If you’ve had your eyes on the Bose QuietComfort 45 for a while but you haven’t chanced upon a discount, today’s your lucky day. Best Buy is offering them at $50 off, bringing their price down to $279 from $329. They’re a steal for this cheap, but you’re going to have to act fast because you’re probably not the only one who’s waiting for a price reduction on these wireless headphones. Proceed with the transaction right now to make sure that you don’t miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are included in our list of the best headphones as the recommended choice for frequent flyers. That’s because they offer top-quality active noise cancellation, which isn’t a surprise as Bose spearheaded the development of the technology, along with a very comfortable fit that’s perfect for long trips. In certain circumstances, you can activate Aware Mode, which will let you listen to what’s going on around you without having to take the headphones off. This will come in handy when you suddenly have to speak to someone, when you’re crossing the street, or when you’re waiting for your name to be called.

With up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge, the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones can accompany you throughout the day. They charge through a USB-C port, taking up to 2.5 hours before their battery is full again. If the wireless headphones run out of charge while you’re still using them, plugging them in for just 15 minutes will replenish 3 hours of usage. The Bose QuietComfort 45 works with the Bose app, where you can set up the wireless headphones, access noise cancellation settings, manage Bluetooth connections, and more.

There’s no shortage of headphone deals online, but only a few of them can match the value that you’ll get if you purchase the Bose QuietComfort 45 for their lowered price of $279 on Best Buy. You’ll receive $50 in savings on their original price of $329, for wireless headphones that are among the best in the industry. You’ll need to push through with your purchase as soon as possible though, as other shoppers may already be grabbing the available stocks. Buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones now to enjoy the discount.

