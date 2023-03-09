 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Bose’s noise-canceling QuietComfort Earbuds II are $50 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II beside charging case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Bose is a name that shoppers are always looking out for when browsing through headphone deals because the brand has long been associated with top-of-the-line features. That’s why we don’t expect Best Buy’s offer for the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II to last long. You can purchase the wireless earbuds right now for $249, following a $50 discount on their original price of $299, but you have to be quick about it as stocks are getting depleted.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are in our list of the best wireless earbuds because of their impressive noise cancellation. This isn’t a surprise because Bose pioneered the technology, which uses powerful microphones to detect environmental noise then generates opposing signals to cancel the unwanted sound. Quiet Mode activates maximum noise cancellation for the wireless earbuds, but there’s also Aware Mode that will let you listen to everything around you without having to take them out of your ears. They also offer amazing sound quality with their high-performance drivers and CustomTune sound calibration technology that provide you with the best possible listening experience.

In terms of battery life, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II can run for up to 6 hours per charge, and a total of up to 24 hours if you include the power from the charging case. You won’t mind wearing the wireless earbuds for that long because you can choose the most comfortable between three ear tips, and they can avoid damage from intense workouts and sudden rainfall with their IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. For convenience, there are touch controls on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II that will let you control playback, activate noise cancellation, and answer calls.

Related

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II already provide amazing value at their sticker price of $299, so they’re an even better purchase if you get them from Best Buy. The wireless earbuds are yours for $249 after a $50 discount, but not for long. If you want the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in your ears but you don’t want to pay full price, you’ll have to buy them now while the offer is still available.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
It may not be Samsung or LG, but this 70-inch QLED TV is $480 today
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
March 7, 2023
Insignia F50 QLED TV placed on a TV stand displaying streaming apps.

The name on the front of a television isn’t everything, and if you’re after name brand picture quality at an affordable price, we’ve got one of the best QLED TV deals for you. Currently, the Insignia 70-inch Insignia F50 QLED 4K TV is only $480 at Best Buy. This is a savings of $270 from its regular price of $750, and it’s one of the best TV deals available. Purchase of the Insignia 70-inch Insignia F50 QLED 4K TV includes free shipping, but it also includes four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited and three free months of Apple TV+ as well.

Why you should buy the Insignia 70-inch Insignia F50 QLED 4K TV
Regardless of the brand manufacturing it, QLED TV picture quality is one of the highest picture qualities you’ll find in a TV. And if you prefer a combination of quality and size in your home theater, this Insignia F50 4K TV is the TV made just for you. Coming in at a head-turning 70-inches, the QLED screen presents content in stunning 4K quality. It utilizes HDR technology to produce a wide ranger of color details and sharper contrast, Dolby Vision chips in for color precisions and more lifelike images. This TV can even upscaled older content to 4K in real time, ensuring you’ll never have to watch grainy, pixelated content again.

Read more
This top-rated Sony 55-inch 4K TV is under $500 with latest deal
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
March 6, 2023
75 inch sony 4k tv deal dell black friday preview sale 2020 xbr75x800h

If you're planning to upgrade your home theater setup, why not do so with one of the highest-rated 4K TVs on Best Buy? With an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 stars, and 264 5-star reviews out of a total of 345 reviews, the 55-inch Sony X75K 4K TV doesn't have any shortage of fans. It's an even better purchase if you're able to take advantage of an ongoing $100 discount that brings its price down to $450 from $550.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Sony X75K 4K TV
The Sony X75K 4K TV, which is powered by the brand's 4K Processor X1, offers 4K Ultra HD resolution so that you can watch your favorite shows and movies with clear details, rich colors, and detailed contrast. The TV is also capable of upscaling all content to near 4K quality, which will let you further maximize its large display. You'll have to check our guide on what size TV to buy if the spot where you want to place it can fit a 55-inch screen though -- if it will, then the Sony X75K 4K TV will be the perfect choice.

Read more
This is the cheapest 50-inch QLED TV you can buy right now
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
March 6, 2023
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.

It’s not often an opportunity to get premium technology at a discount, but among the going TV deals is a discount on an Insignia QLED 4K TV. One of the best QLED TV deals you’ll find, the 50-inch Insignia F50 QLED 4K TV is just $260 at Best Buy right now, which is a $170 savings from its regular price of $430. You’ll also get four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited and three free months of Apple TV+ with your purchase, as well as free shipping.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Insignia F50 QLED 4K TV
QLED TV picture technology is one of the highest picture qualities you can get in a TV, making the 50-inch Insignia F50 QLED 4K TV a good fit for almost any home theater. The QLED screen produces high contrast and clarity like few TVs can produce, and with the ability to upscale older content into 4K in real time, you’ll never have to watch pixelated, blurry content again. This TV makes everything you watch sharper, more details, and more immersive, and it makes a great TV to break in with some of the best shows on HBO Max as well as what’s new on Disney+.

Read more