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Bose jumps back into wired earbuds with ANC and 24-bit audio

Bose returns to wired earbuds after more than a decade with a modern USB-C pair.

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Bose Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds
Bose

Just in case you missed it, wired earphones are back in vogue. Call it the return of yet another retro trend, or just people tired of having yet another device they have to charge daily, they are here to stay. Bose, one of the most recognizable names in the audio segment, knows it all too well. The result? The Bose Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds.

Bose gives wired earbuds a modern upgrade

Bose has just launched wired earbuds after a long time and these adopt a handful of modern-age audio tech perks. The interface is USB Type-C. There is noise cancellation on board and the in-house Bose QuietControl technology is also on the table. Just like the flagship wireless audio gear made by Bose, these wired earbuds let you pick between regular listening mode, one with isolated noise, and, finally, you get an aware mode that is akin to transparency mode.

Bose Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds
Bose
Bose Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds
Bose

Bose notes that plug and play is one of the big draws of its new wired earbuds. You get physical inline controls for volume adjustment, handling calls, and switching between noise cancellation and transparency modes. For audiophiles, thanks to the wired interface, you get support for USB Audio Class 2 protocol, which opens the doors for low-latency audio at 24-bit/48 kHz output.

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The Bose Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds are priced at $99 in the US and they are already up for pre-order starting today. You can pick between black, white, smoke, and a lovely dewdrop mint shade, while open sales are expected to commence on October 15.

Bose Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds
Bose

Why Bose is going wired again

But why a return to wired earbuds? “Wired earbuds are experiencing a cultural renaissance, and when we decided to bring them back, we knew we had to make them even better than before,” explains Raza Haider, president of Bose Premium Consumer Audio. In a recent conversation with Audio-Technica product veterans, the company also told Digital Trends that one of the biggest reasons behind the revival of wired headphones and earbuds is the convenience factor. Users just want something they can plug in and start enjoying their music without having to deal with pairing hassles, charging concerns, or latency and audio streaming quality woes.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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