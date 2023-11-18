Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are 40% off for Black Friday

If you’ve been looking at Amazon Black Friday deals as closely as we have, you’re eyes maybe be starting to get dizzy and your brain about to fog over. There’s just so many of them! That’s why it is important to focus in on the good ones. And what better way to get that focus that you crave than the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones? They’re some of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy and, right now, you can get them for just $199. That’s $130 off the usual price of $329 or 40% off. Just tap the button below to pick them up for yourself, as this deal is live now!

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are powerful noise cancellers suitable for any lifestyle. They’re perfect for getting you through a rough study session, commute on public transportation, or just getting a quiet hour or two in around the family. During use, you can easily rotate between quiet and aware modes, depending on your needs. That’s enough for “quiet” but what about comfort? The Bose QuietComfort 45 use lightweight materials and soft earcups to complete the name. While isn’t to make you completely forget you’re wearing them, “hearing” the quiet is quite important, the headphones are intended to be used, not felt.

We really appreciate the lengthy battery life of the Bose QuietComfort 45, which can extend to 22 hours. Just a short charge of 15 minutes will bring you three more hours of listening, which is handy to say the least. It’s easy to almost ignore the sound quality in a pair of noise-cancellers, but the musically inclined won’t be disappointed here. During our review of Bose’s QuietComfort 45, our reviewer said that had a very typically “Bose Sound.” To interpret, this means that its bass sounds aren’t overpowering and its highs have a delightful extra punch to them.

