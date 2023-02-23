Amazon is having a big sale on Bose’s top Bluetooth speakers

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Bose is one of the most popular names in the audio industry, so it should be in your radar when you’re looking for Bluetooth speaker deals. Bose Bluetooth speakers are relatively more expensive than other products in the market because of their topnotch quality, but fortunately, Amazon has slashed the prices of some of the brand’s top models. We’ve rounded up highly recommended offers right here to help you decide, but you need to think fast because these are Bose devices — they’re bound to sell out quickly.

Bose SoundLink Revolve Series II — $179, was $219

The Bose SoundLink Revolve Series II is a surprisingly loud Bluetooth speaker despite its small size — with its capability to deliver true 360-degree sound, it’s perfect for parties both indoor and outdoor. Connecting it to your devices is easy because voice prompts will guide you, and the Bose Connect app will help you manage connections and access software updates. The Bose SoundLink Revolve Series II offers up to 13 hours of battery life, an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, and a built-in microphone that will let you take calls and use your smartphone’s digital assistant.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II — $229, was $329

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II is the more advanced cousin of the Bose SoundLink Revolve Series II, and it’s tagged in our list of the best Bluetooth speakers. It comes with some of the most important features of the Bose SoundLink Revolve Series II, such as 360-degree sound, support from the Bose Connect app, IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, and a built-in microphone, but it adds upon these with a battery life of up to 17 hours, a carrying handle for easier transportation, and slightly louder volume.

Bose Portable Smart Speaker — $319, was $399

The Bose Portable Smart Speaker is a versatile device that can function as a Bluetooth speaker, on which you can play audio from your smartphone or tablet, and as a smart speaker, which can take voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant if it’s within range of a Wi-Fi network. The device also comes with a handle for portability, an IPX4 rating for water resistance, and a long battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge. Compared with the Bose SoundLink Revolve Series II and Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II, the Bose Portable Smart Speaker offers deeper bass and more power.

