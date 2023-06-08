Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones just got a big discount

There may be no shortage of headphone deals online right now, but you can be sure that whenever Bose headphones go on sale, these offers quickly sell out. That’s probably what’s going to happen with Amazon’s 15% discount for the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones, which brings their price down to $379 from $329 for $50 in savings. This bargain may no longer be available as soon as tomorrow, so if you want to take advantage of it, you need to make the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones

Bose is one of the most recognizable names in the audio industry, and the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones are one of the brand’s most popular products. Bose pioneered active noise cancellation, and the technology is present here. Utilizing tiny microphones, the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones measure noise and cancel it with opposite signals when Quiet Mode is activated, but allow you to hear what’s going on around you without taking them off in Aware Mode. They’re are also very comfortable to wear because of their lightweight materials and synthetic leather on the earcups and headband. This combination of ANC and comfort is why we’ve tagged them as the best option for frequent flyers in our list of the best headphones.

Music lovers will appreciate the ability to personalize audio with the adjustable EQ of the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones, allowing you to set your personal preferences or select from several preset options. For those who are always on the go, the wireless headphones won’t let you down because they can last up to 22 hours on a single charge. If their battery gets depleted, charging them for 15 minutes gets you 3 hours of usage, though you can also plug in their audio cable to use them in wired mode.

If you’re in the market for new headphones, you simply can’t go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort 45, especially with Amazon’s $50 discount. From their original price of $379, they’re yours for only $329, but there’s no time to waste because Bose headphones always sell out fast. If you don’t want to miss out on this generous offer, you should complete your purchase for the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones right now.

