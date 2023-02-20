This Bose QC45 Presidents Day headphone deal ends tonight

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Today’s Presidents Day sales make for one of the best days of the year to buy a new set of headphones. There are a lot of headphone deals taking place today, but none as exciting as what you can find at Best Buy, where you can get the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise-cancelling headphones for just $279. These headphones would regularly set you back $329, which makes this deal worth a savings of $50. Free shipping is included with your purchase, but you’ll need to act quickly, as it ends at midnight.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones

You can rarely go wrong with anything made by Bose, as it’s one of the premier names in consumer audio. And while Bose makes a number of different headphones for a number of different needs, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are the perfect balance of immersion, comfort, and sound quality. With their world-class noise-cancelling performance, you can tune into your work day without being distracted by noisy surroundings, or immerse yourself in your favorite home theater content. In fact, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are made to compete with even the best noise-cancelling headphones.

In addition to top notch noise-cancellation, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones also feature the top notch sound quality Bose is known for. You can personalize your listening preferences with adjustable equalizer settings. With the Bose Music App you can adjust the bass, mid, and treble levels to your like, or use one of the included presets. The app also walks you through a simple setup process, making it easy to pair with your computer, mobile device, or home theater. The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones get up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, and with quick-charging technology’s they can reach three hours of play time with just 15 minutes of charging.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones are just $279 at Best Buy today. This makes for a Presidents Day savings of $50, as they would regularly cost $329. Free shipping is included with your purchase of the headphones, but be proactive in snagging this deal, as it is a limited time deal and the clock is counting down.

