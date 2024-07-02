 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are $100 off in this 4th of July deal

By
A man wear the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds.
Bose

Nothing says 4th of July savings like a brand-new pair of wireless earbuds from a company that knows audio. The brand we’re alluding to is Bose, and for a limited time you’ll be able to take home the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for only $180 (they’re normally $280) when you purchase through Best Buy. And while Best Buy deals tend to last for more than a day or two, it’s hard to say just how long this Bose discount is going to stick around. 

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II 

Noise cancelling earbuds and headphones continue to grow in popularity and, thankfully, drop in price. Of course, you’ll still need to pay a pretty penny for premium audio. The QuietComfort Earbuds II have been out for a while now, and our initial review noted the effectiveness of the active noise cancellation. Say goodbye to annoying engine noise, rumbling HVAC systems, and that tiring cacophony of workplace chatter.

Bose is also known for its award-winning sound quality, and the QC Earbuds II are no exception here. Thanks to features like CustomTune calibration and high-performance amps and drivers, the QC Earbuds deliver full-bodied sound that gets to the heart of the music or podcast you’re listening to. CustomTune is particularly great at dialing in the perfect sound based on the way the QC Earbuds fit in your ears. Another convenient feature is the in-ear detection. When enabled, your earbuds stop playing music the moment you remove one, but resume as soon as you place it back in your ear.

On a full charge, you’ll get up to six hours of battery life per bud and an additional 18 hours from a fully-charged case. You’ll also get a few different ear tip sizes to choose from, all of which are IPX4 rated (along with the buds themselves), making them ideal for jogs and gym-going.

There’s no denying Bose’ reputation in the world of consumer tech, and while there are plenty of Bose deals and other headphone deals to take advantage of, we’d be more than pleased to score a pair of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for just $180.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Flash deal: Get $100 off the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 4

Sennheiser is a big name when it comes to consumer audio, and if you're looking to grab some of the best headphones on the market, then you'll want to grab a pair of Sennheiser headphones. Of course, battling it out at the top with other big names like Sony and Apple means that Sennheiser headphones can get quite expensive, so this deal on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 is perfect. As a pair of high-end headphones, they come at a premium, but Best Buy has discounted them down to $300 from the original $400, although be aware that the deal is ending today, so snap it up quickly before it expires.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser Momentum 4
While the Sennheiser Momentum 4 may not be as widely known as some other high-end headphones out there, it easily competes, if not outperforms, the likes of Sony WH-1000XM5 or even the AirPods Max when it comes to audio fidelity. That's no surprise, given that Sennheiser also makes professional audio-grade headphones for studios, and with that comes the experience of creating a clear and wide sound with an impressive bass that is expressive rather than thumping and loud. The treble is more refined and textured, while the Momentum 4 does an excellent job of making voices clear without muddling the rest of the frequencies.

Read more
The best soundbar Bose makes is $100 off right now, and a must-buy
Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar in black.

While there are a lot of big audio brands out there, Bose is one of the biggest and most well-known and makes some of the best headphones on the market right now. Bose doesn't limit itself to just headphones, though, and it's also branched out to make some of the best soundbars on the market as well. Of course, Bose's soundbars do tend to be expensive, but luckily, there's a deal from Best Buy that discounts the original $900 down to $800.

Why you should buy the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar
While the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar doesn't come with a subwoofer or satellite speakers, it does a good job of recreating surround sound for the whole room with just six speakers in its little frame. It comes with both Dolby Atmos and Bose TrueSpace, which help create a wider soundstage so that you can hear things with a bit more detail. In fact, it also has a fancy AI Dialogue mode, which helps adjust the audio to make the voice sound clearer, which is important given that most shows and films these days tend to lower the volume of the actors' voices.

Read more
Bose’s top noise-canceling headphones are $50 off right now
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.

There are really only a few headphones that are at the top of the majority consumer market, like the AirPods Max or the Sony WH-1000XM5, and they represent some of the best headphones you can buy. Recently, a new contender entered the ring in the form of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, and it's certainly giving the other headphones a run for their money. Not only that, but there's an excellent Memorial Day deal on them that will bring the price down to $379 from the usual $429, so you should certainly consider grabbing them.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra
The "comfort" in the Bose QuietComfort Ultra name isn't just a fancy marketing term, and for those who really value comfort, the QC Ultra certainly delivers, with large plush cups and a gentle clamping force that doesn't feel overwhelming. That's great because the audio performance is excellent, and if you're a fan of Bose, then you'll be happy that the QC Ultra goes back to the older day, so Bose's energetic high-frequencies but with a dollop of more bass performance. Essentially, if you like Bose's audio beautification with how it handles EQ, then you'll likely really enjoy these headphones, especially if you also appreciate the way that Sony handles audio since it's a step in that direction as well.

Read more