Insane deal knocks $90 off the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones

Some of the best headphone deals come courtesy of Woot right now. Today, you can buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones for $240 which is a huge $90 off what you would expect to pay at . These are designated as unopened headphones so they’re effectively returns that have never been used. That won’t make any difference to your time with them though and is certainly a good way of saving $90.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are consistently some of the best headphones around. In particular, we love them because they offer exceptional noise-canceling qualities. That makes them the perfect headphones for anyone that travels frequently or simply likes to lose themselves to their music or podcasts. High-quality ANC is accompanied by an excellent transparency mode so you can allow environmental sounds in as needed. At all times, you get to enjoy super crisp audio with an adjustable EQ that means you can set the bass, mids, and treble levels just how you like them.

These are super smart headphones as you’d expect from some of the best noise-canceling headphones around with Bose using tiny mics to measure, compare, and react to outside noise so it can cancel it with opposite signals. With a range of up to 30 feet, you’re able to move away from your music source easily enough. There’s also up to 24 hours of battery life from one charge. When you do need to recharge, a 15-minute boost gives you back three hours which should be more than sufficient for many situations. The Bose QuietComfort 45 are consistently reliable in so many ways that we’re confident you’ll be taking them with you wherever you go, or simply when you’re relaxing at home with some great music.

Right now, you can buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 for just $240 at Woot. Working out at a $90 reduction on the regular price, these are an unopened model so they’re returns that are still just as good as new and never been used. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can also enjoy free shipping from Woot. Buy them now if you’re keen to upgrade your listening experience for less.

Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

Should you buy headphones on Black Friday or wait for Cyber Monday?
Black Friday is a great time to pick up some headphones, but the fear of missing out makes some of us worry about clicking on that 'checkout now' button. So, let's consider whether it's worth waiting until Cyber Monday and look at some great headphone deals available now.
Should you buy headphones on Black Friday?
While Cyber Monday will likely have a lot of the same headphone deals as Black Friday, you're better off not waiting for Cyber Monday to pick a deal up. The truth is, you aren't likely to fund much better deals, if at all, so it's best to grab the Black Friday headphone deals that you like rather than potentially missing out by waiting. Plus, if you find a great Cyber Monday deal, you should be in the Black Friday refund window, where you can get your money back and buy the newer and better deal.
Our 5 Favorite Black Friday headphone deals
Sony WH-CH710N -- $68, was $150

While many folks may be familiar with Sony due to the Playstation consoles, many may not realize that Sony is also a massive player in the audio industry, including headphones. Take these Sony WH-CH710N; while they're mid-range headphones at bargain-bin prices, their audio quality is surprisingly good. Granted, it's not going to be as good as higher-end headsets, but it's not meant to be, especially since it costs less than a quarter of their price. That's to say; it's dependable audio across the board that you won't regret. Surprisingly, you even get Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation (AINC), a lower-end version of Active Noise Cancellation technology (ANC). It works for what it is, but it's not going to block out more jarring sounds like your neighbor drilling into your shared wall.

The 5 best headphone deals in the Best Buy rival Prime Day sale
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones seen in silver.

If you're planning to buy new headphones, you're in luck because with the launch of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, dubbed as October Prime Day, rival retailers like Best Buy are rolling out their own Prime Day deals. These include discounts on a wide range of headphones from different brands, so it's just a matter of looking through all the offers for the pair that match your needs and budget. To save you time from going through the Best Buy Prime Day sale, we've rounded up the five most attractive headphone deals from the retailer, though you should hurry if you want to avail of any one of these because stocks are going quickly.
Sony WH-XB910N -- $200, was $250

The Sony WH-XB910N are wireless headphones that offer noise canceling, which is one of the important features to consider, according to our headphone buying guide. These headphones also come with Sony's Digital Sound Enhancement Engine, which restores digital tracks to sound more similar to their original, high-quality recordings. The Sony WH-XB910N can last up to 30 hours on a single charge and can replenish 4.5 hours of usage after just 10 minutes of charging. You can wear them all day, and you won't mind because the soft earpads are made of comfortable synthetic leather and urethane materials.

Forget AirPods: Save $80 on these Bose earbuds today
Bose QuietComforts Earbuds

Walmart has one of the best headphone deals currently out there with $80 off the fantastic Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds. Priced at just $199, they'll even arrive in time for Christmas if you order by December 20 making them a pretty sweet deal for anyone you're buying gifts for. Buy them now while stocks last.

When they first launched, we considered the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds to offer the best active noise cancellation in earbuds at the time. In addition, they also provide excellent call quality, exciting audio quality, and great battery life. Combined, those are just the things you expect to see in the best noise-canceling earbuds out there right now. They're sure to delight everyone and they're incredibly simple to set up and use.

