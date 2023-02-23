 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon is having a big sale on Bose’s top Bluetooth speakers

Aaron Mamiit
By

Bose is one of the most popular names in the audio industry, so it should be in your radar when you’re looking for Bluetooth speaker deals. Bose Bluetooth speakers are relatively more expensive than other products in the market because of their topnotch quality, but fortunately, Amazon has slashed the prices of some of the brand’s top models. We’ve rounded up highly recommended offers right here to help you decide, but you need to think fast because these are Bose devices — they’re bound to sell out quickly.

Bose SoundLink Revolve Series II — $179, was $219

The Bose SoundLink Revolve Series II is a surprisingly loud Bluetooth speaker despite its small size — with its capability to deliver true 360-degree sound, it’s perfect for parties both indoor and outdoor. Connecting it to your devices is easy because voice prompts will guide you, and the Bose Connect app will help you manage connections and access software updates. The Bose SoundLink Revolve Series II offers up to 13 hours of battery life, an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, and a built-in microphone that will let you take calls and use your smartphone’s digital assistant.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II — $229, was $329

The Bose Soundlink Revolve Series II in a person's hand.

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II is the more advanced cousin of the Bose SoundLink Revolve Series II, and it’s tagged in our list of the best Bluetooth speakers. It comes with some of the most important features of the Bose SoundLink Revolve Series II, such as 360-degree sound, support from the Bose Connect app, IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, and a built-in microphone, but it adds upon these with a battery life of up to 17 hours, a carrying handle for easier transportation, and slightly louder volume.

Related

Bose Portable Smart Speaker — $319, was $399

The Bose Portable Smart Speaker is a versatile device that can function as a Bluetooth speaker, on which you can play audio from your smartphone or tablet, and as a smart speaker, which can take voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant if it’s within range of a Wi-Fi network. The device also comes with a handle for portability, an IPX4 rating for water resistance, and a long battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge. Compared with the Bose SoundLink Revolve Series II and Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Series II, the Bose Portable Smart Speaker offers deeper bass and more power.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best Buy’s Presidents Day sale just started — TVs, laptops and more
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 18, 2023
Best Buy BetaÙ

The Best Buy Presidents Day sale has already started, with discounts on a wide variety of products such as TVs, laptops, smartphones, and tablets. We've rounded up the retailer's top offers here, to help you decide what to purchase. Don't think that you've got the whole weekend to shop though, because we're not sure if the stocks of some of these deals will last until the holiday arrives.
Asus E410 Laptop -- $175, was $250

The Asus E410 shows that laptop deals can get very cheap but still provide dependable performance. Its Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM is enough to handle basic functions such as making reports and doing online research, while its 14-inch display with HD resolution is clear and colorful enough for watching streaming content. The laptop comes with a 64GB eMMC with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed, plus a battery that can last up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Read more
The best smart speakers for 2023
John Velasco
Tyler Lacoma
By John Velasco and Tyler Lacoma
February 16, 2023
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock front

Smart speakers are an integral part of any smart home, often serving as the brains of the entire operation. Beyond pumping out impressive audio or giving you updates on the morning news, smart speakers can listen to voice commands before passing out instructions to the rest of your gadgets. Functionality varies widely by product, making it important to find the best smart speaker for your setup.

Thankfully, it’s hard to pick a dud in today’s loaded marketplace. Whether you’re an Apple loyalist, a Google enthusiast, or an avid user of Amazon Alexa, just about every big tech company is churning out incredible smart speakers. But if you need some help narrowing down all your options, here’s a look at the best smart speakers of 2023.

Read more
Samsung’s 43-inch rotating 4K TV just got its first proper price cut
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 15, 2023
Samsung Sero

If you're looking to buy an attention-grabbing device from the TV deals online, here's a suggestion -- Samsung's The Sero QLED 4K TV, a rotating display for your living room that will certainly turn heads. It's definitely not cheap for its sticker price of $1,500, but at $100 off from Samsung, it just received its first proper price cut to $1,400. That's not much of a discount, but it may be the nudge that you need if you're interested in this unique product.

Why you should buy Samsung's The Sero QLED 4K TV

Read more