Our pick for the best noise canceling headphones just got a price cut

If you’re willing to spend on headphone deals, you should set your sights on one of the best options out there: the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. You can get these amazing wireless headphones with a $100 discount from Bose itself, which slashes their price from $429 to a more affordable $329. The offer will remain online until December 29. While you still have time before it expires, we highly recommend completing your purchase as soon as possible just to make sure you don’t forget to take advantage of this excellent bargain.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones

“Noise cancellation and spatial audio have a new king, and it is the Bose QuietComfort Ultra,” we said in our review of the wireless headphones. Our reviewer, Simon Cohen, gave these Bose cans a pretty fantastic rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Sitting on top of our list of the best noise-canceling headphones as our top overall choice (and also appearing in our general best headphones ranking), the Bose QuietComfort Ultra features best-in-class noise canceling, which isn’t really a surprise as it’s Bose that pioneered the development of active noise cancellation technology. With Quiet Mode, the sounds of your surroundings will be blocked, and with Aware Mode, you’ll hear what’s going on around you without having to take off the headphones.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are made with premium materials and design, and they’re very comfortable, with earcups that softly hug your ears and a headband that evenly applies pressure. You’ll be able to wear them the whole day, and they even have a battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge with Quiet Mode or Aware Mode activated, which you can adjust among other settings through the Bose app.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra don’t always appear in Bose headphone deals, so you shouldn’t miss this chance to get them for a more affordable price than usual. They’re $100 off from Bose itself to bring their price down to just $329 from $429, in an offer that is scheduled to last until December 29. You’ve still got a couple of weeks to take advantage of the savings, but it’s not a good idea to wait until the last minute. Push forward with your transaction for the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones to make sure that you secure your own pair at a discounted price.