Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are 29% off for Cyber Monday

Aaron Mamiit
By
If you want to buy a pair of earbuds, then Black Friday and Cyber Monday is the perfect time to take advantage of true wireless earbuds deals, since it’s the best time of the year for electronics like that. Luckily, Bose’s Quiet Comfort Earbuds II have an excellent Cyber Monday sale on them, lowering them down to $279 from $199. That’s a tidy 29% discount and something worth grabbing if you want a high-end pair of earbuds for a sub-$200 price tag, especially since we don’t know how long stock will last.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are included in our list of the best wireless earbuds because of their impressive active noise cancellation, which isn’t a surprise because Bose pioneered the development of the technology. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II will personalize the ANC depending on your surroundings so that all of the external sound is blocked, but you can activate Aware Mode so that you’ll be able to listen to what’s going on around you without having to take off the wireless earbuds — this is useful for crossing the street or giving your food order, for example.

The Bose Fit Kit, which includes three pairs each of ear tips and stability bands, comes with the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II to make sure that they’ll remain comfortable and stay in place. The wireless earbuds can last up to six hours on a single charge and up to a total of 18 hours if you include their charging case, while a quick 20-minute charge will get you back up to two hours of usage.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

For true wireless earbuds with top-of-the-line performance and features, you can’t go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, especially if you can get them for just $199 from Amazon’s early Cyber Monday sale. There’s no telling how much time you’ve got left to be able to pocket the $80 in savings on their sticker price of $279 though, and it won’t be a good idea to wait if the offer will still be available when the shopping holiday rolls in because we’re not sure if stocks haven’t sold out by then. If you want to get the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at 29% off, you should buy them now.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
