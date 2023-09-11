 Skip to main content
Bose’s best noise-canceling headphones are discounted today

It’s always great to see headphone deals that are tied to some of the best headphones around. Over at Best Buy today, you can buy the Bose Headphones 700 for $329 so you save $50 off the regular price of $379. A good discount on an even better pair of headphones, these are particularly ideal for regular commuters or travellers keen to block out surrounding noise. Here’s everything else you may wish to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Bose Headphones 700

Bose makes some of the best noise-cancelling headphones around so if silence is your aim, you’ll appreciate the Bose Headphones 700. The headphones offer 11 different levels of noise cancellation so you can eliminate distractions as much as you need to. At the click of a button, you can switch back to Conversation Mode with it pausing the music and allowing you to hear the person who wants to speak to you.

Aimed at the business end of the market, the Bose Headphones 700 are also great for work calls as they have six mics that work to cancel out noise so you can hear the caller better. Alongside that are four mics that improve the clarity of your voice so the caller can hear you better.

Designed for wear throughout the day, the Bose Headphones 700 are comfy too thanks to their ear cups being angled at 15 degrees to mirror your head and ears. Ear cushions are made from soft protein leather while a lightweight, stainless-steel headband won’t grip your head too tightly. With up to 20 hours of battery life, you can easily wear the Bose Headphones 700 all day long without any issues. When you do run out of juice, a quick 15-minute charge gives back up to 3.5 hours of battery life.

Other useful features to cement the Bose Headphones 700 as one of the best headphones is its support for Google Assistant, Siri, and Amazon Alexa, along with a Spotify Tap button for easy access to your favorite streaming service.

Great headphones for all kinds of occasions, the Bose Headphones 700 are usually priced at $379. Right now, you can buy them from Best Buy for $329 so you’re saving $50 on the regular price. Check them out now before you miss out on this excellent deal.

