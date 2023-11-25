 Skip to main content
Last chance: Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are 40% off today

Man wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones.
Bose makes some of the best headphones on the market, and if you’ve been thinking of picking up a new set of headphones, then Bose is a great option, especially if you need good Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Luckily, there are a lot of great Black Friday deals floating around on headphones, including on one of Bose’s bests, the QuietComfort 45 (QC 45). While the QC 45s usually go for $329, Amazon has discounted them heavily down to just $200, and not only that, but this is the lowest price these headphones have ever been, so if you like them, pick them up now while the deal lasts.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45

Bose is well-known for its ANC quality, and while its headphones might not compete on the high-end with something like Sony’s WH-1000XM5, but it gets close and is half the price, so we can’t complain. If you’ve ever tried the ANC from the previous model, the QC 35, it’s very similar, as the biggest difference between the two is that switching to transparency mode is easier. As for call quality, the same sort of noise-canceling tech is used for that, too, although it seems that Bose might have overshot it since your voice will sound a bit far away to people on the other end of the line. That’s not to say that it won’t be clear, but it does make it sound like you’re standing a little bit away from the mic.

As for the audio fidelity, it’s pretty good as you’d expect from a Bose product, and it has the sort of Bose beautification that you might be familiar with. Frequencies are balanced, although not in a flat way that makes the sound boring, but it’s certainly well-rounded with a bit of punch. Essentially, it’s made to fit most types of music except really bass-heavy stuff, so if that’s what you like, you might have to go with a more bass-forward brand like Beats. As for battery life, you get around 24 hours out of it, which is a bit above industry standard, which is perfect.

The QC 45s are an excellent pair of headphones, and if you want something that’s mid-to-high-end without paying those sorts of prices, it’s worth grabbing this deal from Amazon. Even so, if you’d like something different, like the aforementioned bass-heavy headphones, check out our roundup of the still live Black Friday headphone deals.

