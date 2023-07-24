Over at Best Buy is one of the better headphone deals available. Today, you can buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for $279 saving you $50 off the regular price of $329. While this isn’t reaching the lofty heights (or should that be lows?) of Prime Day pricing earlier this month, it’s still a very good price for great headphones. If you missed out before and want to learn more, keep reading while we take you through what you need to know. We love them and we think you will too.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45

Some of the best headphones around, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are fantastic cans for anyone who wants both good sound quality and excellent noise cancellation. Using Bose’s Acoustic Noise Cancelling system, you get six external microphones in total to listen out for noises that need to be canceled out. That’s in conjunction with enhanced signal processing so it intelligently knows what you don’t want to hear.

Any time you want to listen out to the world, you can switch over to Aware mode to bring the outside world in. By doing so, you get the right mixture of music and your environment all at once. The Bose QuietComfort 45 also use TriPort acoustic architecture that vents the ear cups so they can add depth and fullness without increasing their size. Alongside that, you can use the adjustable EQ to set the bass, mid-range, and treble levels or you can pick from one of the many preset options if you prefer.

Even when taking calls, you benefit from improved voice pickup so the headphones can better focus on your voice. A noise-rejecting algorithm filters out environmental sounds so someone can still hear you speak, even if it’s busy around you.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are long-lasting too with up to 22 hours of battery life from one charge while a quick 15-minute charge gives you back up to three hours which should suit most urgent needs. Comfortable to wear with synthetic leather, impact-resistant nylon, and custom cast-metal hinges, these are the headphones you’ll wonder how you lived without.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are normally priced at $329. Right now, they’re down to $279 at Best Buy. If you’ve been waiting to buy them and you missed out on the Prime Day deals, this is a good opportunity to save. Buy them now before the deal ends soon.

