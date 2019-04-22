Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones get a $93 price cut

Digital Trends
Good head-fi is expensive, but if you’re a dedicated music lover (or another stripe of budding audiophile), then it’s worth it to spend a bit of money on a premium set of headphones. Bose is an industry leader in the crowded wirelesss headphone market, and its excellent noise-canceling Quietcomfort 35 Series II is on sale right now from Rakuten with a limited-time coupon code that can save you more than 90 bucks. Read on to find out more about these high-end wireless cans and how to get the discount with code SAVE15 at checkout.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 ranked high among our favorite noise-canceling headphones for 2019, with our review team stating that the QC35 Series II boasted the best active noise-canceling of the bunch. This technology mutes ambient noises around you, letting you enjoy your music, movies, and other entertainment without distractions. This – combined with the QC 35’s Bluetooth wireless connectivity, light weight, and super comfortable ear cups – make these a great choice for anyone who is regularly on the go and doesn’t want to be without a good set of over-ear headphones. (Of course, they’re just as good for home use, too.)

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II is the second generation of these flagship headphones, with this series offering built-in smart connectivity. The QC 35 II came loaded with Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri first, and a later firmware update added Amazon Alexa compatibility to the headphones’ list of features. These smart helpers can be accessed with the press of a button and you can use any one to your liking – you’re not restricted to one or the other depending on what type of device you’re syncing the headphones to (e.g. an iPhone user can still use Google Assistant or Alexa).

The QC 35 II noise-canceling wireless headphones are currently marked down to $302.50, but for a short time, you can take an additional $45.50 off (for a total savings of $93 off of their normal $350 price) on Rakuten by applying the promo code SAVE15 at checkout. This brings the final sale price of the silver Bose QuietComfort 35 II down to just $257. Act quickly, though: This discount code will only be valid until the end of Tuesday, April 23, and the black model is already sold out.

