Today, you can buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones for $240 which is a huge $90 off what you would expect to pay. These are designated as unopened headphones so they're effectively returns that have never been used.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are consistently some of the best headphones around. In particular, we love them because they offer exceptional noise-canceling qualities. That makes them the perfect headphones for anyone that travels frequently or simply likes to lose themselves to their music or podcasts. High-quality ANC is accompanied by an excellent transparency mode so you can allow environmental sounds in as needed. At all times, you get to enjoy super crisp audio with an adjustable EQ that means you can set the bass, mids, and treble levels just how you like them.

These are super smart headphones as you’d expect from some of the best noise-canceling headphones around with Bose using tiny mics to measure, compare, and react to outside noise so it can cancel it with opposite signals. With a range of up to 30 feet, you’re able to move away from your music source easily enough. There’s also up to 24 hours of battery life from one charge. When you do need to recharge, a 15-minute boost gives you back three hours which should be more than sufficient for many situations. The Bose QuietComfort 45 are consistently reliable in so many ways that we’re confident you’ll be taking them with you wherever you go, or simply when you’re relaxing at home with some great music.

Right now, you can buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 for just $240 at Woot. Working out at a $90 reduction on the regular price, these are an unopened model so they're returns that are still just as good as new and never been used.

