, or keep reading to learn a little more about the Hisense A6G.

Why you should buy the 70-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV
Right up front, we just want to call attention to the fact that this Hisense 70-inch has some incredible customer reviews. Out of nearly 900 reviews in total, it has amassed a rating of 4.5 stars. A lot of the cheaper sets tend to have nonexistent or unsatisfying reviews, but that's not the case here. Multiple customers have described this TV as being "way better than expected," because of the visual quality it offers paired with the reasonable price. One customer even says it offers a "fantastic bang for the buck!"

Read more