Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are $100 off in this 4th of July deal

Nothing says 4th of July savings like a brand-new pair of wireless earbuds from a company that knows audio. The brand we’re alluding to is Bose, and for a limited time you’ll be able to take home the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for only $180 (they’re normally $280) when you purchase through Best Buy. And while Best Buy deals tend to last for more than a day or two, it’s hard to say just how long this Bose discount is going to stick around.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Noise cancelling earbuds and headphones continue to grow in popularity and, thankfully, drop in price. Of course, you’ll still need to pay a pretty penny for premium audio. The QuietComfort Earbuds II have been out for a while now, and our initial review noted the effectiveness of the active noise cancellation. Say goodbye to annoying engine noise, rumbling HVAC systems, and that tiring cacophony of workplace chatter.

Bose is also known for its award-winning sound quality, and the QC Earbuds II are no exception here. Thanks to features like CustomTune calibration and high-performance amps and drivers, the QC Earbuds deliver full-bodied sound that gets to the heart of the music or podcast you’re listening to. CustomTune is particularly great at dialing in the perfect sound based on the way the QC Earbuds fit in your ears. Another convenient feature is the in-ear detection. When enabled, your earbuds stop playing music the moment you remove one, but resume as soon as you place it back in your ear.

On a full charge, you’ll get up to six hours of battery life per bud and an additional 18 hours from a fully-charged case. You’ll also get a few different ear tip sizes to choose from, all of which are IPX4 rated (along with the buds themselves), making them ideal for jogs and gym-going.

There’s no denying Bose’ reputation in the world of consumer tech, and while there are plenty of Bose deals and other headphone deals to take advantage of, we’d be more than pleased to score a pair of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for just $180.