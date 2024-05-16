 Skip to main content
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are $80 off for a limited time

There’s a lot to like about the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, but Best Buy has given us another reason — an $80 discount that pulls the price of the wireless earbuds down to $199 from $279 originally. Made by one of the most trusted names in the audio industry, you won’t regret going for these listening devices, but if you want to pocket the savings, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase immediately as there’s no telling when their price will go back to normal.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are featured in our list of the best noise-canceling earbuds because of their outstanding active noise cancellation. That’s actually not a surprise as it’s Bose that spearheaded the development of the technology, with these wireless earbuds using microphones to detect sounds from around you and then generate opposing signals to cancel them. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II carry an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance so they’ll be fine during intense workouts, and they can last up to six hours on a single charge and a total of 24 hours with their charging case.

Our comparison of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II and Apple AirPods Pro 2 highlight the advantages of Bose’s noise-canceling earbuds. These include tap controls at the back of each earbud, the ability to customize various aspects of the listening experience through the Bose Music app, and an amazing Aware Mode that allows you to hear what’s going on around you without having to take them out of your ears.

In one of the most attractive true wireless earbuds deals that you can shop right now, Best Buy has slashed the price of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II to a more affordable $199, following an $80 discount on their sticker price of $279. You need to be quick in completing the transaction though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before the offer gets taken down. Once it’s gone, it may take a while before the bargain returns, so grab your Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II now while you can get them for cheaper than usual.

