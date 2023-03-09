Bose’s noise-canceling QuietComfort Earbuds II are $50 off

Bose is a name that shoppers are always looking out for when browsing through headphone deals because the brand has long been associated with top-of-the-line features. That’s why we don’t expect Best Buy’s offer for the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II to last long. You can purchase the wireless earbuds right now for $249, following a $50 discount on their original price of $299, but you have to be quick about it as stocks are getting depleted.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are in our list of the best wireless earbuds because of their impressive noise cancellation. This isn’t a surprise because Bose pioneered the technology, which uses powerful microphones to detect environmental noise then generates opposing signals to cancel the unwanted sound. Quiet Mode activates maximum noise cancellation for the wireless earbuds, but there’s also Aware Mode that will let you listen to everything around you without having to take them out of your ears. They also offer amazing sound quality with their high-performance drivers and CustomTune sound calibration technology that provide you with the best possible listening experience.

In terms of battery life, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II can run for up to 6 hours per charge, and a total of up to 24 hours if you include the power from the charging case. You won’t mind wearing the wireless earbuds for that long because you can choose the most comfortable between three ear tips, and they can avoid damage from intense workouts and sudden rainfall with their IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. For convenience, there are touch controls on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II that will let you control playback, activate noise cancellation, and answer calls.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II already provide amazing value at their sticker price of $299, so they’re an even better purchase if you get them from Best Buy. The wireless earbuds are yours for $249 after a $50 discount, but not for long. If you want the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in your ears but you don’t want to pay full price, you’ll have to buy them now while the offer is still available.

