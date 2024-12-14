 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Our pick for the best noise canceling headphones just got a price cut

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones in Diamond color resting against a headphones stand.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

If you’re willing to spend on headphone deals, you should set your sights on one of the best options out there: the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. You can get these amazing wireless headphones with a $100 discount from Bose itself, which slashes their price from $429 to a more affordable $329. The offer will remain online until December 29. While you still have time before it expires, we highly recommend completing your purchase as soon as possible just to make sure you don’t forget to take advantage of this excellent bargain.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones

“Noise cancellation and spatial audio have a new king, and it is the Bose QuietComfort Ultra,” we said in our review of the wireless headphones. Our reviewer, Simon Cohen, gave these Bose cans a pretty fantastic rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Sitting on top of our list of the best noise-canceling headphones as our top overall choice (and also appearing in our general best headphones ranking), the Bose QuietComfort Ultra features best-in-class noise canceling, which isn’t really a surprise as it’s Bose that pioneered the development of active noise cancellation technology. With Quiet Mode, the sounds of your surroundings will be blocked, and with Aware Mode, you’ll hear what’s going on around you without having to take off the headphones.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are made with premium materials and design, and they’re very comfortable, with earcups that softly hug your ears and a headband that evenly applies pressure. You’ll be able to wear them the whole day, and they even have a battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge with Quiet Mode or Aware Mode activated, which you can adjust among other settings through the Bose app.

Related

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra don’t always appear in Bose headphone deals, so you shouldn’t miss this chance to get them for a more affordable price than usual. They’re $100 off from Bose itself to bring their price down to just $329 from $429, in an offer that is scheduled to last until December 29. You’ve still got a couple of weeks to take advantage of the savings, but it’s not a good idea to wait until the last minute. Push forward with your transaction for the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones to make sure that you secure your own pair at a discounted price.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Best headphone deals: AirPods, Sony, Sennheiser and more
Beats Studio Pro sitting on travel case.

There are a lot of headphone deals available today, and among them are some impressive Beats headphone deals, AirPods deals, Bose headphone deals, Samsung Galaxy Buds deals, and more. This is great news if you’d like some audio privacy throughout the day or if you’d like to experience your home theater in a more immersive way. With so many headphone deals to choose from we thought we’d round up all of the best headphone deals for your shopping convenience. Reading onward you’ll find some serious discounts on popular headphone models, and if you’re looking for some cool devices to pair them with you can also shop TV deals, gaming console deals, phone deals, and tablet deals.
JBL Tune 770NC -- $80 $130 38% off

JBL is known for its great audio, and since it was taken over by Samsung it has continued that excellent tradition.. The JBL Tune 770NC wireless headphones have surprisingly good audio for how much they cost, with solid mid-performance and a clear soundstage, but more interestingly, they have really great noise canceling that comes with an ambient noise boost mode so you can stay aware of your surroundings. It also comes with a solid app that has an EQ that lets you adjust the levels if you don't like the sound out of the box, and the Tune 770NC are capable of reaching up to 70 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Read more
Best 32-inch TV deals for Cyber Week: starting at just $70

Cyber Monday is over, but there are still a ton of deals that you can take advantage of. Cyber Week TV deals have some of the best discounts available among this year’s Cyber Week deals. You can find Cyber Week 55-inch TV deals, Cyber Week 65-inch TV deals, and 75-inch TV deals among them, but if you’re in the market for a smaller TV, here we’re looking at the best 32-inch TV deals available at a discount for Cyber Week. A 32-inch TV is the perfect size for a small apartment or even the corner of a larger room.

We’ve tracked down all of the best 32-inch TV Cyber Week deals, and there are several impressive discounts to choose from, so read onward for the details.
Our Top Pick: Roku 32-inch Select Series HD 1080p Roku TV — $140 $180 22% off

Read more
This 77-inch Samsung OLED TV is almost half-price at Best Buy
The Samsung S84D Series 4K OLED TV on a white background.

A massive screen and OLED technology usually combine for a price that's going to be too expensive for most families, but there are some OLED TV deals that will let you enjoy huge savings. Here's one of them: the 77-inch Samsung S84D Series 4K OLED TV with an eye-catching $1,500 discount from Best Buy, almost halving its original price of $3,300 to just $1,800. That's a steal for an OLED TV of this size, so you need to hurry in completing your transaction for it if you don't want to miss out on this offer.

Why you should buy the 77-inch Samsung S84D Series 4K OLED TV
Samsung leads our roundup of the best TV brands as the de facto market leader in the industry, so don't miss this chance to buy the 77-inch Samsung S84D Series 4K OLED TV with an impressive discount. The OLED TV technology in this product enables perfect black levels, which no other type of TV is capable of achieving, and Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor powers its 4K Ultra HD resolution and the ability to upscale all the content that you watch. The Samsung S84D Series 4K OLED TV runs on the Tizen operating system, which grants access to all of the popular streaming services.

Read more